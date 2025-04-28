Napoli back on top of Serie A as De Laurentiis celebrates in Maldives

With their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign at a critical juncture, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted for a much-needed escape — a team retreat to the Maldives. The squad and support staff landed in the Maldives over the weekend, taking advantage of a break between matches to reset mentally and recharge for the crucial weeks ahead.

The retreat was swiftly organised following SRH’s five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, a win that lifted spirits within the team. Shortly after, the franchise shared glimpses of their Maldivian getaway on social media, posting a video captioned: “Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!”

The Maldives, renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, provided the perfect backdrop for the players to unwind away from the pressures of the IPL. The serene surroundings offered a chance for the team to bond, reflect, and refocus ahead of a pivotal stretch of games.

Currently eighth on the points table with just three wins from nine matches, SRH’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The time in the Maldives comes at a crucial moment, as the team looks to build momentum and stage a late-season resurgence. Pat Cummins and his men are expected to return to India early next week and travel directly to Ahmedabad for their next match against Gujarat Titans on May 2.

This season has been a challenging one for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite high expectations around their explosive batting line-up — touted by many as capable of breaching the 300-run mark — the team struggled on slower pitches, including losses at home in Uppal and away against Mumbai Indians. However, their recent win in Chennai sparked renewed optimism within the squad.

The players now return from the Maldives refreshed and ready to fight for a playoff berth, needing victories in all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive. It is worth noting that SRH were the runners-up in IPL 2024, and they will be hoping that a few days in paradise can help reignite that form.

