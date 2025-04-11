Family
Hop into adventure this Easter at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
Prepare to spring into the season and secure your unforgettable Easter Escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Promising a basket full of fun for all ages, the resort is pulling out all the stops for its in-house guests with the ultimate Easter activity lineup. Running the entire Easter weekend, get into the festive spirit with culinary delights, family fun, lively celebrations, and more, as well as all the resort’s signature experiences.
This year’s Easter festivities take place from April 19th to April 21st and include an exciting array of activities for little ones, all hosted by Camp Safari, the resort’s engaging kids’ club. Younger guests will have plenty of opportunities to unleash their inner creativity with classic Easter crafts such as Easter egg painting, Easter hat-making, and designing their own Easter basket. Meanwhile, older kids can master the intricate art of palm leaf origami, creating an adorable keepsake to remember their tropical island escape.
The Easter lineup also includes plenty of options for those seeking to make cherished memories as a family, including an eggciting Easter hunt, where guests must search the island to uncover chocolate treats and win exciting prizes. Additionally, over at Water Sports Beach, guests of all ages can enjoy some Easter fun in the sun at the family beach games. Featuring a sack race, egg and spoon race, balloon fight, and tug of war, this is a great way to bond and laugh over some friendly competition.
As for entertainment, the resort will be brimming with celebrations over the holidays, such as the Easter Parade on April 20th. Led by the Easter Bunny and accompanied by traditional Boduberu drummers, the colourful spectacle will wind its way around the island, filling the air with rhythm and festive cheer. On April 21st, the energy shifts to the Main Pool Area for the Easter Pool Disco Party, where resident DJ Roshan will spin upbeat tracks under the stars, creating a vibrant, family-friendly celebration to cap off the day.
Of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without a flavourful feast, and this year, The Reef takes centre stage with a variety of indulgent dining experiences. Start the day with an Easter Buffet Breakfast, featuring a lavish spread of international favourites and live cooking stations to keep you energised for the festivities ahead. Later, gather with loved ones for a lively Easter Brunch filled with succulent meats, traditional trimmings, and decadent desserts, priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests.
Alternatively, those seeking a more relaxing experience can grab some popcorn and cosy up with a family movie night under the stars on April 19th. Wellness enthusiasts can also find their zen with a sunrise yoga session at North Beach on April 20th.
Alongside Easter activities, guests are also invited to dive into a world of marine wonder just steps from the shore. With visibility reaching over 30 metres during April, the resort’s house reef reveals a hidden world of vibrant corals, a beautiful shipwreck, and fascinating marine life, from nurse and leopard sharks to rays and reef-dwelling fish. The dive centre is your gateway to it all, offering expert guidance, gear, and tips on exploring responsibly while preserving the reef’s delicate ecosystem.
Hop into island adventures, sweet surprises, and sun-drenched celebrations at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. From egg hunts and beach games to festive feasts and poolside parties, this Easter weekend promises eggstraordinary fun for all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Easter in the Maldives – book your island escape today.
- When: April 19th to 21st
- Offer: Exclusive Easter activities
- Price: Activities are complimentary for all in-house guests except for the Easter brunch**, which is priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests
Easter Schedule
Saturday, April 19th
- 10.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Family Easter Eggciting Hunt at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Pre-Easter Afternoon Tea at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Easter Family Beach Games at Water Sports Beach
- 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm: Movie and Popcorn Night at Reef Beach
Sunday, April 20th
- 6.30 am to 7.30 am: Communal Sunrise Yoga Session at North Beach
- 7.00 am to 10.00 am: Easter Buffet Breakfast at Reef
- 10.00 am to 11.00 am: Easter Egg Painting at Camp Safari
- 12.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Easter Brunch at The Reef
- 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm: Easter hat-making at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Easter High Tea at the Library/ Camp Safari
- 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm: Easter Parade around the island
Monday, April 21st
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Afternoon Tea at the Library
- 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Palm Leaf Origami at Camp Safari
- 9.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Easter Pool Disco Party at the Main Pool Area
Celebrate Easter along pristine blue beaches of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This Easter, embrace the season’s joy amidst the serene beauty of Shaviyani Atoll at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. A haven for multigenerational guests, the resort offers bespoke wellness rituals, exquisite dining experiences, and festive family activities, all thoughtfully curated to enhance your celebration.
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Easter at JW Marriott Maldives invites you to reconnect, rejoice, and renew in an exceptional setting..
An Easter Feast – Culinary Journeys with Heart
Easter morning at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa begins with a graceful indulgence at Aailaa – Food from the Heart, where seasonal favorites are served with warmth and care. Guests are invited to savor an elegant spread of freshly baked pastries, traditional hot cross buns, artisanal chocolate creations, and imaginative egg-inspired treats, all presented in Aailaa’s relaxed yet refined, open-air setting.
As the day unfolds, evening brings with it the Easter Buffet Dinner Celebration—a lavish gathering under the Maldivian sky. Crafted with premium ingredients and complemented by live cooking stations, the buffet offers an array of international fare imbued with festive charm, creating an enchanting dining experience to be shared with loved ones as the sun sets over the turquoise horizon
In addition to the Easter-themed indulgences, guests are invited to explore a world of flavor across the resort’s exceptional dining destinations. Enjoy an enchanting Thai Treetop experience at Kaashi, savor a JW Garden-to-table dinner under the stars, or discover the rich, spice-laced heritage of Indian cuisine at RIHA, the resort’s hidden culinary oasis. Evenings come alive with the rhythms of Boduberu and Maldivian cultural performances, while seafood aficionados may delight in the elegance of Lobster & Bubbles—a beachfront celebration of oceanic luxury and sparkling refinement.
