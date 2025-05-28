Awards
Hurawalhi Island Resort shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® rankings
Hurawalhi Island Resort has once again secured its position among the world’s premier travel destinations, earning multiple global and regional accolades in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Most notably, the resort was honoured with the ‘Best of the Best’ title—an elite designation reserved for the top 1% of hotels worldwide, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings.
The 2025 awards underscore Hurawalhi’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and world-class service in an idyllic Maldivian setting. The resort achieved impressive rankings in several key categories:
- #19 – Luxury Hotels Worldwide
- #14 – Treat Yourself (Wellness) Worldwide
- #5 – Luxury Hotels Asia
- #6 – All-Inclusive Resorts Asia
- #22 – Top Hotels Asia
These recognitions highlight Hurawalhi’s unique approach to luxury, which combines modern design and sophistication with immersive wellness offerings, curated experiences, and exceptional service standards.
Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort features 90 elegant villas, both beachside and overwater, offering panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. The resort is internationally renowned for its 5.8 Undersea Restaurant—the world’s largest all-glass underwater dining venue—which delivers an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the sea.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, stated, “This multitude of awards is a powerful endorsement of the tireless commitment and passion of the resort team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see Hurawalhi recognised by travellers from across the globe. These awards reflect the continuing mission to deliver transformative, heartfelt Maldivian holidays that linger in memory.” Through signature wellness programs, indulgent spa therapies, sustainable initiatives, and exclusive excursions, Hurawalhi continues to redefine the meaning of barefoot luxury.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort, commented on the achievements: “At Hurawalhi, luxury is not only reflected in the breathtaking villas, diverse wellness programs, and spa treatments that heal both the mind and body, or the spectacular epicurean experiences. It is also embodied in the warmth, thoughtfulness, and authenticity of the service provided. These recognitions fuel our drive to innovate and elevate every guest’s journey with us.”
The resort’s all-inclusive concept—crafted with flexibility and sophistication in mind—allows guests to enjoy premium beverages, refined gastronomy, engaging activities, and wellness immersions without restrictions. Whether for a honeymoon, milestone celebration, or a rejuvenating escape, Hurawalhi offers the perfect setting to relax and indulge in style.
]The 2025 accolades mark another milestone in Hurawalhi’s distinguished record of excellence within the hospitality industry:
- 2024 – TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award: Ranked among the top 10% of hospitality businesses globally
- 2023 – TripAdvisor Achievement: 2nd Place globally in the 5-Star All-Inclusive category
- 2019 – TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence: Recognised for consistent guest satisfaction and glowing reviews
Each year, TripAdvisor honours travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities worldwide, based on genuine feedback from the global travel community.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru earns prestigious 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Angsana Velavaru, an island sanctuary renowned for its seamless integration of natural splendour and refined luxury, has been recognised as a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner. This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the top 10% of hospitality providers globally, as ranked by the world’s largest and most trusted travel guidance platform.
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are uniquely grounded in authentic guest experiences. These awards are determined solely by genuine reviews submitted by travellers and diners over a rolling 12-month period, offering a democratic and transparent reflection of quality and service. This peer-driven recognition affirms Angsana Velavaru’s status as a destination that consistently delights and inspires its guests.
Set amidst the iconic turquoise waters and powder-white sands of the Maldives, Angsana Velavaru offers more than just accommodation—it provides an immersive experience of the present. Embodying the evocative tagline ‘Sense the Moment,’ the resort weaves this philosophy into every aspect of the guest experience. From the gentle ocean breeze through the open-air overwater villas to intimate dining beneath the starlit sky, guests are invited to engage deeply with their surroundings and savour each unique moment. This ability to forge profound connections between guests, the island, and themselves distinguishes Angsana Velavaru.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, remarked, “The resort’s commitment to crafting unique and authentic experiences resonates deeply with today’s travelers seeking authenticity and tranquility. Receiving recognition from Tripadvisor’s discerning global community is a tribute to the dedication of the team and the spirit of the island. Each review reflects not just satisfaction but a heartfelt connection—an embodiment of the resort’s promise to help guests ‘Sense the Moment.’”
The resort’s design harmoniously blends traditional Maldivian influences with contemporary elegance, offering a selection of overwater and beachfront villas, each conceived as a private retreat. Culinary experiences span vibrant island flavours to international cuisine, served in settings that enhance every sensory encounter. Beyond the physical environment, Angsana Velavaru creates moments of tranquility and inspiration, inviting guests to rediscover balance and joy through bespoke wellness experiences and immersive marine activities.
Located in the South Nilandhe Atoll of the Republic of Maldives, Angsana Velavaru continues to set the standard for exceptional hospitality. The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reaffirms the resort’s enduring appeal to travellers who seek meaningful and memorable escapes.
