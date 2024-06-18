Lifestyle
JOALI Maldives to host ‘artistic creativity’ kids summer camp
The first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives has announced its 2024 Kids Summer Camp, taking place during 1 July through 31 August 2024. Surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, brilliant blue waters and an island-wide art collection of one-of-a-kind installations and experiential pieces, JOALI Maldives Kids Summer Camp will spark creativity and allow kids’ imaginations to soar. Bringing families and young explorers on an unforgettable journey of artistic expression and learning in a breathtaking setting, the island will be joined by world-renowned artists who will further guide, inspire and educate throughout the summer.
Through JOALI Maldives joie de vivre, or “Joy of Living”, philosophy and ongoing commitments to immersion into the local landscape, art, and history of the island’s surroundings, the Kids Summer Camp along with the Muramas Kids Club at JOALI Maldives provides a unique opportunity for kids to develop a greater understanding of and appreciation for nature, wellness and the true joys of living. With a camp theme of ‘Choose Your Joy, Spark Your Creativity’, JOALI Maldives will be joined by international artists to create personalised experiences this summer:
- Emmanuel Deschodt, 8th to 14th July: From Paris, Emmanuel is an artist and a boxer, who blends the two for a dynamic approach to portraiture and performance art. During his time at JOALI Maldives, he will host wood painting workshops, boxing classes, as well as a live performance of his ‘Punch Portrait’, an expressive portrait that combine physicality with artistic expression.
- Karu Paper Studio, 15th to 21st July: Founder of Karu Paper Studio, Anouk Vigneau is a paper artist based in Lillie, Paris. Through cutting, pasting, folding, bending and more, Anouk creates pieces both big and small and will be offering five paper workshops during her time at JOALI Maldives.
- Gabriela Noelle, 5th to 11th August: A Cuban-American artist based in Miami in the United States, Gabriela’s interactive pieces inspire the viewer to see the world through the eyes of a child, from functional items to three-dimensional sculptures. At JOALI, Gabriela will host three workshops for kids and families to create pieces that prompt imagination, exercises curiosity, and creates a bond with their environment.
With each day bringing new possibilities at the Kids Summer Camp, this year’s itinerary is tailor-made for guests between the ages of 4 – 12, and will also include:
- Education & Sustainability: Kids will learn from JOALI’s resident sustainability experts on the importance of becoming a protector of the planet, and will organise eco-activities such as tree planting, organic gardening, as well as workshops on reducing plastic waste and conserving energy.
- Art Classes: In addition to workshops and classes with the visiting artists, kids will embrace their artistic side with JOALI’s resident artists who will teach pottery, photography, wood painting, marble, crystal art, and more.
- Island Immersion: Explore the fascinating plant life of the Maldives on an island walk, and stargaze with JOALI’s resident astronomer, identifying stars and planets in the night sky.
- Culture: Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the Maldivian local culture and rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional music and dance performances.
- Wellness: Wellness experiences during Kids’ Camp include making their own natural soaps and skincare products, yoga classes and boxing classes, all led by JOALI’s wellness experts.
- Culinary: Little Chefs can take part in cooking classes and learn to make sushi, sandwiches and two classic Maldivian dishes — Mas Huni and Huni Roshi.
- Sports & Games: Everyday is filled with games and sports activities such as padel tennis, foam parties, an ocean scavenger hunt with JOALI’s resident Marine Biologist, beach games and more.
While young visitors are at Kids Camp, parents will enjoy the many luxuries of the 73-villa island such as innovative dining concepts, exploring the spectacular sea life, destination programming, and more, including the newly refreshed wellness centre, JOALI BEING Cure, bringing guests the award-winning ‘weightlessness’ philosophy of JOALI BEING. With a selection of beach or overwater villas offering one, two, three and four-bedroom options, families will enjoy private pools, dedicated butlers known as “jadugars” (the Maldivian word for “magician”), bicycle rides around the island together, and memories to last a lifetime.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Bandos Maldives offers exclusive Eid Al-Adha offers, celebrations
This Eid Al-Adha, Bandos Maldives invites guests to create unforgettable family memories in a stunning tropical paradise.
