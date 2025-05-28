Hurawalhi Island Resort shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® rankings

Hurawalhi Island Resort has once again secured its position among the world’s premier travel destinations, earning multiple global and regional accolades in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Most notably, the resort was honoured with the ‘Best of the Best’ title—an elite designation reserved for the top 1% of hotels worldwide, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings.

The 2025 awards underscore Hurawalhi’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and world-class service in an idyllic Maldivian setting. The resort achieved impressive rankings in several key categories:

#19 – Luxury Hotels Worldwide

#14 – Treat Yourself (Wellness) Worldwide

#5 – Luxury Hotels Asia

#6 – All-Inclusive Resorts Asia

#22 – Top Hotels Asia

These recognitions highlight Hurawalhi’s unique approach to luxury, which combines modern design and sophistication with immersive wellness offerings, curated experiences, and exceptional service standards.

Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort features 90 elegant villas, both beachside and overwater, offering panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. The resort is internationally renowned for its 5.8 Undersea Restaurant—the world’s largest all-glass underwater dining venue—which delivers an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the sea.

Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, stated, “This multitude of awards is a powerful endorsement of the tireless commitment and passion of the resort team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see Hurawalhi recognised by travellers from across the globe. These awards reflect the continuing mission to deliver transformative, heartfelt Maldivian holidays that linger in memory.” Through signature wellness programs, indulgent spa therapies, sustainable initiatives, and exclusive excursions, Hurawalhi continues to redefine the meaning of barefoot luxury.

Akira Shiota, General Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort, commented on the achievements: “At Hurawalhi, luxury is not only reflected in the breathtaking villas, diverse wellness programs, and spa treatments that heal both the mind and body, or the spectacular epicurean experiences. It is also embodied in the warmth, thoughtfulness, and authenticity of the service provided. These recognitions fuel our drive to innovate and elevate every guest’s journey with us.”

The resort’s all-inclusive concept—crafted with flexibility and sophistication in mind—allows guests to enjoy premium beverages, refined gastronomy, engaging activities, and wellness immersions without restrictions. Whether for a honeymoon, milestone celebration, or a rejuvenating escape, Hurawalhi offers the perfect setting to relax and indulge in style.

The 2025 accolades mark another milestone in Hurawalhi's distinguished record of excellence within the hospitality industry:

2024 – TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award: Ranked among the top 10% of hospitality businesses globally

2023 – TripAdvisor Achievement: 2nd Place globally in the 5-Star All-Inclusive category

2019 – TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence: Recognised for consistent guest satisfaction and glowing reviews

Each year, TripAdvisor honours travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities worldwide, based on genuine feedback from the global travel community.