VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ
Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.
At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.
As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.
“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”
For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.
Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, a culinary series in November 2025 that brings international expertise to the Maldives. Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro will host events at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and in Malé City, where Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) will run a special masterclass session for the country’s culinary professionals. The series gives travellers and hospitality professionals a chance to connect, collaborate, and share their love of food.
Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy, shares, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion.”
At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.
Following the RAAYA experience, Chef Pasquale will host an exclusive Culinary Masterclass organized by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) on 24th November at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH). The event will bring together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the Maldives for an immersive, learning experience. Participation will be on a registered, first-come, first-served basis, ensuring dedicated interaction and focused learning from the Michelin-starred chef himself.
As the authorised distributor of world-class hospitality brands, BBM continues to drive culinary innovation and professional development in the Maldives through its signature Masterclass Series, empowering local talent and strengthening industry standards.
Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.
Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.
Maldives secures spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s top 10 countries for food
The Maldives has been ranked among the Top 10 Countries for Food in the World in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the 10th position with a score of 94.55.
The prestigious annual list, curated from thousands of reader votes worldwide, celebrates destinations that have delighted travellers with their culinary offerings and dining experiences. This year’s results highlight the Maldives’ growing global reputation not only as a luxury holiday destination, but also as a rising culinary powerhouse.
Condé Nast Traveller writes: “The Maldives is abundant with dreamy island resorts, all of which have their own even dreamier restaurants. It’s not every day that you glide straight onto the supper table, but at Soneva Fushi, your journey to its treetop private dining space involves a breathtaking, 200-metre zipline. Plus, with most of the gorgeous Maldives hotels offering extensive all-inclusive packages, there’s never a moment spare to go hungry. Scattered across almost 1,200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives is a master of all things seafood, so expect the catch of the day to make an appearance in breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Don’t worry if a tuna flatbread doesn’t excite your morning taste buds either, as the myriad of coconut, mango, and papaya trees here make a wonderful fruit salad too.”
The recognition places the Maldives alongside globally celebrated culinary destinations such as Italy, Japan, and France, reaffirming its unique appeal where world-class dining meets unparalleled natural beauty. From underwater restaurants and treetop tables to island-inspired tasting menus, Maldivian resorts continue to innovate in gastronomy — blending international techniques with local ingredients such as reef fish, coconut, and tropical fruits.
Resorts such as The Nautilus Maldives, Soneva Fushi, JOALI Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and Velaa Private Island have become synonymous with exceptional dining experiences that redefine island cuisine. Many of these properties feature Michelin-starred collaborations, sustainable sourcing practices, and culinary concepts that celebrate both global diversity and Maldivian heritage.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards remain one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the travel industry, reflecting the opinions of discerning travellers around the world.
The full list of Best Countries for Food in the World 2025 can be found on Condé Nast Traveller’s official website.
Atmosphere Kanifushi concludes Just Veg Festival with media showcase, culinary celebrations
Atmosphere Kanifushi recently wrapped up the fifth edition of its much-anticipated Just Veg Festival, a bold celebration of plant-based gastronomy led by acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino. Held from 3rd to 9th October, the week-long festival attracted international media from Spain, India, the GCC, and Italy, who experienced the resort’s unique blend of culinary creativity, wellness, and adventure.
“Plant-based cuisine is not just a trend. It’s a way to create vibrant, memorable experiences that nourish both body and soul. At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we have the perfect canvas to innovate and inspire guests with bold flavours and thoughtful dishes,” said Chef Fabrizio Marino.
The visiting journalists enjoyed a curated experience featuring a plant-based cooking session with Chef Fabrizio, specialty dinners, rejuvenating treatments at ESSENS Wellness and Spa, and exciting island activities, all culminating in a gala dinner at the ‘JUST VEG’ restaurant, the first vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives hosted by Chef Fabrizio. The festival also introduced new plant-based dishes to the menu, which were met with enthusiasm and are poised to become guest favourites.
“At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we believe that true hospitality goes beyond beautiful surroundings. It’s about creating moments of genuine warmth and connection. Events like the Just Veg Festival allow us to showcase not just our culinary creativity, but the heartfelt service that defines every guest experience. Our dedicated team takes pride in delivering world-class hospitality with care and authenticity, ensuring each guest feels truly at home. It’s this spirit that continues to set us apart and keeps our guests returning year after year,” said Sanjay Rajiv, Resort Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
Celebrating its fifth year, the Just Veg Festival has become a standout event on the global culinary calendar, reinforcing Atmosphere Kanifushi’s position as a pioneer of experiential luxury and sustainable dining in the Maldives.
