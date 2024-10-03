Business
Minor Hotels to open NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in Baa Atoll in 2025
Minor Hotels, in partnership with a private equity fund managed by Ares Management, has announced the upcoming rebrand of Reethi Beach Resort as NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, set to re-open in Q4 2025 after an extensive renovation.
The 129-key property is set on a lush island in Hanifaru Bay within the Baa Atoll. Just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport in Male, the resort offers easy access to the atoll’s unspoiled beauty, home to manta rays, whale sharks, turtles, and an abundance of vibrant marine life.
Reethi Beach Resort will remain open until 25th April 2025, after which it will close for six months to undergo its transformation into NH Collection. The renovation, the most significant in the resort’s 25-year history, will include upgrades to the villas, dining outlets, and leisure facilities while preserving the lush island’s natural beauty.
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will offer a mix of on-land and overwater villas that cater to the needs of a wide range of travellers. With 10 distinctive food and beverage outlets, including all-day dining venues, specialty restaurants, and bars, the resort will offer something for every taste. The resort offers diverse water activities in the Baa Atoll and its house reefs, including diving, snorkelling, fishing, and water sports. On land, guests can unwind at the spa, lounge by the pools, or stay active with tennis, badminton and squash courts plus a fully equipped fitness centre.
“We are excited to partner with Ares Management to introduce a fresh chapter for Reethi Beach Resort under the NH Collection brand. Renowned for its breathtaking marine life, this iconic destination will offer guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience, with enhanced offerings and sustainability at the forefront. We look forward to unveiling the reimagined NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in late 2025,” Puneet Dhawan, Head of Asia at Minor Hotels, said.
“For over 25 years, Reethi Beach Resort has been a sanctuary of tranquillity in the Baa Atoll, offering guests a truly authentic Maldivian retreat. We believe our collaboration with Minor Hotels will redefine this legacy, elevating the resort’s appeal while preserving the essence of its natural beauty and heritage. We are excited about our shared future and what we will accomplish together,” Kieran Bestall, Managing Director in Ares Asia at Ares Management, added.
The premium brand property will join Minor Hotels’ two resorts in the Baa Atoll – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Avani+ Maldives Fares Resort – offering guests a more accessible way to experience one of the Maldives’ richest marine ecosystems. NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will be Minor Hotels’ ninth property in the Maldives and the second NH Collection property, alongside NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, which opened in 2023 in Ghaafu Dhaalu Atoll.
BBM, Vismark bring Southeast Asian culinary mastery to Maldives resorts
BBM’s recent collaboration with Vismark Food Industries brought Southeast Asian culinary innovation to the Maldives, with a series of successful live cooking demonstrations across 11 resorts. Vismark, known for its commitment to high-quality food solutions, specializes in developing premium ingredients and ready-made culinary products.
Led by Chef Samson Lin (Head of Culinary Development) and Chef Kent Lim – at Vismark lead the demos that showcased dishes like Dumplings, Pau, and Satay capturing the imagination of resort chefs eager to integrate these flavors into their menus.
“The response from the chefs was phenomenal,” remarked Chef Samson Lin. “Their passion for learning and embracing new flavors truly stood out.”
BBM’s Resort Sales team facilitated the sessions, ensuring seamless engagement between the chefs and the culinary experts. Each resort’s participants were eager to adapt these Southeast Asian flavours into their own kitchens, with practical takeaways and a renewed sense of culinary creativity.
Reflecting on the event’s success, AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “This partnership with Vismark is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class culinary experiences to the Maldives. The level of engagement from the resort chefs exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to see how these new flavours will enhance guest dining experiences moving forward.”
Chef Kent Lim shared his thoughts, adding, “The interaction and feedback from the chefs were invaluable. They were not only open to new ideas but also committed to perfecting them for their guests.”
The demonstrations, held from September 8 to 19, 2024, provided participants with fresh inspiration. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the chefs has set the stage for these Southeast Asian flavours to become a standout feature in resort dining across the Maldives.
BBM’s continued efforts to collaborate with global culinary experts like Vismark reflect their dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine dining in the Maldives, elevating resort experiences one dish at a time.
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion, titled ‘Leveraging the Maldives’ Unique Selling Points.’ This session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will focus on how the Maldives can maintain its position in the competitive luxury travel market by capitalising on its unique attributes.
The panel will be moderated by Aishath Ihuma, Director of Business Development at Reollo Investments. The discussion will feature a diverse group of experienced professionals from the hospitality industry, including:
- Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo Maldives
- Ibrahim Inad, Director of Sales & Marketing, Oaga Resorts
- Alexander Treager, General Manager of SAii Lagoon
- Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
The session aims to address several key questions surrounding the Maldives’ position as a luxury destination. Panelists will discuss what they believe are the top three unique selling points (USPs) of the Maldives, and how the country can differentiate itself from other luxury destinations within the Indian Ocean and beyond.
The discussion will cover marketing strategies for resorts to effectively showcase their unique offerings to attract high-end travellers, including the role of digital marketing. The panelists will share insights into the unique experiences and services that set their respective resorts apart and how they align with the luxury expectations of their clientele.
The session will also explore the challenges faced by resorts in maintaining and promoting their USPs and how the Maldives can overcome these challenges to continue attracting luxury travellers. Looking ahead, the panelists will discuss emerging trends in luxury travel and how the Maldives can adapt to stay ahead of the competition.
The discussion will conclude with closing remarks from the panelists, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. This panel promises to provide valuable insights into how the Maldives can continue to thrive as a premier luxury destination.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion titled, ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience.’ The session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will explore the evolving landscape of luxury travel, examining how luxury experiences are being redefined to meet the changing expectations of travellers.
The panel will be moderated by Reena Abdul Wahid, Communications Strategist at the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI). The discussion will feature insights from key figures in the travel sector, including:
- Solah Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts
- Abdulla Ghiyas, Chairman of Visit Maldives and President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO)
- Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President – Operations at Atmosphere Core
- Enver Arslan, Area General Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING
The panel will begin by addressing the definition of luxury in today’s travel industry, with a focus on the key elements that distinguish a luxury travel experience from a standard one. The discussion will also cover the latest trends in luxury travel, including how technological advancements are influencing the sector.
Personalisation will be a significant topic, with panellists sharing examples of how their resorts are personalising guest experiences. The discussion will also delve into the alignment of luxury travel with sustainable practices, including initiatives implemented by the resorts to promote sustainability without compromising on luxury.
The challenges in maintaining and enhancing luxury standards will be another critical focus area, particularly in the context of meeting diverse expectations from guests of different cultural backgrounds. The session will conclude with panellists sharing their vision for the future of luxury travel and discussing how the Maldives can continue to position itself as a top luxury travel destination.
In the closing segment, panellists will offer advice to emerging luxury travel destinations looking to establish themselves in the market. They will also explore how industry stakeholders can collaborate to elevate the overall luxury travel experience in the Maldives. The session will include a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage with the panellists.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
