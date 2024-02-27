Kandolhu Maldives: Dive into Paradise with Noovilu Sports

Embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan or Ramazan, as it’s known in the Maldives, with a short break at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. Offering options for fasting and non-fasting guests, Kandooma offers a variety of villa accommodation options and dining experiences during this month of reflection and restraint as well as access to the island’s private mosque for prayers. The Holy Month is expected to commence on Sunday 10 March dependent on the sighting of the moon.

Winner of Awards for Best Dive Resort and Best Family Resort last year, guests appreciate the array of watersports, nearby reefs for scuba diving and family-friendly activities including the Kandoo Kids’ Club which offers supervised activities for the little ones including a mini waterpark fun zone.

During the Holy Month the resort provides its normal food and beverage service to non-fasting guests including poolside drinks, dining and entertainment throughout the day.

“Many guests ask us if they can still get a drink at the pool during the Holy Month. The answer is yes. As a private island we are able to continue our food and beverage offering to our guests, but do ask our guests to be respectful of the local culture. Almost half of our team being local Maldivians observe the Holy Month.” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“In hotter climates, it really is a challenge to one’s resolve to go without in the daylight hours and I am always in awe of the team who go about their duties as normal.” he added.

For fasting guests observing Ramadan, Iftar and Suhoor options are available.

The Resort’s culinary team prepare some special dishes for the Buffet which are traditional for Iftar to break the fast. They also make a Suhoor menu available via In-Villa Dining so that guests may have a late-night/early-morning snack before sunrise.

Kandooma follows the one island, one resort concept and is a small enough island to walk around easily, yet offers enough space for guests to find sanctuary for contemplation, and reflection on the beach, or within the gardens.

“Many of our international markets are aware of the Holy Month of Ramadan and what it means, but there are still a few visitors who are just learning about it. I think it’s important that together with travel agents, we play a role in ensuring all of our visitors understand that it’s not just about refraining from smoking, eating and drinking in the daylight hours, but embodying a sense of community as well as restraint from listening, speaking, hearing or even thinking negatively about someone, and so much more,” said Mark.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is just a 40-minute speed boat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport and all arrangements are handled by the resort to ensure a seamless and easy transfer experience for guests.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a great selection of special offers available on their website and remember you can often get an even better deal if you book early or enjoy a longer stay. Visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/offers/ for the latest offers or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com