Each venue presents a unique culinary narrative, thoughtfully curated to reflect the richness of the destination and the spirit of celebration.
Island Serenity – Easter Wellness Experiences
This Easter, awaken to a renewed sense of vitality with a collection of transformative wellness offerings that celebrate the art of inner balance and island serenity. Throughout April, Spa by JW presents a signature 80-minute journey—thoughtfully designed to inspire, uplift, and restore.
Guests may choose from two immersive paths:
- Re-Energize & Restore, a revitalizing ritual that pairs a 50-minute Re-energize Massage with a deeply soothing 50-minute Sleep Deeply Massage—crafted to invigorate the senses while nurturing restful equilibrium.
- Alternatively, Unwind & Uplift invites you to let go with a 30-minute Hot Stone Back Massage followed by a 30-minute Coconut Head Massage—a harmonious fusion that melts away tension and leaves you feeling light, calm, and renewed.
Performed amidst the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, each treatment becomes a journey of pure escape—where the gentle rhythm of the waves echoes your own return to balance and stillness.
Complementing the spa rituals, guests are invited to embrace the island’s holistic spirit through a curated selection of complimentary experiences. On Friday, 18 April, guests are invited to discover the therapeutic power of scent during the Aromatherapy Essentials Workshop, creating bespoke blends infused with the restorative essence of nature’s finest botanicals.
Then, on Saturday, 19 April, greet the day with Kundalini Yoga by the Shore. Guided by the rising sun and the sea’s embrace, this awakening practice elevates your energy, aligns your breath, and nurtures a deeper connection to self.
A Joyful Wonderland – Easter Delights for Young Guests
This Easter, young adventurers are welcomed into a world of wonder and whimsy at The Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club. Thoughtfully curated to spark joy and curiosity, the festive program unfolds with island-wide excitement — from colourful Easter Carrot Hunts to laughter-filled moments in search of the elusive Easter Bunny. The magic continues with a cheerful piñata celebration, bringing families together through light-hearted fun and festive cheer.
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites you to celebrate in the heart of paradise, where pristine blue beaches meet refined luxury. Whether you seek peaceful solitude, family connections, or a joyful celebration, this multigenerational haven offers timeless elegance and unforgettable moments, creating cherished memories for all ages.
Fun Easter festivities for travellers of all ages at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities set against the breathtaking backdrop of this exquisite, little island. From delightful egg hunts to vibrant poolside celebrations, this Easter at Fushifaru promises unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.
The Easter celebrations will commence with a joyful Easter breakfast where guests can indulge in a delectable spread while welcoming the arrival of the Easter Bunny, bringing smiles to little ones. Children will have the chance to unleash their creativity with egg painting, crafting beautifully decorated Easter eggs as keepsakes from their island adventure.
A highlight of the festivities is the Easter Pool Party, where families can dive into fun with music, games, and refreshing treats by the infinity pool. Meanwhile, young guests can experience the ultimate pampering at the Egg-citing Kids’ Spa, designed to offer a playful yet relaxing wellness experience tailoured especially for them.
No Easter celebration is complete without an exciting Easter Egg Hunt. Little explorers will embark on an island-wide adventure in search of hidden treasures, promising surprises and rewards along the way. As the sun sets, families can gather under the stars for an enchanting Easter Movie Night, enjoying classic films with popcorn and cosy bean bag seating.
For those seeking to dance the night away – head over to Fanihandi Bar for the Easter Disco Party, where guests can bop to lively beats, bringing the Easter festivities to a joyful close.
Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has announced a magical, unicorn-themed Easter program that promises a week of enchanting activities and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. From April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, the resort will transform into a whimsical wonderland, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a touch of fantasy.
Family-friendly Discoveries
Children will be delighted with a range of fun and creative activities at the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives. Art classes with a resident artist will inspire young minds, while a pirate cruise and family-friendly movie nights under the stars provide endless entertainment. Themed classes, such as rainbow unicorn workshops, pizza making, and clay art, will keep little hands busy. Additional activities include rainbow milkshake workshops, evening glow parties, a sundown art competition and Runway to Rainbowland, a kids’ fashion show.
Teens can look forward to exciting and engaging activities designed just for them. They can express their creativity in a tie dye t-shirt design class, challenge their friends during virtual games nights, or enjoy friendly competition with volleyball on the beach and beach fun challenges. A teens’ mixology class at the Cocktail Lab offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create zero-proof beverages.
Families can enjoy quality time together with a variety of outdoor activities, including the Rainbow Glow fun run across the island, sports skills challenges, dolphin cruises, turtle snorkeling, and pool parties.
Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile outdoor court hosts fitness workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can explore the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.
Easter Feasts
The resort offers a range of dining experiences to delight every palate. At Beach Shack, guests can indulge in the Beach Market Buffet, or participate in the more intimate and exclusive chef’s table dinners. Eden Champagne and Gin Bar hosts wine tasting experiences, while an Italian cooking class with Chef Dario Raia at Origin offers a hands-on culinary adventure.
Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Easter activities such as egg painting, Easter craft workshops, cookie and cupcake decoration, and an egg hunt and bunny parade. The festivities will culminate in an Easter Gala Dinner on the beach, followed by a Neon Unicorn after-party, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.
Breathe, Balance and Bloom at Amingiri Spa & Hammam
Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.
- Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.
- Mini-Unicorn Spa Escape: Designed for children and teens, the 45-minute session begins with a floral foot soak followed by a gentle arm and leg massage with pastel-colored oils. The experience ends with a pastel manicure and a refreshing smoothie named the Unicorn Elixir
Group activities include sunrise and sunset yoga, partner yoga for couples and families, pool workouts, floating sound meditation, glow in the dark aerial yoga, and candlelit meditation.
Guests seeking more specialized experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.
Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
