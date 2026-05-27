NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort unveils voyage-inspired dining experience Caravela

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, a newly-opened sanctuary in the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll, has introduced Caravela, an immersive culinary journey inspired by the great maritime expeditions that shaped global gastronomy.

Blending Spanish culinary heritage with Maldivian provenance, Caravela offers a multi-sensory journey where each course unfolds as a chapter in the story of exploration, trade and cultural exchange. The concept takes its name from the caravel, the agile Portuguese vessel that enabled pioneering voyages between the 14th and 17th centuries.

Designed as an intimate, dinner-only experience for up to 12 guests, Caravela centres around a communal table, fostering connection and shared discovery. The inaugural menu, The Atlantic Voyage of 1487, traces the route of early explorers who sailed from Iberia along the African coast towards the Cape of Storms in search of a sea passage to India.

The five-course menu opens with First Light of the Atlantic, crispy King Crab fritters with ikura and lime-yuzu vinaigrette, before moving into Winds of the Cantabrian Sea, a torched Maldivian tuna loin with escabeche and subtle Moroccan spices. Crossing the Madeira Currents follows with local job fish, confit plantain purée and a prawn coral tuile. A green apple sorbet, inspired by the Wambugu Apples of western Africa, serves as a palate cleanser before the main course, Benguela Shores at Dusk: a 12-hour sous vide pork belly glazed with smoky chilli and Spanish chorizo jus. The voyage closes with Triumphant Return to Iberian Coast, an olive oil cake with port wine and blood orange gel, encased in a sugar sphere inspired by the Armillary Sphere, a symbol of Portuguese navigation.

Petit fours of caramelised torrija, coffee chocolate bonbon and South African milk tart complete the evening, alluding to the upcoming voyage that discovered the Americas.

Caravela’s narrative-driven approach will continue to evolve as future voyages launch, including The Pacific Voyage of 1492 and The Indian Ocean Voyage of 1498. Each new menu will introduce a distinct flavour map, encouraging guests to return and explore the histories that shape modern cuisine.

The concept was created under the direction of Resort Manager Melroy Fernandes, in collaboration with the resort’s culinary team, drawing on a deep appreciation for the Age of Discovery. Fernandes, a Master Sommelier, has also curated a thoughtful wine pairing experience alongside the resort’s sommelier team to complement each course.

On the launch of Caravela, Fernandes said, “NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is designed for travellers seeking meaningful and memorable experiences. Whether exploring the natural wonders of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and nearby Hanifaru Bay or embracing the tranquillity of our island, Caravela offers a journey of a different kind, one that connects history, culture and cuisine in a truly immersive way.”

Caravela completes NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort’s diverse dining portfolio, spanning all-day dining at Jumla, signature restaurants Alifaan and Kaiyo, beverage-led experiences at Atardecer, Handhuvaru, Madumaithiri and Splash Bar, and the Adrift destination dining concept.

The Atlantic Voyage tasting menu with wine pairings is priced at USD 190++ per guest and is available by prior reservation. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.