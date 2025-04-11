Action
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is once again making waves with the launch of its latest water sports adventure—the Jet Car Experience. Set against the backdrop of the island’s turquoise lagoon, the Jet Car offers an exciting way to explore the ocean in comfort and style. With its sleek automotive-inspired design and smooth performance, this water ride is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking to add a little adventure to their stay. Whether cruising under the sun or capturing perfect picture moments, the Jet Car adds an extraordinary and refreshing twist to island leisure.
Launched in anticipation of the resort’s whimsical Easter festivities, the Jet Car sets the stage for an action-packed holiday in paradise. From Easter egg hunts and creative kids’ programs to beachside feasts, live entertainment, and themed dining events — Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a celebration for every generation.
Easter Holiday Offer – book by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay, plus up to 30% off villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment and receive a 120-minute upgrade for free. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, the Jet Car experience and Easter escape at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi deliver the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.
Action
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
Action
Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July
This summer, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, is proudly partnering with the world’s leading scuba diving organisation, PADI, to host a unique ocean adventure week from 13 to 20 July, in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day on 19 July 2025.
Nova & PADI’s Transformative Ocean Adventure Week will be co-hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate, and broadcaster India Black, and PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives Matt Wenger, inviting ocean lovers from around the world to immerse themselves in diving, conservation, and community, while discovering the transformative power of the ocean and promoting sustainable diving practices.
Taking place at Nova’s stunning South Ari Atoll location, this event will feature guided dives, marine conservation workshops, and sustainability-focused training. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the protected pristine waters of the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), witness diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks, and deepen their understanding of ethical diving and ocean stewardship.
Leading the way alongside PADI AmbassaDiver India Black is PADI Regional Manager Matt Wenger, who brings nearly three decades of experience as a PADI Pro. Now in his tenth year overseeing PADI’s presence in the Maldives, Matt has played a key role in expanding PADI’s reach across both luxury resorts and emerging local island destinations. His dedication to sustainability and marine conservation aligns closely with PADI’s Three Pillars of Change, ensuring that responsible diving and environmental awareness remain at the heart of this experience. A passionate storyteller and advocate for ocean conservation, India Black has dedicated her career to inspiring people to adventure further, care for themselves, and protect the planet. Having spent time rehabilitating sea turtles in the Whitsundays, paddling 110km across Hawaii’s Alenuihaha Channel, and championing marine protection initiatives worldwide, her connection to the ocean runs deep. For India, the water has always been a place of healing and personal growth, and she hopes this event will encourage others to experience the same. With Matt’s deep expertise in the Maldives diving scene and India’s mission to connect people with the ocean, this event promises to be an inspiring, educational, and immersive week for all participants.
“The ocean has given me so much — peace, perspective, and connection — and I’m so passionate about helping others find that too,” says India Black. “This week is about more than just diving; it’s about learning how we can all play a part in protecting the marine world while building unforgettable memories in it.”
Hosted at Nova’s soulful island resort located in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, the event offers guests a curated programme of conservation-focused activities, dives, and educational workshops designed to deepen their understanding of ocean protection. With India and Matt’s expertise, throughout the week, guests will experience:
- Manta Quest Snorkelling – Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.
- Whale Shark Snorkelling – Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter.
- Turtle Quest – Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them.
- Ocean Clean-Up Dive – Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef.
- Blue Planet Movie Nights – Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world.
- Marine Conservation Talks & Workshops – Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives[ma1] , exploring sustainable diving and marine protection.
- Women’s Dive Day Celebration – A special PADI Women’s Dive Day event to encourage and empower more women to embrace diving and ocean conservation.
As partners of the MWSRP (The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme) and accredited by Manta Trust as Responsible Manta Tourism Operator Nova is proud to support the conservation of the Maldives’ beautiful gentle giants. At the heart of the event is a commitment to sustainable tourism, ocean conservation, and community connection, values that align closely with India’s own mission. Having built a platform dedicated to encouraging others to adventure further, love themselves better, and protect the planet, India hopes to inspire attendees to see themselves as stewards of the ocean.
“My journey with the ocean has shaped who I am today, and I’ve learned that once you truly connect with the sea, you can’t help but want to protect it,” she says. “I’m so excited to dive alongside Nova’s guests, share what I’ve learned, and hopefully spark that same love for the water in them.”
Nova’s General Manager, Abdulla Aboobakuru, adds: “This event embodies everything we stand for at Nova — community, connection, and sustainability. Partnering with PADI and India Black gives us an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives but also inspire guests to become lifelong ocean advocates.”
The Nova x PADI Transformative Ocean Adventure Week from 13 to 20 July 2025 is available to book exclusively through Nova , with limited spots available. Full Board Plus rates start at USD 493/night in a Beach Villa and USD 694/night in a Water Villa (inclusive of tax) based on two adults sharing when booked direct.
Action
Join football legend Teddy Sheringham at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced that football legend Teddy Sheringham will be returning to the resort this April. From 2nd to 8th April, Sheringham, celebrated for his pivotal role in Manchester United’s treble-winning team, will be inspiring the next generation of footballers with a series of training sessions.
Sheringham, whose 24-year career has cemented him as one of football’s most respected figures, will lead daily sessions from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for young football enthusiasts aged 4 and above. The week-long experience will offer a unique opportunity to train under the guidance of a world-class footballer.
“We are delighted to welcome Teddy back to Amilla Maldives,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager. “His passion and commitment to inspire young players makes this a truly special event.”
Football fans need no introduction to Sheringham’s remarkable career, and this event promises to be a memorable week of football, camaraderie, and the chance to train with one of the greatest players of his generation.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes guests with new standard of serenity
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Nautica wins DERTOUR Red Star Quality Award
-
News1 week ago
Ananda in the Himalayas returns to The Nautilus Maldives for soulful healing residency
-
Cooking1 week ago
Mastering art of smoked meats with Chef Arron Rhodes at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Allure of Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
Family6 days ago
Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
News1 week ago
Celebration of renewal, hope at Sun Siyam Iru Veli this Eid al-Fitr
-
Family1 week ago
Celebrate Easter of discovery at LUX* South Ari Atoll