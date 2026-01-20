Maldives named among world’s top destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2026 awards

Eri Maldives, an eco-chic lifestyle island resort nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, welcomes guests after a comprehensive rebranding and renovation. With a beautiful house reef, turquoise waters, swaying palms, and a philosophy rooted in barefoot simplicity, Eri invites guests to experience a vibrant, unhurried island escape where connection, cultural richness, wellness-focused experiences and eco-conscious island living meet.

Eri is easily reached by a 45-minute scenic speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, or, for a more elevated arrival, a 15-minute seaplane journey with breathtaking views of the Malé Atoll. A naturally formed island, Eri offers an experience of true Maldivian authenticity. Guests can step from their villas, nestled within lush tropical vegetation, onto pristine, untouched beaches or into the vibrant house reef encircling the island, alive with colourful marine life.

Beyond Travel, Into Meaning – Authentic Cultural Immersion

At Eri, travel becomes nourishment for the soul. Every moment invites immersion in Maldivian rhythms, local art, dance, and cuisine, all seamlessly woven into island life. These experiences reveal a deeper story of place, culture, and care. Eri celebrates hyper-local wisdom through global values of sustainability, wellness, and connection, inviting guests to slow down, feel deeply, and live presently.

Signature Stays

Eri offers a collection of distinctive accommodation options designed for comfort, connection, and island ease. Beach Pool Villas feature private pools embraced by tropical greenery, offering a secluded slice of paradise. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shore and beautiful sunset views over the lagoon. For a more compact escape, Beach Studios are located on the ground floor, just moments from the sand, while Sky Studios on the upper level feature private balconies with sweeping lagoon views.

Flavours of the Island

Dining at Eri celebrates connection and good company. From all-day global and regional dining at Soul Kitchen, to tropical drinks and snacks at the Beach Shack, and handcrafted cocktails at Sip & Dip, the island resort offers both a Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive packages designed for every style of traveller.

Immersive Experiences

Discover the vibrant underwater world with Euro-Divers’ 5-star PADI dive centre, offering guided access to its worldclass house reef and over 30 renowned dive sites teeming with marine life. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or trying it for the first time, explore coral gardens and swim alongside reef sharks, turtles, and rays. Snorkelling adventures and adrenaline-filled watersports also await, making every day a new adventure in the turquoise embrace of the Indian Ocean.

For those seeking stillness, Eskape Spa invites you to slow down and reconnect. Nestled within lush foliage, this serene sanctuary offers holistic island rituals, ocean-inspired treatments, and deeply meditative experiences rooted in Maldivian tradition. Let every breath deepen in rhythm with the sea, as skilled therapists guide you on a sensory journey to rest, renew, and realign.

Celebrating Life’s Moments

Eri is designed for memory-making. From renewing vows with Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers to starlit destination dining on the beach, guests are invited to create moments stitched with the colours, flavours, and heart of the Maldives.

“Eri is a philosophy of authentically and simply experiencing the Maldives and living well,” said Haroon Mohamed, General Manager of Eri Maldives. “Our goal is to create moments that make guests feel cared for, understood, and transformed. We look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience our unique blend of simplicity, connection, and authentic Maldivian spirit.”

Frederic Brohez, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, adds: “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with Eri, an eco-chic lifestyle brand designed for the aware and eco-conscious traveller seeking an authentic Maldivian escape. Eri embodies our vision of sustainable island living – where design, community, and well-being come together in harmony.”

Eri invites guests to be among the first to experience its serene island sanctuary with an exclusive opening offer, with exceptional savings along with thoughtful inclusions. Whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat or a tranquil getaway, this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to discover the art of island living — reimagined at Eri Maldives.

For more details, please visit www.erimaldives.com.