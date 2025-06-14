Local tastes take centre stage as Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour arrives in Maldives

Today, Hard Rock Cafe will kick off its annual World Burger Tour competition in celebration of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day. Hard Rock Cafe chefs from around the world were challenged to develop unique burger creations that showcase elements from their regional cultures and personal taste. These innovative recipes will be available exclusively for guests to try, including the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, from June 14 through August 5. For example, guests at Hard Rock Cafe Rome can choose the Lasagna Burger with Ragu Bolognese and bechamel, those visiting Atlantic City can try the Jersey Shore Burger that features a house-made blueberry maple aioli and provolone.

Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger, developed by Chef Nikhil Gopinathan at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, is made with two smashed & stacked beef burgers, seasoned and seared medium-well, layered with homemade Curry Mayo, arugula, coconut flakes, cucumber, tomato, provolone cheese, chimichurri cheese sauce, topped with shredded fried potato mixed with homemade Island Curry Powder and is inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of the Maldives, melding local flavors and spices to create a truly tropical experience.

This year’s competition marks an exciting first for Hard Rock, with the addition of chef, content creator and brand partner Olivia Tiedemann as both a mentor and judge. She has worked closely with participating chefs throughout the competition, sharing her culinary expertise and burger-crafting techniques to help elevate each recipe.

“Working with these talented chefs from around the world has been incredibly fun. Each one brought such passion and creativity to their recipes, and I’m amazed by how they’ve transformed classic burger concepts with their unique local influences and personal stories,” said Olivia Tiedemann.

Based on Tiedemann’s input, sales performance and guests’ votes on social media, the top five burger recipes will be selected and announced later this summer. Then the five finalists will become available at Hard Rock Cafe locations globally for all fans to experience for a limited time before one final winner is selected.

“This is such a fun annual event where our chef gets to flex his creativity, and our guests get to try our new burger inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maldives for a limited time,” said Anna Melissa Olay, Manager – Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.

The first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London opened on June 14, 1971. Launching this competition on Founders’ Day celebrates how the brand has evolved over 54 years into an iconic entertainment, hospitality and lifestyle company with more than 300 Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops, Hotels, Resorts and Casinos worldwide.

Visit the cafe at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives to participate.