Featured
BABOR makes Maldives debut at JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort
JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced an exclusive partnership with BABOR, the internationally acclaimed German skincare brand, marking a new chapter in luxury wellness in the Maldives. This collaboration introduces BABOR’s high-performance skincare treatments to the Overwater Spa by JW, offering guests a fusion of advanced formulations and tranquil island experiences.
According to Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, the partnership reflects the resort’s dedication to mindful living, sustainability, and holistic well-being. “Together, we are redefining wellness with transformative treatments at Spa by JW, that harmonise precision skincare with the serene beauty of the Maldives,” Devarapalli noted.
As a first for the country, the resort will offer BABOR’s signature treatments, including the prestigious SeaCreation line. This anti-aging collection utilises marine-based biotechnology and potent oceanic ingredients to revitalise the skin and restore its radiance.
The exclusive Ocean Bliss treatment, crafted specifically for the Overwater Spa by JW, blends BABOR’s SeaCreation products with soothing elements inspired by the surrounding ocean. This luxurious ritual promises visible skincare results and deep relaxation, set within the spa’s four overwater villas, which house six treatment rooms designed to enhance the sensory connection with the Maldivian seascape.
Located in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and only 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, the JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a harmonious blend of luxury and nature. The resort features 80 private pool villas—including 47 overwater pool villas—that merge traditional island design with contemporary elegance. Guests can explore five distinct dining venues and two bars, each showcasing ingredients sourced from the resort’s own JW Garden.
For BABOR, this partnership marks an important step in its global expansion, solidifying its presence in the luxury wellness market and extending its award-winning skincare offerings to one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Tim Waller, Co-CEO of BABOR BEAUTY GROUP, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “In today’s fast-paced world, true luxury lies in moments of tranquility and self-care. Our partnership with JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort allows us to craft those moments, offering guests a skincare experience that is as indulgent as it is results-driven.”
With a shared commitment to excellence, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort and BABOR now invite travellers to embark on a wellness journey where cutting-edge skincare and the pristine beauty of the Maldives come together in perfect harmony.
Featured
The Westin Maldives unveils global contest celebrating rest for the overworked
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the launch of its international social media contest titled ‘Busy Resting’. The initiative is aimed at providing a rejuvenating escape for overworked individuals in bustling cities around the world.
Running from April 11 to 24, 2025, the contest invites participants to post their most creative and unique depictions of being busy through photos or amateur videos on Instagram. Entries should feature either themselves or someone they know working in unconventional settings or situations.
The winner will be awarded a luxurious three-night stay in a Beach Villa with Pool at The Westin Maldives, complete with the brand’s signature Westin Heavenly® Bed for a restful sleep. The package includes roundtrip seaplane transfers for two and a full board meal plan, offering nutritious options from the resort’s Eat Well menu. To further elevate the relaxation experience, the winner will also receive a 30-minute treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™.
To participate, entrants must share their ‘busy moments’ on Instagram, accompanied by a brief story explaining why they deserve a restorative retreat. Posts must tag @thewestinmaldives and include the hashtags #BusyResting, #WestinMaldives, and #RestAtTheWestin.
Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, commented, “At The Westin Maldives, we recognise the importance of balance in today’s fast-paced world. This contest embodies our commitment to well-being and our belief that true restoration comes from quality rest in a peaceful setting.”
Featured
Explore Maldives with Marriott’s family fun summer offer
With its postcard-perfect scenery and tranquil seclusion, the Maldives has long been a dream destination. Today, it’s also becoming a premier getaway for families, where multigenerational travel and immersive experiences take centre stage. Whether stargazing from a hammock by the shore or diving into coral-fringed lagoons, the islands offer a harmonious blend of peace and adventure—creating meaningful moments for travellers of every age.
This summer is all about togetherness, whether with family, grandparents, or lifelong friends. Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive private island resorts across the Maldives welcome guests with the new Family Fun Summer offer. Each resort is easily accessible by speedboat or seaplane and includes a complimentary Full Board upgrade, free stays and meals for children under 12, and activities such as snorkelling, paddle-boarding, and kayaking. Curated family adventures add to the appeal, with the offer bookable until June 15, 2025, for travel through December 20, 2025 (minimum four-night stay required).
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites families to reconnect through refined service, striking architecture, and enriching activities. The Ritz Kids program, part of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment, engages children in marine conservation and cultural immersion. Complimentary Coral Garden Snorkelling and nature-inspired activities unfold alongside beach fun and tennis sessions. The resort offers spacious beach and overwater villas, with larger groups enjoying The Ritz-Carlton Estate—complete with a private chef, infinity pool, and dedicated Aris Meeha butler.
JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort sits in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon, blending Maldivian tradition with stylish luxury. The Family by JW™ Kids’ Club provides a large indoor-outdoor playground with water features, reading spaces, and nap areas. Complimentary water-sports, marine life encounters, and a Maldivian cooking class offer rich experiences. Families may opt for the Ocean Residence, which includes a spa room, gym, and a waterslide into the lagoon.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located on Furanafushi Island, offers rustic-chic villas and heartfelt island experiences. The ‘Side by Side’ program includes beach picnics, cooking classes, and nature walks, while kids enjoy the Sheraton Adventure Club. The Family Fun Summer offer includes complimentary speedboat transfers, dining credits, spa discounts, and cultural experiences such as coral planting through ‘Adopt a Coral’.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on a remote island in Dhaalu Atoll, is designed for luxurious family escapes. Multi-bedroom villas offer privacy and panoramic ocean views. Guests enjoy curated experiences including private yacht trips, snorkeling, and trampoline classes. Children receive personalized welcomes and can explore the Children’s Club or socialize in the teen lounge. The Family Fun Summer package includes Champagne on arrival and a Sunset Dolphin Cruise.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, is ideal for multigenerational families. Beach and overwater villas include private pools and Thakuru butlers. Children explore over 100 weekly activities at the expansive Little Griffins Kids’ Club. Adults unwind at Spa by JW or savor farm-to-table cuisine. The family package features floating breakfasts, beachfront dinners, professional photography, and exclusive dining offers.
W Maldives, located on a heart-shaped island in North Ari Atoll, brings bold energy to the tropics. A recent renovation introduced the Splinterworks Vertex—Maldives’ first sculptural water slide. The redesigned villas, dynamic dining, and the WET Deck with vibrant nightlife offer a balance of fun and relaxation. Guests also enjoy a Sunset Dolphin Cruise and access to the stunning house reef at DOWN UNDER.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort in Baa Atoll, the country’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers a wellness-focused family retreat. Guests sleep soundly with Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds and Sleep Well amenities. Kids benefit from the Savvy Sleep program, while the whole family can join yoga classes or recharge with WestinWORKOUT® activities. The summer offer includes painting sessions, dolphin cruises, photo shoots, and beach games.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Thilamaafushi Island, Lhaviyani Atoll, is a stylish, eco-conscious retreat inspired by the French Riviera. Families enjoy creative workshops, conservation projects, and lively events like pool parties, trivia nights, and stargazing. The Family Fun Summer package offers paddleboarding, snorkeling, padel matches, karaoke, and dolphin cruises—all set against serene turquoise waters and a thriving house reef.
Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points for their stays and experiences at these luxurious family-friendly resorts. Booking a multi-bedroom villa includes an added bonus of 25,000 points—making each family journey even more rewarding.
Featured
Experience Songkran like never before at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
Renowned for its exceptional Thai hospitality and authentic Maldivian experiences, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, stands out as a premier destination for all occasions. Surrounded by turquoise blue waters and pristine white beaches, this tropical paradise invites guests to partake in a vibrant celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year, on April 13th. The festivities include a traditional parade, thrilling activities, and a lavish dinner buffet under the stars, all complemented by signature island adventures.
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the resort features 112 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, each just steps from a lively house reef waiting to be explored. Guests can enjoy a range of culinary experiences across the island, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, to Italian dishes at Mare Azzurro, and international favourites at Reef. As an all-inclusive retreat, the resort caters to every type of traveller—whether couples seeking romance or families in search of discovery and fun-filled days.
On April 13th, the Songkran celebrations begin with a colourful parade featuring performers dressed in traditional Thai attire. Guests can then head to Water Sport Beach for an exciting array of traditional Thai games, such as Wing Sam Ka (three-legged race), Chuk Kra Yoa (tug of war), and Yeab Look Pong (bomb balloon), where participants tie balloons around their ankles and try to pop those of their opponents.
As the sun sets and the stars emerge, guests are treated to a sumptuous buffet-style dinner celebrating Songkran. Live cooking stations serve favourites like authentic pad Thai, sticky rice, and flavourful clay pot dishes. Grilled meats and fresh seafood are served alongside Thai-inspired desserts such as Kanom Tuay (steamed coconut custard) and Kluay Tab (grilled banana with honey caramel). With toes in the sand and the soothing sound of waves nearby, it offers the perfect atmosphere to gather with loved ones and savour the festivities.
In addition to the Songkran celebrations, April presents ideal diving conditions for those eager to explore the house reef. With crystal-clear visibility of over 30 metres, divers can encounter a fascinating shipwreck, vibrant coral formations, and marine life including nurse sharks, white tips, black tips, lemon sharks, leopard sharks, and rays. The resort’s dive centre provides all necessary equipment and expert guidance to ensure both an unforgettable and environmentally conscious underwater adventure.
This April 13th, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, offers guests an immersive blend of Thai culture and Maldivian charm. With rich cultural moments, thrilling island activities, and unforgettable culinary delights, Songkran at the resort promises a celebration to remember.
Trending