Enjoy an exclusive offer with benefits including free stay and meals for up to two children, a free sunset dolphin cruise, and complimentary use of Clubhouse facilities, snorkeling gear, a glass-bottom boat experience, and non-motorised water sports. Additional perks include complimentary laundry services, early check-in and late checkout, and a 20% discount on spa treatments and food & beverages.
Celebrate Eid with a delightful breakfast spread featuring local and international cuisines, participate in thrilling aqua races, and enjoy an enchanting performance of Dhafi Negun accompanied by Maali & Bodumas. Indulge in a special buffet dinner showcasing local culinary delights and experience the vibrant culture of the Maldives with rhythmic drumming and cultural dances.
Join the team at Bandos Maldives for a memorable Eid Al-Adha celebration. Book now to enjoy these exclusive benefits and make the most of your holiday.
Fushifaru Maldives welcomes guests to unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration
Fushifaru Maldives is inviting guests to a vibrant and joyous celebration of Eid al-Adha, a festival that symbolises connection through a carnival of colours, music, and dance. From 15th June to 16th June, join us in creating an atmosphere of fun, perfect for commemorating this special occasion with family and friends.
On 15th June, festivities will begin with our Grand Coconut Show at our Eggamuge. This interactive event offers guests the opportunity to explore the diverse uses, benefits, and cultural significance of the coconut in Maldivian life. Following the show, guests are invited to Korakali for an exquisite culinary experience that blends Maldivian and Arabian flavours. This celebration of cultural fusion promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more!
The celebrations continue on 16th June, starting with a special Eid breakfast at Korakali. Begin your day with a delightful spread that sets the tone for the festivities ahead. At 7:30 AM, guests are welcome to join the Eid Prayer at the mosque, offering a serene and spiritual start to the day. In the afternoon, experience the vibrant energy of Dhafi Negun, this is a traditional Maldivian dance, characterised by rhythmic beats, expressive movements, and colourful costumes – it will transport you to the heart of Maldivian culture. Following the dance, the beach fun continues with traditional games like Tug of War and a Dhafi Negun match, accompanied by delightful Maldivian tea as the sun sets.
The celebration culminates with an enchanting Eid Show at Fanihandhi Bar. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Fushifaru Maldives offers an idyllic setting for this grand celebration, combining stunning natural beauty with exceptional hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you to an Eid al-Adha celebration filled with joy, unity, and unforgettable moments.
For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its family-friendly services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com.
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans raise awareness for ocean conservation during Maldives getaway at Seaside Finolhu
Singer Nicole Scherzinger and her fiance Thom Evans, a well-known former rugby player, turned their recent Maldives vacation at the luxurious Seaside Finolhu into an opportunity to champion ocean conservation.
Scherzinger, known for her powerful vocals and time with the Pussycat Dolls, is a frequent visitor to the Maldives. This idyllic archipelago has become a favorite holiday destination for her, with Scherzinger having visited numerous resorts across the island nation.
On Ocean Day, Scherzinger took to Instagram, sharing a video documenting their participation in the Seaside Finolhu Maldives’ Coral Reef Propagation Project. This initiative allows guests to actively contribute to reef restoration by planting coral fragments on specially designed structures. Scherzinger even named their “coral tree” H.O.P.E (Heal. Oceans. Preserve. Earth), underlining the critical role healthy oceans play in sustaining our planet.
“Our oceans are vital to life on Earth,” Scherzinger wrote in a passionate caption, highlighting the threats posed by climate change and plastic pollution. She urged her followers to reduce plastic use, support clean-up efforts, and spread awareness about marine conservation.
Evans, Scherzinger’s fiance, also took to Instagram to express his love for the resort and the Maldives. Through a series of videos and photos, he praised the breathtaking beauty of Finolhu Baa Atoll and promised a return visit.
Nestled amidst the pristine beaches and turquoise lagoons of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a haven for luxury travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort offers a variety of experiences, including indulgent spa treatments, thrilling water sports, and, as highlighted by Scherzinger and Evans, the opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts.
