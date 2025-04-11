Hop into adventure this Easter at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Prepare to spring into the season and secure your unforgettable Easter Escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Promising a basket full of fun for all ages, the resort is pulling out all the stops for its in-house guests with the ultimate Easter activity lineup. Running the entire Easter weekend, get into the festive spirit with culinary delights, family fun, lively celebrations, and more, as well as all the resort’s signature experiences.

This year’s Easter festivities take place from April 19th to April 21st and include an exciting array of activities for little ones, all hosted by Camp Safari, the resort’s engaging kids’ club. Younger guests will have plenty of opportunities to unleash their inner creativity with classic Easter crafts such as Easter egg painting, Easter hat-making, and designing their own Easter basket. Meanwhile, older kids can master the intricate art of palm leaf origami, creating an adorable keepsake to remember their tropical island escape.

The Easter lineup also includes plenty of options for those seeking to make cherished memories as a family, including an eggciting Easter hunt, where guests must search the island to uncover chocolate treats and win exciting prizes. Additionally, over at Water Sports Beach, guests of all ages can enjoy some Easter fun in the sun at the family beach games. Featuring a sack race, egg and spoon race, balloon fight, and tug of war, this is a great way to bond and laugh over some friendly competition.

As for entertainment, the resort will be brimming with celebrations over the holidays, such as the Easter Parade on April 20th. Led by the Easter Bunny and accompanied by traditional Boduberu drummers, the colourful spectacle will wind its way around the island, filling the air with rhythm and festive cheer. On April 21st, the energy shifts to the Main Pool Area for the Easter Pool Disco Party, where resident DJ Roshan will spin upbeat tracks under the stars, creating a vibrant, family-friendly celebration to cap off the day.

Of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without a flavourful feast, and this year, The Reef takes centre stage with a variety of indulgent dining experiences. Start the day with an Easter Buffet Breakfast, featuring a lavish spread of international favourites and live cooking stations to keep you energised for the festivities ahead. Later, gather with loved ones for a lively Easter Brunch filled with succulent meats, traditional trimmings, and decadent desserts, priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests.

Alternatively, those seeking a more relaxing experience can grab some popcorn and cosy up with a family movie night under the stars on April 19th. Wellness enthusiasts can also find their zen with a sunrise yoga session at North Beach on April 20th.

Alongside Easter activities, guests are also invited to dive into a world of marine wonder just steps from the shore. With visibility reaching over 30 metres during April, the resort’s house reef reveals a hidden world of vibrant corals, a beautiful shipwreck, and fascinating marine life, from nurse and leopard sharks to rays and reef-dwelling fish. The dive centre is your gateway to it all, offering expert guidance, gear, and tips on exploring responsibly while preserving the reef’s delicate ecosystem.

Hop into island adventures, sweet surprises, and sun-drenched celebrations at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. From egg hunts and beach games to festive feasts and poolside parties, this Easter weekend promises eggstraordinary fun for all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Easter in the Maldives – book your island escape today.

When: April 19th to 21st

Offer: Exclusive Easter activities

Price: Activities are complimentary for all in-house guests except for the Easter brunch**, which is priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests

Easter Schedule

Saturday, April 19th

10.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Family Easter Eggciting Hunt at Camp Safari

3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Pre-Easter Afternoon Tea at Camp Safari

3.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Easter Family Beach Games at Water Sports Beach

7.00 pm to 10.00 pm: Movie and Popcorn Night at Reef Beach

Sunday, April 20th

6.30 am to 7.30 am: Communal Sunrise Yoga Session at North Beach

7.00 am to 10.00 am: Easter Buffet Breakfast at Reef

10.00 am to 11.00 am: Easter Egg Painting at Camp Safari

12.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Easter Brunch at The Reef

2.00 pm to 3.00 pm: Easter hat-making at Camp Safari

3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Easter High Tea at the Library/ Camp Safari

4.00 pm to 5.00 pm: Easter Parade around the island

Monday, April 21st