Ambani family members holiday in Maldives again
Anant Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Radhika Merchant have arrived in the Maldives for a holiday.
Ambani’s Boeing 737 private jet landed in the Maldives on Saturday. Witnesses at the airport said the couple were accompanied by around 50 security personnel.
Anant and Radhika are currently staying at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s private island.
Two seaplanes are on standby at the resort, according to sources. The arrangements are in place to facilitate transport if required.
The Ambani family has previously spent holidays in the Maldives. Last year, other members of the family spent the Christmas and New Year period at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.
In November 2024, Anant stayed at Soneva Secret and also visited the nearby island of HDh. Makunudhoo. During that visit, he purchased a chicken and a rabbit from the island, which were later taken to a zoo he operates in India.
The Standard, Maldives unveils romantic Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, The Standard, Maldives is inviting couples to celebrate love through a curated collection of romantic dining experiences set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Designed to encourage connection and indulgence, each experience combines refined cuisine, intimate settings and signature details that transform shared moments into lasting memories.
For couples seeking privacy and exclusivity, the Romantic Dinner at Baby Island offers a secluded escape on a private island setting. Guests are treated to a bespoke dining experience for two, accompanied by champagne and specially curated Valentine’s touches, all within an atmosphere that is personal, tranquil and understatedly romantic, creating an intimate celebration of love surrounded by nature.
The Private Dinner at Kula Beach provides an equally refined beachfront experience beneath the night sky. Set along the shoreline with the sound of the ocean in the background, the evening is designed to balance elegance and intimacy, creating a warm ambience that allows couples to immerse themselves fully in the moment. Advance reservations ensure exclusivity and a peaceful setting for this special occasion.
Valentine’s Day at The Standard, Maldives may also begin in relaxed island style with a Floating Breakfast served in the privacy of each villa. Carefully prepared and attractively presented, guests may choose from a range of breakfast options, from classic favourites and lighter wellness-inspired selections to a champagne-enhanced start to the day, offering a leisurely and indulgent morning together.
From private island dinners and starlit beachfront evenings to indulgent floating breakfasts, The Standard, Maldives has crafted Valentine’s Day experiences designed to be shared and savoured. Each moment reflects the resort’s signature blend of playful luxury and meaningful connection, inviting couples to celebrate love in a way that feels personal, immersive and memorable.
To further enhance the romantic escape, guests may complement their stay with The Standard, Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive experience, offering seamless indulgence throughout the visit. With daily dining at selected restaurants, premium beverages, in-villa refreshments and curated resort experiences included, couples are free to focus on one another, enjoying a relaxed and immersive Valentine’s celebration in a tropical setting.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils eco-chic Eri Maldives in North Malé Atoll
Eri Maldives, an eco-chic lifestyle island resort nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, welcomes guests after a comprehensive rebranding and renovation. With a beautiful house reef, turquoise waters, swaying palms, and a philosophy rooted in barefoot simplicity, Eri invites guests to experience a vibrant, unhurried island escape where connection, cultural richness, wellness-focused experiences and eco-conscious island living meet.
Eri is easily reached by a 45-minute scenic speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, or, for a more elevated arrival, a 15-minute seaplane journey with breathtaking views of the Malé Atoll. A naturally formed island, Eri offers an experience of true Maldivian authenticity. Guests can step from their villas, nestled within lush tropical vegetation, onto pristine, untouched beaches or into the vibrant house reef encircling the island, alive with colourful marine life.
Beyond Travel, Into Meaning – Authentic Cultural Immersion
At Eri, travel becomes nourishment for the soul. Every moment invites immersion in Maldivian rhythms, local art, dance, and cuisine, all seamlessly woven into island life. These experiences reveal a deeper story of place, culture, and care. Eri celebrates hyper-local wisdom through global values of sustainability, wellness, and connection, inviting guests to slow down, feel deeply, and live presently.
Signature Stays
Eri offers a collection of distinctive accommodation options designed for comfort, connection, and island ease. Beach Pool Villas feature private pools embraced by tropical greenery, offering a secluded slice of paradise. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shore and beautiful sunset views over the lagoon. For a more compact escape, Beach Studios are located on the ground floor, just moments from the sand, while Sky Studios on the upper level feature private balconies with sweeping lagoon views.
