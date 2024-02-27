Island Goers
Kandolhu Maldives: Dive into Paradise with Noovilu Sports
Nestled amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Kandolhu Maldives offers guests a chance to create unforgettable memories with exciting activities provided by Noovilu Sports. Renowned for its Maldivian-inspired villas, stunning beaches, and vibrant house reef, Kandolhu provides the perfect backdrop for an adventurous or relaxing vacation.
Thrilling Adventures:
For adrenaline enthusiasts, Noovilu Sports offers various water sports like wakeboarding, windsurfing, and kneeboarding. Feel the rush of wind and experience the freedom of gliding across turquoise waters.
Tranquil Exploration:
For a more serene experience, opt for paddleboarding sessions. Explore the calm waters at your own pace, soak in the breathtaking scenery, and reconnect with nature.
Underwater Paradise:
Embark on a guided snorkeling tour led by experienced guides. Explore the vibrant coral reefs teeming with colorful fish, graceful sea turtles, and other marine life. Every excursion is a journey into a wondrous underwater world.
Romantic Moments:
Celebrate love or simply enjoy each other’s company with a charming sunset cruise. Toast to your love amidst the stunning backdrop of a Maldivian sunset, creating unforgettable moments.
Beyond the Resort:
Adventure awaits beyond the resort with exciting excursions offered by Noovilu Sports. Witness the majestic Manta Rays on the popular Manta Ray Mission trip, or relax and unwind on a nearby sandbank with the Take it to the Bank trip.
Unforgettable Experiences:
With its diverse range of activities and commitment to exceptional service, Noovilu Sports redefines the guest experience at Kandolhu Maldives. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or romance, embark on a journey of discovery and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Dive into the excitement and explore the wonders of the Maldives with Noovilu Sports at Kandolhu Maldives.
Celebration
Patina Maldives Announces Unforgettable Easter Celebration
As Easter approaches, Patina Maldives invites families to experience a tropical spring celebration unlike any other. From beachfront feasts to captivating egg hunts and immersive wellness experiences, the resort offers a thoughtfully curated program designed to create lasting memories.
Culinary Delights Await
Embark on a culinary journey like never before at Patina Maldives. On March 27th, indulge in the “Aegean Odyssey” at Helios, featuring the diverse flavors of Aegean cuisine. Fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and exquisite dishes from Greece and neighboring regions promise to tantalize your taste buds.
Unwind at the Beachside Bash
For an island celebration, join the Fari Beach Club party on March 28th. Savor meticulously crafted cocktails, enticing canapés, and live entertainment for the perfect seaside soiree.
Festivities Galore at the Fari Marina Easter Festival
On March 30th, join the vibrant Fari Marina Easter Festival. Savor delectable treats at live cooking stations, groove to DJ beats, and explore artisanal treasures from local vendors. A dedicated kids’ corner ensures fun for the whole family.
Uncover Easter Eggs on a Tropical Adventure
The highlight of the Easter weekend is the Island Egg Hunt at Helios on March 31st. Guided by the Easter Bunny and the dedicated Footprints team, embark on a tropical adventure to discover hidden Easter eggs and sweet surprises.
Beyond the Celebrations
Patina Maldives offers a diverse range of activities throughout the Easter period. Hone your tennis skills with the Lux Tennis Star Event featuring Nicolas Almagro, unleash your creativity at sketching workshops with artist Tony Jaggas, or participate in family-friendly activities like laser cutting and decorating Easter ornaments.
Seek Wellness and Rejuvenation
For those seeking relaxation, Patina Maldives welcomes visiting practitioner Junko Fujita, offering the unique and rejuvenating experience of Watsu – a combination of massage, stretches, and meditation while floating in warm water.
Create Lasting Memories this Easter
This Easter, escape to Patina Maldives and create lasting memories with your loved ones. For more information and reservations, visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/easter-celebrations or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
“Leave Better” at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a Spring Escape to Enliven the Senses
A bucket-list retreat whose very existence is a response to the natural world, from the rhythm of the ocean waves to the rising and the setting of the sun, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to celebrate the seasons with its Spring Festival this half-term. A multigenerational series of experiences at will explore taste and adventure, mind and movement, plugging guests firmly into nature, to inspire and nourish the soul.
