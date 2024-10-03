Minor Hotels to open NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in Baa Atoll in 2025

Minor Hotels, in partnership with a private equity fund managed by Ares Management, has announced the upcoming rebrand of Reethi Beach Resort as NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, set to re-open in Q4 2025 after an extensive renovation.

The 129-key property is set on a lush island in Hanifaru Bay within the Baa Atoll. Just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport in Male, the resort offers easy access to the atoll’s unspoiled beauty, home to manta rays, whale sharks, turtles, and an abundance of vibrant marine life.

Reethi Beach Resort will remain open until 25th April 2025, after which it will close for six months to undergo its transformation into NH Collection. The renovation, the most significant in the resort’s 25-year history, will include upgrades to the villas, dining outlets, and leisure facilities while preserving the lush island’s natural beauty.

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will offer a mix of on-land and overwater villas that cater to the needs of a wide range of travellers. With 10 distinctive food and beverage outlets, including all-day dining venues, specialty restaurants, and bars, the resort will offer something for every taste. The resort offers diverse water activities in the Baa Atoll and its house reefs, including diving, snorkelling, fishing, and water sports. On land, guests can unwind at the spa, lounge by the pools, or stay active with tennis, badminton and squash courts plus a fully equipped fitness centre.

“We are excited to partner with Ares Management to introduce a fresh chapter for Reethi Beach Resort under the NH Collection brand. Renowned for its breathtaking marine life, this iconic destination will offer guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience, with enhanced offerings and sustainability at the forefront. We look forward to unveiling the reimagined NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in late 2025,” Puneet Dhawan, Head of Asia at Minor Hotels, said.

“For over 25 years, Reethi Beach Resort has been a sanctuary of tranquillity in the Baa Atoll, offering guests a truly authentic Maldivian retreat. We believe our collaboration with Minor Hotels will redefine this legacy, elevating the resort’s appeal while preserving the essence of its natural beauty and heritage. We are excited about our shared future and what we will accomplish together,” Kieran Bestall, Managing Director in Ares Asia at Ares Management, added.

The premium brand property will join Minor Hotels’ two resorts in the Baa Atoll – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Avani+ Maldives Fares Resort – offering guests a more accessible way to experience one of the Maldives’ richest marine ecosystems. NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will be Minor Hotels’ ninth property in the Maldives and the second NH Collection property, alongside NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, which opened in 2023 in Ghaafu Dhaalu Atoll.