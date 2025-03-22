News
Cricket icon Rohit Sharma enjoy family vacation at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi recently played host to cricket icon Rohit Sharma and his family, who experienced an opulent three-night retreat at the resort. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, the resort provided the Sharma family with an unforgettable stay, featuring world-class amenities, fine dining, and curated wellness experiences.
The Sharma family stayed in the Three Bedroom Overwater Villa, a sanctuary of comfort and elegance spanning an impressive 1,113 sq.m (11,976 sq.ft). Designed to offer both privacy and breathtaking ocean views, the villa features three exquisitely furnished bedrooms, spacious en-suite bathrooms, and two infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean.
The family’s gastronomic journey began each morning at Tasting Table, where they enjoyed a gourmet breakfast with freshly baked pâtisserie and panoramic sea views. Their culinary adventure continued with a light yet flavorful lunch at Nava beach club, known for its wood-fired pizzas and relaxed atmosphere. They also dined at The Ledge by Dave Pynt, an extension of the chef’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore, where they sampled a modern take on Australian barbecue.
Evenings were spent indulging in exceptional dining experiences at Glow and Li Long. Glow showcased vibrant Mediterranean flavors inspired by Southern Europe and the Middle East, while Li Long offered an authentic Chinese dining experience, complete with its signature Peking duck carved tableside by a master chef.
To enhance their relaxation, the family visited the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa, where they experienced a 60-minute Element Aroma Massage. This signature treatment, designed to balance the body’s meridian energy, combined acupressure techniques with essential oils for deep relaxation.
For their children, the resort’s exclusive Kids Concierge Programme at The Stars Club offered tailor-made activities. From an exciting water recreation area to engaging programs at Club Nova for teens, the young guests enjoyed a unique and enriching Maldivian experience.
From curated dining to immersive wellness experiences, Rohit Sharma and his family enjoyed a stay that epitomized luxury and tranquility. Their time at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi reflects the resort’s dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality, ensuring that every guest—celebrity or otherwise—experiences the pinnacle of Maldivian luxury.
News
Celebration of relaxation, creativity, togetherness this Eid al-Fitr at SO/ Maldives
Nestled stylishly within the tranquil turquoise embrace of Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives is the avant-garde island paradise redefining modern luxury. This exquisite retreat welcomes those in search of a blissful escape, offering a spectacular and memorable stay. As the spirit of Eid fills the air, SO/ Maldives invites guests to mark the occasion with moments of relaxation, creativity, and shared experiences. A thoughtfully curated selection of activities and experiences sets the scene for a meaningful celebration.
With 80 beachfront and overwater villas, SO/ Maldives offers the ultimate Eid retreat. The spacious two- and three-bedroom villas boast private pools and breathtaking ocean views, ideal for celebrating with loved ones. A visit to the Wellness Camp offers a chance to reset and recharge, with special Eid packages designed for complete relaxation. A 60-minute body massage, followed by a 30-minute foot massage, allowing both mind and body to relax and unwind. With other packages also available, there’s an option to suit every need.
For those celebrating with family, the day is filled with opportunities to create and connect. Children can spend the morning painting, crafting, and decorating festive treats, while adults explore artistic traditions with a plate-painting session or a henna workshop by the beach.
As the sun sets, Hadaba Restaurant presents a five-course Middle Eastern set menu, blending classic flavours with a contemporary touch. The evening continues at Lazuli Beach Club, where guests can unwind with shisha and Arabic mint lemonade, letting the gentle ocean breeze carry the night forward.
The vibrant 5-star private island resort boasts a stylish collection of 80 beachfront and overwater villas, designed for open-plan living with panoramic ocean views. Each villa features a private pool and deck, and the accommodations range from one to three bedrooms across eight categories. The stylishly designed two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas offer families and groups the ultimate island experience, blending spacious layouts with avant-garde design elements and private pools that overlook mesmerising ocean views.
Whether it’s the quiet serenity of the Wellness Camp, the joy of creative expression, or the warmth of gathering over a beautifully prepared meal, each experience is designed to make the occasion truly special. As the evening settles over the island, guests can gather under the stars, sharing stories, laughter, and a sense of gratitude for the day’s moments, big and small. In the heart of paradise, Eid is not just observed—it is felt, savoured, and cherished.
Eid with an endless array of thrilling adventures at SO/ Maldives. The dedicated water sports team invites to dive into a world of excitement, whether it’s swimming with sharks, taking a thrilling boat ride to see dolphins, or jet skiing across the crystal-clear waters. The fun never ends with the exceptional offerings at the resort.
For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised for inclusive travel at 2025 Experientialist Awards
Amilla Maldives has been awarded Highly Commended in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the prestigious 2025 Experientialist Awards by OutThere. This recognition highlights Amilla’s ongoing commitment to making travel to the Maldives more welcoming, accessible, and enriching for all.
“Working towards accessibility for all is a journey we are honoured to be on. We are always learning, evolving our offerings for guests, and grateful for the people who share this vision with us,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager.
A champion in accessible hospitality in the Maldives, Amilla is IncluCare-certified, offering thoughtful accessibility features, personalised services, and continuous staff training to ensure every guest feels seen, heard, and valued. From wheelchair-friendly villa options to sensory-inclusive dining experiences, Amilla continues to explore new ways to be as inclusive as possible.
The Experientialist Awards celebrate travel brands making a meaningful impact in fostering inclusivity and intersectionality within the luxury and experiential travel space. This recognition from OutThere, a leading luxury travel platform rooted in diversity and discovery, reaffirms Amilla’s dedication to making the Maldives a destination for all.
News
Noku Maldives invites guests to spellbinding Earth Hour 2025 celebration
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, invites guests to embrace the magic of Earth Hour 2025 at the heart of the secluded Noonu Atoll—a place where luxury meets untouched natural beauty. A bespoke evening of art, music, and mindful dining awaits, reflecting the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and meaningful guest experiences.
The festivities begin as the golden afternoon sun casts a warm glow over the island, marking the start of a sand art competition. Guests will be invited to judge this display of artistic expression and collaboration while savouring exquisitely crafted cocktails and delectable canapés. The experience is further elevated by the soothing melodies of live music, drifting through the island breeze.
As twilight deepens, the evening transitions into a special Earth Hour dinner, expertly curated by the resort’s culinary team. Guests will indulge in a menu that celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients, capturing the essence of Maldivian flavours while embracing the principles of sustainability. Whether dining beneath the swaying palms or within the serene privacy of an ocean-facing villa, the experience promises to be as enchanting as it is memorable.
The highlight of the Earth Hour initiative takes place at 8:30 PM, when the resort dims its lights in key guest areas. Tea light candles will illuminate the walkways, casting a soft, ethereal glow that mirrors the stars above. As guests revel in this moment of tranquillity, they are invited to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.
“At Noku Maldives, we celebrate Earth Hour as more than just a symbolic gesture—it is an opportunity to spark awareness and inspire action,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager of Noku Maldives. “This event is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable hospitality while delivering experiences in the most meaningful way.”
