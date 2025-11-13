VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ

Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.

At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.

As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.

“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”

For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.

Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.