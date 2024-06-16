Awards
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
Minor Hotels, a leading global hotel owner and operator, secured an impressive haul of 22 accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, with its properties in Maldives receiving seven awards. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas emerged as a standout, securing multiple awards, including second place for Best Resorts in the Maldives, second place for Best House Reefs, and third place for Best Hotel Pools. Additionally, the resort was featured in the categories of The Most Outrageous Villas and Best Resort Spas, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
The Crescent at Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a cluster of secluded overwater villas with private pools and dedicated butlers, was also awarded, ranking fourth in its category.
The awards for Minor Hotels’ resorts in Maldives are:
Best Resorts:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Hotel Pools:
- #3 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Resort Spas:
- #4 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best House Reefs:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
The Most Outrageous Villas:
- #4 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
- #5 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best General Managers:
- #3 Hafidh Busaidy, Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Grand Park Kodhipparu listed among Maldives’ best resorts
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been listed as one of the best resorts in Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Located on North Male Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breath-taking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.
Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian island, local traditions, and crafts. An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.
PADI honours Six Senses Laamu with award for Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation
Six Senses Laamu has announced that PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, has honoured the resort’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism with an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation”. This accolade highlights Six Senses Laamu’s ongoing dedication to preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the Laamu Atoll, Maldives.
The Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award is presented to dive centres that demonstrate exemplary efforts in environmental education, conservation projects, and sustainable operations. Six Senses Laamu’s dive centre, Deep Blue Divers, plays an integral role in the conservation programs led by the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) at Six Senses Laamu. These programs include coral reef restoration, marine life monitoring, and raising awareness, as well as community and guest education. The resort’s commitment has set benchmarks for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, earning Deep Blue Divers the distinction of being one of only two dive centres in the country to receive the PADI Excellence Award in 2024.
In addition to receiving the PADI Excellence Award, both dive centres at Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, the brand’s resort in the north of the Maldives, have been officially recognized as PADI Eco-Centres. This respected status is granted to dive centers that adhere to the highest standards of environmental responsibility and actively participate in marine conservation efforts. Deep Blue Divers have been instrumental in promoting sustainable diving practices, offering eco-conscious dive experiences, including specialty courses that partner with NGOs and engaging guests in marine conservation activities.
“Receiving the PADI Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award and the PADI Eco-Center status for Deep Blue Divers is a testament to our commitment to conserving the incredible marine biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager of Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura. “We are immensely proud of our team’s efforts and grateful for the support of our guests and partners in driving positive environmental change.”
Six Senses Laamu continues to lead by example in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. The resort remains dedicated to its mission of creating out of the ordinary experiences while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrated as Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its prestigious recognition as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, awarded by World Travel Awards. This accolade highlights the resort’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Nestled in the stunning South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers a serene escape where guests can unwind in luxurious water bungalows with breathtaking ocean views. Each water villa is designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and elegance, featuring private sundecks, direct access to the lagoon, and panoramic vistas of the azure waters that surround the island.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is renowned for its world-class amenities and services, including gourmet dining options, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of water sports and activities that cater to all tastes. The resort’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives further enhances the guest experience, making it a perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers.
In addition to its stunning water villas, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers an array of accommodation options, including beach and family-friendly villas, ensuring a perfect fit for every type of traveler.
The resort’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life provide an idyllic setting for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts, while the tranquil beaches offer a serene retreat for relaxation.
As the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites travellers from around the world to discover the unparalleled beauty and luxury that have earned it this esteemed honour. Whether seeking adventure, romance, or a peaceful getaway, guests are guaranteed an extraordinary experience at this award-winning resort.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition,” said Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. “Our team is dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for our guests, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for luxury and hospitality in the Maldives.”
