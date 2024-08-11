Action
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives: Underwater adventure
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives offers an exceptional underwater adventure, highlighted by its vibrant and healthy house reef. This stunning reef is renowned for its diverse and well-preserved coral formations, creating a breathtaking underwater landscape teeming with marine life.
Kandolhu house reef is home to a rich variety of marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and occasionally, eagle rays. This biodiversity ensures that each snorkelling experience on the house reef is unique and exciting. Notably, snorkelers often have the chance to encounter hawksbill turtles, which gracefully glide through the waters, adding a magical touch to the experience. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, further enhance the vibrant marine scenery.
Dedicated local guides and instructors are highly skilled and knowledgeable, offering expert guidance and personalised support. They use effective teaching methods to ensure a comfortable and captivating experience for all participants. To protect the delicate reef ecosystem, snorkelers are advised not to touch or disturb marine life and are encouraged to use reef-safe sunscreens. Good snorkelling techniques are essential to avoid accidental contact with corals, and feeding marine animals is strictly avoided to preserve their natural behaviours.
Kandolhu Maldives is committed to providing an unforgettable snorkelling experience while maintaining a deep respect for the marine environment. The house reef is easily accessible directly from the beach or jetty and this allows snorkelers to dive into the clear waters without the need for a boat trip, making it perfect for both frequent and spontaneous snorkelling sessions. For added safety, life rings are strategically placed around the island, ensuring that all snorkelers can enjoy their experience with peace of mind.
Kandolhu invites everyone to dive in and explore the wonders of the house reef, where every moment in the water is a celebration of nature’s beauty. Join the resort for an unforgettable snorkelling experience that will leave you with lasting memories of the ocean’s splendour.
Canareef Resort Maldives to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives will host the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress. Taking place from November 5th to 11th, 2024, this renowned event will gather elite athletes, officials, and fans from all corners of the world for an exciting week of competition and celebration amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
The event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) under the auspices of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of the Maldives. With the full support of the Government of Maldives including Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, Sports Minister Abdulla Rafiu and the blessing of President Mohamed Muizzu,, this championship is expected to further solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) as the host of the prestigious WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress in November 2024. Under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Ibrahim Hameed, BBAM has demonstrated outstanding capabilities and dedication, solidifying Maldives’ position as a premier destination for bodybuilding and physique sports in the region,” Datuk Paul Chua, President of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), said.
“This milestone event follows BBAM’s successful hosting of the Asian Championships in 2022 and the South Asian Championships in 2023 and 2024. The WBPF World Championships promise to be a spectacular display of strength, skill, and sportsmanship, featuring top athletes from around the world. We are confident that BBAM will deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators. I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Maldives on this historic occasion, which promises to bring great success, prosperity, and bounties to the nation.”
This event marks a significant milestone not only for the Maldives but especially for Addu Atoll, which will witness yet another major international event after the SAARC Summit 2011 which was held on the island of Hithadhoo. The World Championships are expected to bring substantial benefits to the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, highlighting the region’s potential as a hub for sports tourism and MICE events.
“We are delighted to invite you to participate in the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress, scheduled to take place at Canareef Resort, Republic of Maldives, from November 5th to 11th, 2024. This prestigious event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives and supported by the Government of Maldives, represents a significant achievement for our nation,” Ibrahim Hameed, President of Bodybuilding Association of Maldives, said.
“We have ensured comfortable accommodations for you and your team at Canareef Resort Maldives. Our committee is dedicated to making your stay as comfortable as possible. Maldives grants a no-cost visa on arrival for travellers from all countries with a valid passport. All participation terms and conditions will be based on WBPF Rules and Bylaws. We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the Maldives.”
Located in Maldives’ southernmost atoll, Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a stunning escape with turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and lush nature. Accessible by a 10-minute speedboat from Gan International Airport or a domestic flight and speedboat from Male’ International Airport, the resort features one of the Maldives’ longest beaches and easy access to the local island of Hulhumeedhoo by bicycle.
The 271 spacious beach villas boast open-air bathrooms and spectacular views. Enjoy international dining, refreshing cocktails, and explore 25 dive spots teeming with marine life. Activities range from historical and eco-site tours to dolphin watching.
“We are committed to developing the tourism industry, especially in the southern Maldives. Hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship at Canareef Resort Maldives represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance the visibility of Addu Atoll. We will do our utmost to support all stakeholders involved in this prestigious event to ensure it is both successful and memorable for all participants and visitors,” Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, said.
“Our goal in hosting this event is to cultivate the ecosystems that will make Addu and the Maldives a premier destination for sports tourism and global events. By developing these vital networks and infrastructures, we aim to enhance our region’s reputation and attract global attention to our unique offerings,” Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, added.
Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to embark on a thrilling journey with us, with our latest offering, the Nurse Shark Excursion. Immerse in an educational and enriching experience guided by our seasoned guides.
Nurse sharks, renowned for their docile demeanor and unique feeding habits, present an opportunity to witness graceful movements and understand their crucial role in the ecosystem. Guests are equipped with snorkelling gear and briefed on shark behaviour and conservation efforts before diving into the crystal-clear waters.
Scheduled every Thursday and Saturday from 8:30hrs to 12:00hrs, the excursion guarantees an insightful exploration into the lives of nurse sharks. Priced at $130 per person, this adventure is designed for groups of 8 to 18 participants, ensuring a personalised and safe interaction under the watchful eye of our knowledgeable hosts.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to reconnect with nature and gain a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the ocean. Book your Nurse Shark Excursion today with Kuramathi Maldives and create enduring memories that will last a lifetime!
One&Only Reethi Rah announces new tennis, padel programming in partnership with Lux Tennis
The all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah has partnered with LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company connecting current and former tennis professionals with top-tier luxury resorts worldwide, to offer an exclusive tennis and padel programme to its guests. This initiative aims to enhance guests’ game development amidst the breathtaking Maldivian ambience, surrounded by palm trees, the resort’s twelve white sand beaches and pristine turquoise waters.
The private island has exceptional resort amenities and features two tennis courts and one padel court. These facilities are overseen by dedicated LUX resident tennis professionals. Currently, Igor Theodora Kopoulos, a 23-year-old from Brazil with a best ITF ranking of #800 and the 2018 finalist in the U18 Brazilian National Championship, is leading and organising all tennis and padel activities on the island until December 2024. He provides a tailored and inclusive programme for all resort guests of every age.
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
For more information, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
