‘Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat.’: New Premium All-Inclusive at The Standard, Maldives

The Standard, Maldives, the stylish and unconventional resort in Raa Atoll, announces the launch of its most generous offering yet: the Premium All-Inclusive package, timed to complement its highly anticipated Festive 2025 programme. Titled “Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat,” the package is designed to provide guests with a hassle-free, elevated island experience, ensuring every moment is infused with fun and luxury without reaching for the wallet. The move reinforces The Standard’s commitment to offering unscripted fun and memorable stays in the Maldives.

The Premium All-Inclusive

The Premium All-Inclusive package covers all daily meals across four dining venues, including the signature specialty restaurants. At the heart of the offering is the unlimited premium beverage programme: guests can enjoy free-flowing Champagne; choose from over 50 premium wines, prosecco, and sparkling selections from around the world; and access top-shelf spirits with crafted cocktails and mocktails available all day and into the late-night hours at Todis and by the pool.

Beyond dining, the package includes further inclusions. Every villa receives a daily replenished, fully stocked mini bar featuring two bottles of premium wine, two spirits, and four beers. For stays of six nights or more, the Ultimate Indulgence is unlocked, granting each adult a complimentary 45-minute spa treatment—either a restorative massage or a DIY hammam experience. In addition, guests receive one complimentary Adventure Time excursion per stay, selecting from a sunset fishing trip, a lucky dolphin cruise, or a romantic sunset cruise.

Festive Season 2025

As the year draws to a close, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to join the Festive 2025 celebrations, an immersive programme that transforms the island into a lively setting of parties and bespoke gastronomy. From Christmas Eve through the New Year, the resort’s playful spirit will feature uniquely Standard activities, decorations, and a curated line-up of entertainment for guests of all ages.

Highlights of the Festive 2025 calendar include exclusive themed beach parties, culinary journeys crafted by international chefs, and dedicated events for families. The celebrations will culminate in a high-energy New Year’s Eve gala with performances, fireworks over the lagoon, and dancing to ring in 2026 in The Standard’s signature style.

“At The Standard, we believe true luxury means freedom; freedom to play, indulge, and live in the moment without a second thought. Our new Premium All-Inclusive is all about that: seamless, generous, and fun. From Champagne breakfasts to late-night cocktails, it’s the easiest decision guests will ever make on holiday,” said Justin Swart, General Manager, The Standard, Maldives.

The Standard, Maldives aims to offer a celebratory experience this year by coupling the convenience of the Premium All-Inclusive with its Festive 2025 programming, setting the stage for a holiday season where preferences are catered to from the first welcome bubbles to the last dance of the New Year.