Flavours of the Island
Dining at Eri celebrates connection and good company. From all-day global and regional dining at Soul Kitchen, to tropical drinks and snacks at the Beach Shack, and handcrafted cocktails at Sip & Dip, the island resort offers both a Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive packages designed for every style of traveller.
Immersive Experiences
Discover the vibrant underwater world with Euro-Divers’ 5-star PADI dive centre, offering guided access to its worldclass house reef and over 30 renowned dive sites teeming with marine life. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or trying it for the first time, explore coral gardens and swim alongside reef sharks, turtles, and rays. Snorkelling adventures and adrenaline-filled watersports also await, making every day a new adventure in the turquoise embrace of the Indian Ocean.
For those seeking stillness, Eskape Spa invites you to slow down and reconnect. Nestled within lush foliage, this serene sanctuary offers holistic island rituals, ocean-inspired treatments, and deeply meditative experiences rooted in Maldivian tradition. Let every breath deepen in rhythm with the sea, as skilled therapists guide you on a sensory journey to rest, renew, and realign.
Celebrating Life’s Moments
Eri is designed for memory-making. From renewing vows with Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers to starlit destination dining on the beach, guests are invited to create moments stitched with the colours, flavours, and heart of the Maldives.
“Eri is a philosophy of authentically and simply experiencing the Maldives and living well,” said Haroon Mohamed, General Manager of Eri Maldives. “Our goal is to create moments that make guests feel cared for, understood, and transformed. We look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience our unique blend of simplicity, connection, and authentic Maldivian spirit.”
Frederic Brohez, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, adds: “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with Eri, an eco-chic lifestyle brand designed for the aware and eco-conscious traveller seeking an authentic Maldivian escape. Eri embodies our vision of sustainable island living – where design, community, and well-being come together in harmony.”
Eri invites guests to be among the first to experience its serene island sanctuary with an exclusive opening offer, with exceptional savings along with thoughtful inclusions. Whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat or a tranquil getaway, this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to discover the art of island living — reimagined at Eri Maldives.
For more details, please visit www.erimaldives.com.
Endless Summer awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is inviting guests to extend their time in paradise with the introduction of its Endless Summer offer, a thoughtfully curated stay designed to encourage a slower pace, elevated comfort and a deeper appreciation of island living.
Created for travellers seeking flexibility and ease, the Endless Summer offer combines dining experiences, leisure activities and added privileges that allow each stay to feel personalised. From arrival, guests receive USD 150 in resort credit per room, per stay, providing the freedom to enjoy moments of relaxation, culinary discovery or island exploration.
Mornings begin with a buffet breakfast at Feast, offering a selection of international favourites alongside fresh pastries and live cooking stations. Lunch is served as a relaxed three-course à la carte experience at four selected restaurants, including a beachfront venue, presenting a range of global flavours inspired by island freshness.
In the evening, guests may choose between a buffet dinner at Feast or a three-course à la carte menu at Indian, Mediterranean or Asian dining venues. Adults also receive a nightly USD 45 dining credit, which can be used at Baan Thai for authentic Thai cuisine or at Sea Salt, known for its seafood-focused menu and oceanfront setting.
Families are welcomed with added convenience, as children aged 11 and under dine complimentary from the breakfast and dinner buffets or from the Kids’ Menu when accompanied by parents. Daily experiences throughout the resort include poolside events and live entertainment at Anchorage, creating relaxed and social evenings.
Wellbeing and recreation are integrated into the daily programme, with complimentary wellness sessions and recreational activities available according to the resort schedule. Guests also have access to the tennis court with equipment included and may enjoy a 15 per cent saving on selected treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton.
The Endless Summer offer is available for booking until 28 February 2026, for stays valid through to 20 December 2026, allowing guests to plan a year-round island escape.
Reflecting the essence of a Maldivian holiday, the Endless Summer experience is defined by unhurried days, diverse dining options and moments designed to linger beyond the stay. At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, summer is presented not as a season, but as a way of life.
