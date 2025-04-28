Action
Napoli back on top of Serie A as De Laurentiis celebrates in Maldives
Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and chairman of SSC Napoli and one of Italy’s leading film producers, is celebrating his club’s return to the top of Serie A while holidaying in the Maldives.
Napoli secured a crucial 2–0 victory over Torino in the 34th round of the league, taking full advantage of Inter Milan’s 1–0 loss to Roma. With the win, Napoli now lead the table with 74 points, three points clear of Inter, with four matches remaining in the season.
Many had expected De Laurentiis to be present at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for such a pivotal match. However, according to Italian media reports, he remained in the Maldives. After the match, the Napoli president posted a message from afar, encouraging his team to stay composed during the decisive final stretch of the season: “Cool heads. Calm and steady. Forza Napoli Sempre!”
The radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli suggested that De Laurentiis’ decision to stay in the Maldives, distant from Italy, reflects his strategy of giving space to the team and coaching staff while firmly maintaining control over the club’s direction.
Following Napoli’s historic league triumph in 2023, their first in over three decades, the club endured a turbulent season marked by coaching changes and management instability. Many attributed last season’s struggles to the lack of continuity.
Determined to rebuild, De Laurentiis appointed Antonio Conte, a proven winner, as head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, a move that is already delivering results.
As the race for the Scudetto intensifies, Napoli’s dream of winning a second title in three years remains very much alive, with De Laurentiis steering the course even from thousands of miles away.
India’s Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team hits pause with Maldives retreat
With their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign at a critical juncture, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted for a much-needed escape — a team retreat to the Maldives. The squad and support staff landed in the Maldives over the weekend, taking advantage of a break between matches to reset mentally and recharge for the crucial weeks ahead.
The retreat was swiftly organised following SRH’s five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, a win that lifted spirits within the team. Shortly after, the franchise shared glimpses of their Maldivian getaway on social media, posting a video captioned: “Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!”
The Maldives, renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, provided the perfect backdrop for the players to unwind away from the pressures of the IPL. The serene surroundings offered a chance for the team to bond, reflect, and refocus ahead of a pivotal stretch of games.
Currently eighth on the points table with just three wins from nine matches, SRH’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The time in the Maldives comes at a crucial moment, as the team looks to build momentum and stage a late-season resurgence. Pat Cummins and his men are expected to return to India early next week and travel directly to Ahmedabad for their next match against Gujarat Titans on May 2.
This season has been a challenging one for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite high expectations around their explosive batting line-up — touted by many as capable of breaching the 300-run mark — the team struggled on slower pitches, including losses at home in Uppal and away against Mumbai Indians. However, their recent win in Chennai sparked renewed optimism within the squad.
The players now return from the Maldives refreshed and ready to fight for a playoff berth, needing victories in all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive. It is worth noting that SRH were the runners-up in IPL 2024, and they will be hoping that a few days in paradise can help reignite that form.
Train with tennis legend Iva Majoli at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has welcomed former World No. 4 and Grand Slam champion Iva Majoli for an exclusive tennis experience set amidst the stunning natural island.
From Saturday, 26 April to Monday, 5 May, guests are invited to sharpen their skills, enjoy unforgettable moments, and train with a true icon of the sport. Known for her powerful game and fierce determination, Iva Majoli carved her name into tennis history by winning the 1997 Roland-Garros title, famously defeating World No. 1 Martina Hingis in a breathtaking final. With career highlights including titles at the Zurich Open and Tokyo Open, her presence on the island promises an inspiring and elegant sporting experience.
Schedule of Events
Saturday, 26 April:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm-7pm: Meet & Greet: A Sunset Cheers with Iva Majoli
Sunday, 27 April:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm -7pm: Private session
Tuesday, 29 April:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm -7pm: Private session
Thursday, 1 May:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Coaching
Saturday, 3 May:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Session
Monday, 5 May:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Coaching
Whether you’re seeking to refine your backhand or introduce your child to the game under expert guidance, this is a rare chance to learn from a tennis champion in one of the world’s most exclusive island settings.
Spaces are limited. For bookings and further information, please visit www.sirrufenfushi.com or email reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Patina Maldives partners with FC Bayern Munich to host exclusive football camps
Following a successful collaboration with Real Madrid last year, Patina Maldives continues its tradition of extraordinary partnerships: The luxury resort welcomes FC Bayern Munich for an exclusive series of football camps on the Fari Islands. A total of six camps will be offered throughout 2025, timed to coincide with school holidays. Football- loving children and teenagers will have the rare opportunity to train under the guidance of licensed coaches from the German champions – all against the spectacular backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The core focus of the camps is the professional training based on FC Bayern’s proven approach, designed to enhance technical skills, tactical understanding and game intelligence. Under the guidance of highly qualified coaches, young participants will not only learn precise ball control and strategic thinking but also the importance of teamwork and a winning mentality. Divided into three age groups, the training ensures targeted, age-appropriate development for every individual. A special highlight: Each participant receives an official FC Bayern kit, including a shirt, shorts and socks, as a keepsake from unforgettable days on the field.
The Patina Maldives football camps are more than just training sessions, they blend athletic performance with summer ease. After intense practice sessions and valuable coaching tips, the Indian Ocean invites participants to explore its crystal-clear waters.
The camps offer an extraordinary experience not only for the young talents but also for their families, turning the stay into the perfect vacation for the whole family. While the young players refine offensive strategies, penalty kicks and solid defense on the field, parents and grandparents can unwind on the white sandy beaches, indulge in the award-winning spa, or explore a variety of leisure activities together — from sustainable initiatives like the Coral Restoration Project, where coral frames and ceramic structures are created, to watersport adventures and engaging art workshops. Patina Maldives offers a vacation concept that bridges generational needs. And with a bit of luck, a special surprise might be in store for both young and old: perhaps a professional football player will make a personal appearance!
The football camps will be held on the following dates: April 20th to 24th 2025, August 1st to 5th 2025, October 24th to 30th 2025, December 22nd to 26th 2025 and December 29th 2025 to January 2nd 2026.
