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Atmosphere Foundation opens applications for dive training programme
Atmosphere Foundation, in collaboration with Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre, has opened applications for the first batch of a new programme that will sponsor 10 Maldivians per year to pursue professional dive training.
The initiative is aimed at supporting the career development of young Maldivians and increasing the number of qualified local professionals in the tourism industry. As tourism remains the Maldives’ main economic sector, the programme is designed to help Maldivians enter the field, build their skills from the ground up, and progress in their careers.
Under the programme, selected candidates will receive fully funded training and support to complete a range of internationally recognised dive certifications. The programme will cover full professional training, all certification fees, accommodation, meals and insurance.
Applicants must be aged 18 and above. Successful candidates will be required to work in the Maldives for a specified period after completing their course, helping ensure that the country’s tourism and marine sectors benefit directly from the skills developed through the initiative.
Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem, Vice President of Atmosphere Foundation, said the programme reflects the foundation’s commitment to creating practical opportunities for Maldivians to grow and succeed.
“This programme is about opening a pathway for young Maldivians who are passionate about the ocean and want to build a profession in diving. By investing in training and development, we are helping create more opportunities for Maldivians to take up skilled roles in an industry that is central to the country’s economy. We hope this initiative will support participants not only in gaining qualifications, but also in building long-term careers in the Maldives,” he added.
Atmosphere Foundation has continued to support community development through a range of initiatives focused on education, skills development, youth empowerment and social wellbeing. Through its programmes and partnerships, the foundation works to create opportunities that strengthen communities and contribute to long-term national development.
The dive training initiative adds to the foundation’s broader efforts to support Maldivians through programmes that deliver direct benefits, expand access to opportunity and encourage personal and professional growth.
Applications for the first batch are now open, with the submission deadline set for 15 April 2026. For applications and further information, interested individuals may contact info@moodhubulhaa.com or call +960 7788141.
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Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa to stage 14th edition of Surfing Champions Trophy
The Indian Ocean provides consistent surf conditions throughout the year, but each September, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa hosts the Surfing Champions Trophy at the Sultans break. The event is scheduled to return from 4 to 11 September 2026, bringing together professional surfers, guests and spectators.
Now in its 14th edition, the Surfing Champions Trophy is an invitation-only event featuring professional surfers competing across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. The competition takes place at Sultans, a reef break in North Malé Atoll, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa serving as the base for participants, officials and attending guests.
The line-up for the 2026 edition will be announced in stages in the coming months.
The event was first held in 2011, with Mark Occhilupo winning all three divisions and the Grand Champions Final. Since then, previous winners have included Damien Hardman (2012), Taylor Knox (2013), Dave Rastovich (2014), Shane Dorian (2015), Taj Burrow (2016, 2017 and 2024), Josh Kerr (2018 and 2019), Kelly Slater (2022), and Joel Parkinson (2023).
Over the years, the competition has also featured a range of international surfers, including Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira, Tom Curren, Rob Machado, Layne Beachley, Bethany Hamilton, Mikey February, Jeremy Flores and Jadson Andre.
The 2025 edition saw Tahitian surfer Michel Bourez secure victory despite sustaining a hamstring injury during the event. He won both the thruster division and the Grand Champions Final, achieving the only perfect score of the competition in the closing moments of the final. Other participants included Owen Wright, Jesse Mendes, Craig Anderson and Maldivian wildcard Ismail Rasheed.
In parallel with the event, the resort offers the “Surf’s Up” package, which includes coaching sessions with Tropicsurf professionals, guided surf trips, daily yoga sessions, spa treatments, and accommodation with transfers. The package is available to guests seeking to participate in surf-related activities during the event period.
Updates on the 2026 competition, including participant announcements, will be released through official channels of the Surfing Champions Trophy and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
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JOALI brings England football legend Fara Williams to Maldives
JOALI has announced a partnership with retired footballer Fara Williams, who will visit JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING this April to lead a series of football-related activities for guests and the local community.
Fara Williams is among the most capped players in English football history, with 172 international appearances for the England women’s national team. Over the course of her career, she represented clubs including Chelsea and Charlton Athletic, and captained Everton to victory in the Premier League Cup in 2008 and the FA Women’s Cup in 2010.
As part of the initiative, Williams will host a football workshop for girls from Dhuvaafaru Island on 11 April 2026. The session is intended to support the development of women’s football in the Maldives and reflects JOALI’s engagement with communities in Raa Atoll.
In addition, family-focused football sessions will be held for resort guests on 13 April at JOALI Maldives and on 17 April at JOALI BEING. These sessions will provide children and families with the opportunity to participate in football activities guided by Williams.
JOALI Maldives offers villas starting from USD 3,256 per night for two guests sharing a Water Villa with Pool on a bed and breakfast basis. At JOALI BEING, villas start from USD 3,162 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis.
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Eri Maldives offers accessible reef diving and snorkelling
Eri Maldives is located within the waters of North Malé Atoll and is surrounded by a house reef accessible to both beginner and experienced divers. With four direct reef entry points and shore access, the resort offers opportunities for snorkelling, introductory dives and certified diving.
The house reef supports a range of marine life, including white-tip and black-tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, hawksbill turtles, mobula rays and spotted eagle rays, as well as schools of reef fish. The accessibility of the reef allows guests to explore the area over multiple days, providing opportunities to observe marine behaviour and habitats over time.
Turtle encounters
Hawksbill turtles are among the most frequently observed species on the reef. The resort’s dive team has identified 14 individual turtles, each recognised by shell patterns and physical features. These include turtles known as Rosie, Cara and Anna, which have been documented through repeated sightings.
The resort maintains records of these turtles, allowing returning guests to identify individuals over time. Guests may also contribute to this initiative by naming newly identified turtles that have not previously been recorded.
Manta ray season
From December to April, manta rays are known to visit cleaning stations at Bodu Hithi Thila, located approximately one hour by boat from the resort. During this period, ocean conditions support plankton flows that attract mantas to the area, where they can be observed feeding or visiting cleaning stations.
Night diving experiences
Night snorkelling and diving activities provide a different perspective on reef activity. Species such as reef sharks, trevallies, moray eels and nurse sharks become more active after dark, offering guests the opportunity to observe nocturnal marine behaviour.
At Eri Maldives, marine experiences form a central part of the guest offering, with the house reef providing consistent opportunities for exploration. The resort’s dive programme is designed to support repeated interaction with the marine environment, allowing guests to experience a range of underwater activity throughout their stay.
Accommodation is available in studio and beach villa categories, with full board packages offered for direct bookings, subject to availability.
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