News
One&Only Reethi Rah unveils one-off summer programming
At One&Only Reethi Rah summer never ends. The resort has crafted distinctive summer experiences for both romantic travellers and families alike, inviting them into a sun-kissed realm of possibilities. From exclusive culinary pop-ups, vibrant entertainers and motivational speakers to many more, the island promises to offer a variety of unforgettable experiences and unique celebrations across all the resort venues throughout July.
5-Course Wine Pairing Dinner with Johann Innerhofer & Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Winery
One&Only Reethi Rah has teamed up with a renowned winery from Tuscany, Italy to offer an exceptional culinary experience. During this event, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a wine-tasting session by Johann Innerhofer, the owner of Capelands Resort and the mastermind behind CR1 Redstone – his unique and exclusive first-selection wine.
- Date: July 22-23
- Venues: Botanica, Reethi Ah-Li, Pool & Beach
- Price: US$200++ per person
- Reservations are required
Blackmore Wagyu & the Macallan Whisky 5-Course Pairing Dinner
One&Only Reethi Rah is offering its guests a premium experience of pairing the best Macallan whisky signature ranges with Blackmore Wagyu beef. Blackmore Wagyu is an internationally recognized and award-winning producer of 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef. A family-owned business that has been operating for over 30 years, the company’s innovative and sustainable approach to the production lifecycle, from conception to plate, has led to the creation of one of the most premium Wagyu products in the world.
- Date: 19 July & 21 July
- Venue: Sunrise Beach & Rah Bar
- Price: US$275++ per person
Adopt a Turtle with The Olive Ridley Project
One&Only Reethi Rah is home to a turtle rehabilitation habitat run by The Olive Ridley Project team in the Maldives. Located at the property’s Dive & Excursions Centre, the habitat has been designed to help injured turtles. Under the care of a dedicated biologist, each turtle is given specialist treatment such as physiotherapy and surgery. The property also keeps track of the surrounding turtle population by taking photo IDs of each animal and sharing them with the sea turtle ID programme. Guests can also adopt one of the turtle patients admitted to the resort’s rehabilitation centre to support their recovery.
- Price: From US$55
- More Information: https://oliveridleyproject.org/blog/orp-and-oo-reethi-rah-opens-new-sea-turtle-rehabilitation-centre
Live Painting by Kurahaa Rappe
Kurahaa Rappe, the renowned Maldivian painter and patron of One&Only Reethi Rah’s artist-in-residence programme, displays an enigmatic display of artistry this summer. Guests are invited to delight in a show of creativity at the Beach Club during its signature Market Night, where art comes to life before their eyes with the artist painting a lifesize painting at sunset.
- Dates: Tuesdays, 16 & 23 July
- Venue: The Beach Club
- Price: US$170++ per person
The resort invites everyone to experience the perfect day in paradise and wind down at Rah Bar every evening with enticing drinks, dancing and live music from talented local bands and DJs.
For more information on the summer events, please click here. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Lifestyle
JOALI Maldives to host ‘artistic creativity’ kids summer camp
The first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives has announced its 2024 Kids Summer Camp, taking place during 1 July through 31 August 2024. Surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, brilliant blue waters and an island-wide art collection of one-of-a-kind installations and experiential pieces, JOALI Maldives Kids Summer Camp will spark creativity and allow kids’ imaginations to soar. Bringing families and young explorers on an unforgettable journey of artistic expression and learning in a breathtaking setting, the island will be joined by world-renowned artists who will further guide, inspire and educate throughout the summer.
Through JOALI Maldives joie de vivre, or “Joy of Living”, philosophy and ongoing commitments to immersion into the local landscape, art, and history of the island’s surroundings, the Kids Summer Camp along with the Muramas Kids Club at JOALI Maldives provides a unique opportunity for kids to develop a greater understanding of and appreciation for nature, wellness and the true joys of living. With a camp theme of ‘Choose Your Joy, Spark Your Creativity’, JOALI Maldives will be joined by international artists to create personalised experiences this summer:
- Emmanuel Deschodt, 8th to 14th July: From Paris, Emmanuel is an artist and a boxer, who blends the two for a dynamic approach to portraiture and performance art. During his time at JOALI Maldives, he will host wood painting workshops, boxing classes, as well as a live performance of his ‘Punch Portrait’, an expressive portrait that combine physicality with artistic expression.