Awards
ELE|NA sets new standard in wellness with World Spa Awards Nomination
For the second consecutive year, ELE|NA has been honoured with a nomination as Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat at the prestigious World Spa Awards 2025. Set within the idyllic surrounds of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, ELE|NA continues to redefine the art of well-being with its signature philosophy: Wellness Your Way™.
An embodiment of tranquillity and transformation, ELE|NA invites each guest to discover their own rhythm of renewal—where wellness is not a destination, but a way of life.
At the heart of ELE|NA lies a commitment to deeply personalised wellness, guided by three distinct archetypes:
- Wellness Seeker – A graceful introduction to holistic well-being, offering guests a curated taste of treatments, movement, and mindfulness.
- Wellness Rendezvous – Designed for those weaving wellness into leisure, this archetype offers 2–3 hours of rejuvenating therapies, complemented by dedicated wellness menus across every dining outlet.
- Wellness Rejuvenation – A transformative retreat crafted with intention. From pre-arrival consultations with a resident wellness practitioner to immersive days spent in a private sanctuary, this is a journey of reconnection, reflection, and renewal.
ELE|NA’s spirit is captured through five signature therapies:
- OceanFlow – A harmonious full-body ritual inspired by the natural rhythms of the sea. This flowing treatment invites deep restoration through gentle waves of movement and mindful touch, reconnecting body and breath.
- Philosophia Botanica – Rooted in the wisdom of Eastern traditions and enriched with artisanal botanicals, this elegant facial ceremony rebalances the skin and spirit through ancient face-mapping techniques and botanical alchemy.
- Sound Healing Journey – Using vibrational frequencies from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes, this meditative session guides guests into a state of inner harmony. A deeply immersive therapy designed to balance energy, quiet the mind, and restore emotional clarity.
- Ayurvedic Rituals – Grounded in the timeless principles of Ayurveda, these personalised treatments—ranging from soothing Abhyanga massages to balancing Shirodhara—are curated by the resident Ayurvedic doctor to nurture inner vitality and restore elemental balance.
- Intuitive Massage – Guided by instinct and experience rather than routine, this deeply attuned massage allows the therapist to respond to the body’s subtle cues—delivering a personalised, soul-soothing therapy that addresses both physical tension and emotional energy.
In partnership with Muhdo, ELE|NA offers the DNA Health Test Kit—an innovative tool that unlocks personalised insights to craft a wellness path aligned with each guest’s genetic blueprint. This union of science and soul ensures each journey is not only meaningful but deeply relevant.
Drawing inspiration from the Five Elements, ELE|NA’s culinary approach is a celebration of mindful nourishment. Seasonal ingredients and balanced flavours meet in a sensorial journey that nourishes body and mind—where each bite is a gesture of self-care and joyful indulgence.
Voting for the 2025 World Spa Awards opens from 28 May to 5 August 2025. The global community is invited to support ELE|NA and help bring this prestigious award home by casting votes at: Vote Now.
“To be recognised two years in a row is a tribute to the team’s passion for transforming lives through wellness,” says Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA. “At ELE|NA, the focus is not on offering a one-size-fits-all retreat. Instead, each guest’s uniqueness is celebrated through meaningful, tailored journeys that honour their lifestyle, pace, and purpose.”
Awards
HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality
Canareef Resort Maldives, a pristine tropical hideaway nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, has been recognised as a ‘Recommended Resort on HolidayCheck 2025,’ one of the most trusted and influential travel review platforms in the German-speaking travel market.
This prestigious accolade is based on consistently positive guest reviews and outstanding service ratings submitted by travellers on HolidayCheck.de, the leading holiday review site for German, Austrian, and Swiss holidaymakers. The award highlights Canareef’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality, immersive island experiences, and personalised service in a uniquely natural setting.
Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in this recognition, stating, “Being recognised by HolidayCheck is a true testament to the dedication of our team. We are especially honoured to receive this recognition from German-speaking guests, a market that values authenticity, nature, and service excellence — all of which define the Canareef experience.”
Canareef is renowned for its spacious beachfront villas, lush greenery, and a wide range of nature-based and cultural experiences, including guided island bike tours, local community visits, and wellness programs. The resort’s untouched environment, combined with heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, continues to resonate deeply with travellers seeking tranquility and adventure alike.
The HolidayCheck award further reinforces Canareef’s growing popularity among European travellers, especially as more guests prioritise genuine experiences, sustainability, and meaningful connections during their holidays.
Trending
-
Culture1 week ago
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
-
Featured1 week ago
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
-
Drink1 week ago
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
-
Featured1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air
-
Celebration1 week ago
Island rhythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi secures coveted 2025 hospitality accolades
-
News6 days ago
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives: Your all-inclusive island escape
-
News1 week ago
Chasing sunsets, not schedules: Summer 2025 at Oaga Art Resort Maldives