News
The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas
The Nautilus Retreat at The Nautilus Maldives has earned a prestigious spot among the most outrageous villas in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, as voted by readers. These awards spotlight the best in luxury travel, particularly celebrating top-tier travel experiences in the Asia Pacific region.
This 542 sqm, two-bedroom private pool residence, The Nautilus Retreat, is designed as a sanctuary for family reconnection. It embodies a refined bohemian lifestyle and serves as a true retreat destination. Perched on stilts over the lagoon with extraordinary sunset views, The Nautilus Retreat features a wide, curved, and expansive sundeck with a sleek infinity pool, offering guests the quintessential Maldivian dream. The two bedrooms extend from the central living and dining rooms, each boasting brilliant sea view, custom finishing, and en-suite bathroom.
The Nautilus offers 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, ranging from 300 sqm to nearly 1000 sqm, catering to the most elusive desire of its affluent guests: total privacy, unimpeded. Each house and residence serves as a personal sanctum, complete with a separate living room, dedicated butler service, and private pool. Blending the comforts of home, with an unscripted, bohemian whimsy, this immensely private hideaway delivers the barefoot lifestyle paired with ultimate luxury, positioning itself as one of the world’s most exclusive private island resort experiences.
Awards
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
Minor Hotels, a leading global hotel owner and operator, secured an impressive haul of 22 accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, with its properties in Maldives receiving seven awards. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas emerged as a standout, securing multiple awards, including second place for Best Resorts in the Maldives, second place for Best House Reefs, and third place for Best Hotel Pools. Additionally, the resort was featured in the categories of The Most Outrageous Villas and Best Resort Spas, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
The Crescent at Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a cluster of secluded overwater villas with private pools and dedicated butlers, was also awarded, ranking fourth in its category.
The awards for Minor Hotels’ resorts in Maldives are:
Best Resorts:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Hotel Pools:
- #3 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Resort Spas:
- #4 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best House Reefs:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
The Most Outrageous Villas:
- #4 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
- #5 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best General Managers:
- #3 Hafidh Busaidy, Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu listed among Maldives’ best resorts
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been listed as one of the best resorts in Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Located on North Male Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breath-taking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.
Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian island, local traditions, and crafts. An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.
Culture
Bandos Maldives offers exclusive Eid Al-Adha offers, celebrations
This Eid Al-Adha, Bandos Maldives invites guests to create unforgettable family memories in a stunning tropical paradise.
Enjoy an exclusive offer with benefits including free stay and meals for up to two children, a free sunset dolphin cruise, and complimentary use of Clubhouse facilities, snorkeling gear, a glass-bottom boat experience, and non-motorised water sports. Additional perks include complimentary laundry services, early check-in and late checkout, and a 20% discount on spa treatments and food & beverages.
Celebrate Eid with a delightful breakfast spread featuring local and international cuisines, participate in thrilling aqua races, and enjoy an enchanting performance of Dhafi Negun accompanied by Maali & Bodumas. Indulge in a special buffet dinner showcasing local culinary delights and experience the vibrant culture of the Maldives with rhythmic drumming and cultural dances.
Join the team at Bandos Maldives for a memorable Eid Al-Adha celebration. Book now to enjoy these exclusive benefits and make the most of your holiday.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils new residential project: The Coral Residences, Kandima
-
Culture1 week ago
Eid al-Adha 2024 celebration at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
-
News7 days ago
Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort introduces refurbished overwater villas with new category
-
Cooking1 week ago
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
-
News4 days ago
beOnd Airline partners with CROSSROADS Maldives for promotional campaign
-
People1 week ago
CROSSROADS Maldives appoints Ibrahim Farhad as Director of Retail
-
News1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Global Wellness Day with office chair yoga routine
-
Awards5 days ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrated as Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024