- Karu Paper Studio, 15th to 21st July: Founder of Karu Paper Studio, Anouk Vigneau is a paper artist based in Lillie, Paris. Through cutting, pasting, folding, bending and more, Anouk creates pieces both big and small and will be offering five paper workshops during her time at JOALI Maldives.
- Gabriela Noelle, 5th to 11th August: A Cuban-American artist based in Miami in the United States, Gabriela’s interactive pieces inspire the viewer to see the world through the eyes of a child, from functional items to three-dimensional sculptures. At JOALI, Gabriela will host three workshops for kids and families to create pieces that prompt imagination, exercises curiosity, and creates a bond with their environment.
With each day bringing new possibilities at the Kids Summer Camp, this year’s itinerary is tailor-made for guests between the ages of 4 – 12, and will also include:
- Education & Sustainability: Kids will learn from JOALI’s resident sustainability experts on the importance of becoming a protector of the planet, and will organise eco-activities such as tree planting, organic gardening, as well as workshops on reducing plastic waste and conserving energy.
- Art Classes: In addition to workshops and classes with the visiting artists, kids will embrace their artistic side with JOALI’s resident artists who will teach pottery, photography, wood painting, marble, crystal art, and more.
- Island Immersion: Explore the fascinating plant life of the Maldives on an island walk, and stargaze with JOALI’s resident astronomer, identifying stars and planets in the night sky.
- Culture: Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the Maldivian local culture and rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional music and dance performances.
- Wellness: Wellness experiences during Kids’ Camp include making their own natural soaps and skincare products, yoga classes and boxing classes, all led by JOALI’s wellness experts.
- Culinary: Little Chefs can take part in cooking classes and learn to make sushi, sandwiches and two classic Maldivian dishes — Mas Huni and Huni Roshi.
- Sports & Games: Everyday is filled with games and sports activities such as padel tennis, foam parties, an ocean scavenger hunt with JOALI’s resident Marine Biologist, beach games and more.
While young visitors are at Kids Camp, parents will enjoy the many luxuries of the 73-villa island such as innovative dining concepts, exploring the spectacular sea life, destination programming, and more, including the newly refreshed wellness centre, JOALI BEING Cure, bringing guests the award-winning ‘weightlessness’ philosophy of JOALI BEING. With a selection of beach or overwater villas offering one, two, three and four-bedroom options, families will enjoy private pools, dedicated butlers known as “jadugars” (the Maldivian word for “magician”), bicycle rides around the island together, and memories to last a lifetime.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
News
The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas
The Nautilus Retreat at The Nautilus Maldives has earned a prestigious spot among the most outrageous villas in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, as voted by readers. These awards spotlight the best in luxury travel, particularly celebrating top-tier travel experiences in the Asia Pacific region.
This 542 sqm, two-bedroom private pool residence, The Nautilus Retreat, is designed as a sanctuary for family reconnection. It embodies a refined bohemian lifestyle and serves as a true retreat destination. Perched on stilts over the lagoon with extraordinary sunset views, The Nautilus Retreat features a wide, curved, and expansive sundeck with a sleek infinity pool, offering guests the quintessential Maldivian dream. The two bedrooms extend from the central living and dining rooms, each boasting brilliant sea view, custom finishing, and en-suite bathroom.
The Nautilus offers 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, ranging from 300 sqm to nearly 1000 sqm, catering to the most elusive desire of its affluent guests: total privacy, unimpeded. Each house and residence serves as a personal sanctum, complete with a separate living room, dedicated butler service, and private pool. Blending the comforts of home, with an unscripted, bohemian whimsy, this immensely private hideaway delivers the barefoot lifestyle paired with ultimate luxury, positioning itself as one of the world’s most exclusive private island resort experiences.
Awards
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
Minor Hotels, a leading global hotel owner and operator, secured an impressive haul of 22 accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, with its properties in Maldives receiving seven awards. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas emerged as a standout, securing multiple awards, including second place for Best Resorts in the Maldives, second place for Best House Reefs, and third place for Best Hotel Pools. Additionally, the resort was featured in the categories of The Most Outrageous Villas and Best Resort Spas, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
The Crescent at Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a cluster of secluded overwater villas with private pools and dedicated butlers, was also awarded, ranking fourth in its category.
The awards for Minor Hotels’ resorts in Maldives are:
Best Resorts:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Hotel Pools:
- #3 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Resort Spas:
- #4 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best House Reefs:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
The Most Outrageous Villas:
- #4 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
- #5 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best General Managers:
- #3 Hafidh Busaidy, Niyama Private Islands Maldives