A week-long programme will ensure guests of all ages return home version 2.0. Whether exploring new skills on land or water, awakening the senses on a gourmet trail of discovery, or re-balancing the mind and body, the Spring Festival ensures a blissful transition from a season of wintering.
In the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment programme guests will take to the big blue with snorkelling and tank dives designed by its legendary namesake explorer. Fishing expeditions shine light on traditional Maldivian culture, and journeys on water track life-aquatic with pods of dolphins as they dance in to Spring. For mind and body, spa excellence prevails at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Bamford. Wellness workshops will energise, ease tension and rejuvenate, from bamboo tapping, face yoga, gua sha massage to spa alchemy, while yoga gets dynamic, off the matt and up in the air with group aerial practice.
On and beyond the resort’s culinary island, unforgettable gourmet experiences are high on the Spring agenda. A chef’s table sake dinner at IWAU honours innovative Japanese cuisine under the stars, while aromatic Middle Eastern flavours of the resort’s Arabesque restaurant are presented in an exclusive pop-up at the magical Mystique Garden. The popular Beach Shack plays host to an indulgent lobster dinner at twilight, and provides the venue for a smooth Sunday beach barbeque where smoky flavours are complemented by crisp rosé. For those looking to create, hands-on workshops will explore the intricacy of spring roll making and the mastery of coffee and barista skills.
Junior guests are promised a spring in their step with a jamboree of activities at Ritz Kids, from garden picnics, treasure hunts to pirate safaris. A kaleidoscope of colour bounces through the week with kite flying on the beach, piñata parties and glow-in-the-dark painting at sundown.
As the days merge mindfully, the resort’s Defining Moment serenades the sun as it sets each day. A tribute to the cycle of nature, the signature ritual hosted at the iconic Eau Bar channels hypnotic beats of Boduberu drumming and blowing of the Sangu shell. To be enjoyed with a signature sundowner cocktail in hand and lightness of heart.
Browse our Spring Festival Brochure!
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives and for real-time updates follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.
Kandooma Maldives a Popular Choice for Middle Eastern Visitors for Ramadan
Embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan or Ramazan, as it’s known in the Maldives, with a short break at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. Offering options for fasting and non-fasting guests, Kandooma offers a variety of villa accommodation options and dining experiences during this month of reflection and restraint as well as access to the island’s private mosque for prayers. The Holy Month is expected to commence on Sunday 10 March dependent on the sighting of the moon.
Winner of Awards for Best Dive Resort and Best Family Resort last year, guests appreciate the array of watersports, nearby reefs for scuba diving and family-friendly activities including the Kandoo Kids’ Club which offers supervised activities for the little ones including a mini waterpark fun zone.
During the Holy Month the resort provides its normal food and beverage service to non-fasting guests including poolside drinks, dining and entertainment throughout the day.
“Many guests ask us if they can still get a drink at the pool during the Holy Month. The answer is yes. As a private island we are able to continue our food and beverage offering to our guests, but do ask our guests to be respectful of the local culture. Almost half of our team being local Maldivians observe the Holy Month.” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“In hotter climates, it really is a challenge to one’s resolve to go without in the daylight hours and I am always in awe of the team who go about their duties as normal.” he added.
For fasting guests observing Ramadan, Iftar and Suhoor options are available.
The Resort’s culinary team prepare some special dishes for the Buffet which are traditional for Iftar to break the fast. They also make a Suhoor menu available via In-Villa Dining so that guests may have a late-night/early-morning snack before sunrise.
Kandooma follows the one island, one resort concept and is a small enough island to walk around easily, yet offers enough space for guests to find sanctuary for contemplation, and reflection on the beach, or within the gardens.
“Many of our international markets are aware of the Holy Month of Ramadan and what it means, but there are still a few visitors who are just learning about it. I think it’s important that together with travel agents, we play a role in ensuring all of our visitors understand that it’s not just about refraining from smoking, eating and drinking in the daylight hours, but embodying a sense of community as well as restraint from listening, speaking, hearing or even thinking negatively about someone, and so much more,” said Mark.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is just a 40-minute speed boat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport and all arrangements are handled by the resort to ensure a seamless and easy transfer experience for guests.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a great selection of special offers available on their website and remember you can often get an even better deal if you book early or enjoy a longer stay. Visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/offers/ for the latest offers or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
