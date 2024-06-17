The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas

Minor Hotels, a leading global hotel owner and operator, secured an impressive haul of 22 accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, with its properties in Maldives receiving seven awards. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.

The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas emerged as a standout, securing multiple awards, including second place for Best Resorts in the Maldives, second place for Best House Reefs, and third place for Best Hotel Pools. Additionally, the resort was featured in the categories of The Most Outrageous Villas and Best Resort Spas, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.

The Crescent at Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a cluster of secluded overwater villas with private pools and dedicated butlers, was also awarded, ranking fourth in its category.

The awards for Minor Hotels’ resorts in Maldives are:

Best Resorts:

#2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Best Hotel Pools:

#3 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Best Resort Spas:

#4 Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Best House Reefs:

#2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

The Most Outrageous Villas:

#4 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

#5 Niyama Private Islands Maldives

