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NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort launches Caravela dining concept
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.
The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.
A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept
Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.
Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.
A Menu That Tells a Story
At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.
Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:
- The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa
- The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia
- The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives
Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.
The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.
An Immersive Dining Experience
More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.
“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”
With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.
The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass
Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.
From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.
A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining
With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.
Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.
As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.
For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
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The Standard, Maldives introduces Onda with Mediterranean-inspired menu
The wait is over. The Standard, Maldives is set to celebrate the opening of Onda, a bold new Mediterranean dining destination redefining island dining, on 5 April 2026.
Designed for sharing, lingering, and celebrating, Onda brings a fresh rhythm to the island’s culinary scene, blending vibrant flavours with The Standard’s signature approach: elevated, expressive, and never overdone. Named after the Italian word for wave, Onda captures a sense of movement, flow, and effortless energy.
From the moment guests arrive, the restaurant invites them to let go of convention and lean into a dining experience that feels vibrant, relaxed, and deeply connected to its surroundings. This is Mediterranean cuisine stripped of pretence: bold, fresh, soulful, and designed to be shared.
A Concept Rooted in Flow and Freedom
Onda was conceived as an antidote to traditional resort dining. There are no rigid rituals here, no formal stiffness, just the pleasure of great food, good company, and a front-row seat to the Indian Ocean. The concept is built around the idea of flow: the flow of waves, of conversation, of plates moving effortlessly from kitchen to table.
“Onda is a pure expression of The Standard’s playful, unconventional spirit,” says Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “We didn’t want to create another ‘fine-dining’ restaurant. We wanted something alive, a place that feels exciting, approachable, and rooted in flavour. Our ambition is for Onda to be recognised as the best Mediterranean restaurant in the region, delivering not just incredible food, but an experience that’s energetic, flowing, and full of life.”
Guests can savour a selection of fresh creations, including Bouillabaisse Scampi, offering a harmonious balance of umami depth and the freshness of the sea; Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, highlighting the purity of Maldivian waters with subtle Mediterranean accents; and Wahoo Carpaccio with Black Pepper and Tomato, a familiar classic reimagined with vibrant simplicity and restraint. Each plate reflects a collective commitment to generosity, balance, and pleasure.
Design Inspired by a Day at Sea
The design of Onda mirrors the feeling of being out on the water. Light, open, and breezy, the space is shaped by natural textures, fluid lines, and an effortless indoor-outdoor connection. Every element, from the seating layout to the ocean-facing views, is designed to draw guests into the surrounding seascape.
As daylight fades, Onda transitions seamlessly from sun-lit lunches to golden-hour dinners, with the ocean setting the pace. The atmosphere is elevated yet easy, striking a balance between refined design and relaxed island energy, a signature hallmark of The Standard brand.
The People Behind the Plate
At the heart of Onda is a belief that memorable dining is shaped not only by what is served, but by the people who bring it to life. From the kitchen to the floor, Onda is driven by a team united by craft, curiosity, and a shared respect for ingredients, tradition, and the rhythm of island life.
Beyond the cuisine, it is the atmosphere and human connection that define the Onda experience. Service is guided by The Standard’s signature human touch: warm, intuitive, and genuinely attuned to each guest. The team moves with ease and personality, creating an environment that feels welcoming, relaxed, and alive, where energy flows naturally from table to table.
Completing the experience is a carefully curated beverage programme that mirrors the same sense of freshness and flow, ensuring that the spirit of Onda extends seamlessly from the first sip to the final moment. Together, the people behind Onda create an experience that feels purposeful yet effortless, rooted in connection, shaped by care, and designed to be shared.
A New Benchmark for Island Dining
Onda marks a new chapter for The Standard, Maldives, one that challenges expectations and sets a fresh benchmark for contemporary island dining. Guests and visitors are warmly invited to take their place at the table, share in the rhythm of Mediterranean flavours, and experience dining that is designed to be savoured, celebrated, and enjoyed together.
Whether for an intimate evening or a lively gathering, Onda welcomes all who appreciate good food, great company, and moments that linger long after the last bite. The new wave of Mediterranean dining has arrived at The Standard, Maldives. And Onda is here to stay.
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The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives announces Easter residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, invites guests to experience Easter through a refined celebration of gastronomy, creativity, and island discovery. Set within the untouched beauty of Huvadhoo Atoll, the resort unveils a thoughtfully curated programme designed to inspire connection, indulgence, and a sense of wonder.
At the heart of the celebration is an exclusive residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev, who will be in residence from 30 March to 6 April 2026. Bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the island, Chef Dimitry introduces Alchemy of Flavours—a concept where each dish becomes a story, blending art, flavour, and technique into a journey that surprises and delights.
Chef Dimitry is a highly regarded culinary talent known for his expertise in both Pan-Asian and European cuisine. As part of the renowned Maison Dellos, he brings a refined approach shaped by diverse gastronomic influences, seamlessly combining eastern traditions with western techniques. His career includes experience at prestigious institutions such as the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation and the celebrated Café Pushkin, reflecting a deep understanding of global culinary trends and a commitment to excellence.
During his residency, guests can experience a series of curated culinary events beginning with Sunset Cocktails with Chef Dimitry, an intimate Easter prelude where guests meet the chef against the backdrop of Maldivian sunsets and gain insight into his culinary philosophy.
The celebrations continue with a Four-Hands Dinner at the Fire Pit, where Chef Dimitry collaborates with in-house Executive Chef Harpal Singh. Set beneath the stars, this open-air dining experience unfolds as a dynamic exchange of flavours, where smoke, spice, and storytelling create a memorable evening.
A Wine Dinner at the Private Dining Room (PDR) offers a more refined experience, pairing hand- selected wines with Chef Dimitry’s imaginative creations. Each course is designed to guide guests through a sensory journey of flavour, texture, and aroma.
Beyond the culinary programme, Easter at The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives embraces the spirit of island living through a diverse collection of experiences. From creative workshops and family- friendly moments to ocean adventures and opportunities for relaxation, the programme reflects the resort’s philosophy of curated individuality and meaningful connection.
The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives through a thoughtfully designed series of experiences. From exploring vibrant house reefs and nearby uninhabited islands to engaging in creative and wellness activities, each moment is crafted to inspire a sense of wonder, celebration, and effortless indulgence in a truly secluded island setting.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800
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Anantara Veli unveils all-female Michelin guest chef series
An adult-only sanctuary set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort unveils an inspired celebration of culinary artistry with its fourth Michelin Star Guest Chef Series, featuring an exceptional all-female lineup. Set within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, acclaimed chefs from around the world bring their distinctive perspectives and Michelin-starred mastery to the island for a series of exclusive dining experiences.
From the sun-soaked coasts of Italy to the vibrant streets of Bombay and the refined ateliers of Paris, each residency offers guests the opportunity to savour refined flavours, creative expression and the evolving voice of women in global gastronomy, thoughtfully curated in Anantara Style.
Kick-starting the series back in January was Chef Caterina Ceraudo, whose Calabrian-rooted cuisine reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage and modern Italian creativity.
Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.
Looking ahead, the series continues with an inspiring lineup of female chefs from around the world, each bringing their own perspective and culinary artistry to the island.
Among them is Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.
Also joining the series is Michelin-starred Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family. Known for her elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine, Chef Emily has earned the recognition through her restaurant Caractère in London and her place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her Seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.
From the land of the rising sun, Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity, offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.
Expanding the chef list from its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragon, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.
“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserves the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Culinary Director, Chef Francis Purification.
He added, “Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”
For more information on the dinner, visit www.anantara.com or email fbcoordinator.amd@anantara.com.
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