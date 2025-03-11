Featured
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has introduced a new menu at Varu Spa, offering a range of treatments designed to harmonise the mind, body, and soul. Inspired by the essence of ‘Varu,’ meaning energy in the local Dhivehi language, the revitalised offerings include signature experiences aimed at restoring balance and enhancing overall well-being.
One of the standout treatments is the Varu Origins treatment, a 120-minute immersive ritual that features a full-body exfoliation, a personalised massage, and a rejuvenating facial to promote skin radiance. Additionally, the Varu Tradition provides a holistic experience by combining aromatherapy, spinal pressure techniques, and reflexology to relieve stress and encourage relaxation. For those seeking a detoxifying treatment, the Varu Essential offers an invigorating therapy incorporating grapefruit, rosemary, and juniper essential oils for complete renewal.
Alongside these treatments, Varu Spa has introduced curated wellness journeys tailored to different relaxation needs. The Three-Day Reset focuses on gentle rejuvenation through a rose body scrub and specialised massages. The Five-Day Tranquil package includes the Maldivian Fusion Massage and Glow Facial for an indulgent experience. For couples, the Varu Haven package presents a shared retreat featuring sea salt soaks, full-body massages, and lymphatic drainage facials in a tranquil setting.
With these thoughtfully crafted experiences, Varu Spa at Kandolhu Maldives provides an ideal escape for guests to unwind, refresh, and reconnect with their inner energy.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives celebrates International Women’s Day
Kuramathi Maldives embraced the spirit of International Women’s Day, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’ The occasion served as a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable women in society, celebrating their achievements, resilience, and contributions.
The day commenced with a peaceful and empowering ladies-only complimentary yoga session at the Kuramathi Spa. From 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM, participants engaged in stretching, breathing exercises, and relaxation under the guidance of an expert yogi, all while surrounded by the island’s breathtaking natural beauty.
Bageecha Kids’ Club also took part in the celebrations, organising a day filled with creative and engaging activities. Children participated in a craft session where they created drawings and cards to honour the strong women they admire. One of the highlights of the activities was the mocktail-making session, where children enjoyed preparing drinks accompanied by pastries and fresh fruits. These activities allowed the younger guests to engage with the event’s empowering theme in a joyful and meaningful manner.
As the sun set, the festivities continued with a lively celebration at the Sand Bank. Guests gathered to embrace the theme of the day, engaging in laughter, music, and meaningful conversations while reflecting on the importance of creating opportunities and empowering future generations of women and girls.
Featuring live music, fun games, and an uplifting ambiance, International Women’s Day at Kuramathi Maldives was more than just an event—it served as a reminder of the power of community, support, and the ongoing journey toward equality. The resort extended its gratitude to all those who participated in making the day truly special, celebrating the strength and achievements of women past, present, and future.
Family Fun
Whimsical Easter celebration awaits at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives invites guests to experience a whimsical Easter journey where magic, wonder, and creativity seamlessly blend with the island’s tranquil beauty. The festivities commence with pre-Easter celebrations beginning on April 11th, leading into the enchanting Easter celebrations that extend from April 14th to April 28th, 2025.
Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025, will serve as the highlight of this magical fortnight, featuring an unforgettable Easter Sunday Brunch. Visitors will be treated to a feast of seasonal delights while enjoying the lively sounds of the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ and the soul-stirring performances of the Naail Quartet. The whimsical Wings of Wonder Egg Hunt, hosted by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, will add a playful element to the day, alongside the Fiesta Fairies and Strolling Magic performers. The excitement will continue with an Easter Egg Pinata and entertaining Acrobatic Bunnies.
Amilla Maldives maintains its reputation for surprising and delighting guests with an extensive lineup of events and activities. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in unique culinary experiences, whether by savouring freshly prepared meals at the resort’s renowned restaurants or participating in bespoke dining experiences designed to celebrate the season.
From playful adventures to serene moments, Amilla’s Easter celebrations promise magical memories for all visitors to cherish.
Featured
Classic Easter celebration awaits at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a timeless and traditional touch from March 17-23, 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festivities embrace the essence of a classic Easter, blending elegant dining experiences, engaging family-friendly activities, and moments of relaxation in a tropical paradise.
The Easter celebrations at Kuda Villingili include a variety of activities designed to create cherished memories. Children can participate in delightful Easter egg hunts and themed arts and crafts sessions, while guests of all ages have the opportunity to join a special Easter Sunday sunrise yoga session, embracing tranquility before indulging in the elaborate festivities.
A highlight of the celebrations is the Kuda Villingili Easter Extravaganza Buffet Dinner, scheduled for April 20, 2025, at The Restaurant. This exquisite buffet offers an array of international and local delicacies, accompanied by the captivating sounds of the resort’s resident live band.
For those seeking fun under the sun, the Easter Island Splash Pool Party provides an exciting afternoon, transforming the Maldives’ largest pool into a vibrant celebration hub. Guests can enjoy poolside games, Aqua Zumba, lively music by DJ Leila, and an assortment of treats, including popcorn, infused drinks, and cotton candy. Designed for families and children, this event captures the festive spirit of Easter in an unforgettable way.
Culinary enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a hands-on experience with Mar-Umi Sushi Artistry, led by Chef Kimo. This interactive session allows participants to learn the delicate art of sushi-making from an experienced chef, adding a touch of culinary mastery to their island getaway.
Wine aficionados are invited to celebrate Easter in sophistication at The Exclusive Wine Tasting, which features a curated selection of the world’s finest vintages and New World wines. For those desiring an intimate and luxurious dining experience, The Easter Grapevine Dinner presents a five-course Wine Library Dinner, expertly curated and paired for a refined Easter celebration.
Guests can also embark on a global culinary adventure through themed set-menu dinners. Pan-Asian Voyage at East highlights the diverse flavors of Asia, while Nikkei Rhapsody at Mar-Umi showcases the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian Nikkei cuisine. Meanwhile, Spice offers the Awadhi & Arabic Culinary Journey, an authentic experience crafted by the legendary Qureshi brothers, who bring five generations of culinary expertise to the table.
For adventure seekers, a Surf Beach Lesson provides an exhilarating opportunity for beginners to learn the fundamentals of surfing under the guidance of expert instructors.
Kuda Villingili Resort serves as an ideal destination for families and guests looking to celebrate Easter in the Maldives. With its combination of luxury, adventure, and heartfelt hospitality, the resort offers a perfect setting for relaxation and connection. Whether guests choose to explore the vibrant marine life, indulge in a world-class spa experience, or participate in curated Easter activities, the resort ensures a memorable and fulfilling experience for all.
Beyond these signature events, Kuda Villingili Resort presents a variety of Easter-themed activities tailored to all ages, guaranteeing a joyful and unforgettable holiday. Whether savoring gourmet delights, engaging in thrilling water sports, or enjoying quality family time, Easter at Kuda Villingili promises an extraordinary island escape.
