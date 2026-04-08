Atmosphere Foundation opens applications for dive training programme

Atmosphere Foundation, in collaboration with Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre, has opened applications for the first batch of a new programme that will sponsor 10 Maldivians per year to pursue professional dive training.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the career development of young Maldivians and increasing the number of qualified local professionals in the tourism industry. As tourism remains the Maldives’ main economic sector, the programme is designed to help Maldivians enter the field, build their skills from the ground up, and progress in their careers.

Under the programme, selected candidates will receive fully funded training and support to complete a range of internationally recognised dive certifications. The programme will cover full professional training, all certification fees, accommodation, meals and insurance.

Applicants must be aged 18 and above. Successful candidates will be required to work in the Maldives for a specified period after completing their course, helping ensure that the country’s tourism and marine sectors benefit directly from the skills developed through the initiative.

Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem, Vice President of Atmosphere Foundation, said the programme reflects the foundation’s commitment to creating practical opportunities for Maldivians to grow and succeed.

“This programme is about opening a pathway for young Maldivians who are passionate about the ocean and want to build a profession in diving. By investing in training and development, we are helping create more opportunities for Maldivians to take up skilled roles in an industry that is central to the country’s economy. We hope this initiative will support participants not only in gaining qualifications, but also in building long-term careers in the Maldives,” he added.

Atmosphere Foundation has continued to support community development through a range of initiatives focused on education, skills development, youth empowerment and social wellbeing. Through its programmes and partnerships, the foundation works to create opportunities that strengthen communities and contribute to long-term national development.

The dive training initiative adds to the foundation’s broader efforts to support Maldivians through programmes that deliver direct benefits, expand access to opportunity and encourage personal and professional growth.

Applications for the first batch are now open, with the submission deadline set for 15 April 2026. For applications and further information, interested individuals may contact info@moodhubulhaa.com or call +960 7788141.