Cricket icon Rohit Sharma enjoy family vacation at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi recently played host to cricket icon Rohit Sharma and his family, who experienced an opulent three-night retreat at the resort. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, the resort provided the Sharma family with an unforgettable stay, featuring world-class amenities, fine dining, and curated wellness experiences.

The Sharma family stayed in the Three Bedroom Overwater Villa, a sanctuary of comfort and elegance spanning an impressive 1,113 sq.m (11,976 sq.ft). Designed to offer both privacy and breathtaking ocean views, the villa features three exquisitely furnished bedrooms, spacious en-suite bathrooms, and two infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean.

The family’s gastronomic journey began each morning at Tasting Table, where they enjoyed a gourmet breakfast with freshly baked pâtisserie and panoramic sea views. Their culinary adventure continued with a light yet flavorful lunch at Nava beach club, known for its wood-fired pizzas and relaxed atmosphere. They also dined at The Ledge by Dave Pynt, an extension of the chef’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore, where they sampled a modern take on Australian barbecue.

Evenings were spent indulging in exceptional dining experiences at Glow and Li Long. Glow showcased vibrant Mediterranean flavors inspired by Southern Europe and the Middle East, while Li Long offered an authentic Chinese dining experience, complete with its signature Peking duck carved tableside by a master chef.

To enhance their relaxation, the family visited the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa, where they experienced a 60-minute Element Aroma Massage. This signature treatment, designed to balance the body’s meridian energy, combined acupressure techniques with essential oils for deep relaxation.

For their children, the resort’s exclusive Kids Concierge Programme at The Stars Club offered tailor-made activities. From an exciting water recreation area to engaging programs at Club Nova for teens, the young guests enjoyed a unique and enriching Maldivian experience.

From curated dining to immersive wellness experiences, Rohit Sharma and his family enjoyed a stay that epitomized luxury and tranquility. Their time at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi reflects the resort’s dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality, ensuring that every guest—celebrity or otherwise—experiences the pinnacle of Maldivian luxury.