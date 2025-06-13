Where wellness meets luxury: exclusive yoga retreats at Sun Siyam Resorts

In celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, Sun Siyam Resorts is welcoming guests to embark on a week-long wellness journey across two of its idyllic Maldivian island retreats: Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, from June 19th to 25th. International Yoga Day, globally recognised for promoting mental and physical wellbeing, will be marked with a thoughtfully curated programme led by two distinguished wellness experts.

The event will feature Shane Seery, an award-winning Executive Health Coach renowned for his science-driven approach to functional movement and sustainable transformation, alongside Marina Violinha, a holistic Women’s Health & Fitness Specialist focused on hormone-balanced, strength-oriented wellness. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, their immersive sessions are designed to guide participants toward harmony, vitality, and renewal.

From June 19th to 21st, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present three immersive sessions set in some of the island’s most picturesque locations. The programme commences with a sunset yoga session and wellness talk by Marina at Magoodhoo Beach, followed by a high-energy functional fitness experience with Shane at the Tennis Court. On the morning of June 21st, Marina will lead a rejuvenating yoga and breathwork session at Turtle Beach during sunrise, aligning guests with the natural rhythm of the island through mindful movement and introspection.

The celebration will continue at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef from June 23rd to 25th, offering three serene sunset sessions at Aqua Beach. Marina will host two yoga and wellness talks by the shoreline, while Shane will conduct a dynamic beachside functional training session, all designed to inspire reconnection, relaxation, and realignment.

Guests planning a wellness-focused retreat can take advantage of exclusive summer offers available at both resorts. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, a minimum seven-night stay includes complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit, veranda breakfast, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s package features complimentary transfers, a bottle of sparkling wine and fruit basket upon arrival, one floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12 — blending wellness, luxury, and family-friendly island living.