One&Only Reethi Rah unveils one-off summer programming

The first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives has announced its 2024 Kids Summer Camp, taking place during 1 July through 31 August 2024. Surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, brilliant blue waters and an island-wide art collection of one-of-a-kind installations and experiential pieces, JOALI Maldives Kids Summer Camp will spark creativity and allow kids’ imaginations to soar. Bringing families and young explorers on an unforgettable journey of artistic expression and learning in a breathtaking setting, the island will be joined by world-renowned artists who will further guide, inspire and educate throughout the summer.

Through JOALI Maldives joie de vivre, or “Joy of Living”, philosophy and ongoing commitments to immersion into the local landscape, art, and history of the island’s surroundings, the Kids Summer Camp along with the Muramas Kids Club at JOALI Maldives provides a unique opportunity for kids to develop a greater understanding of and appreciation for nature, wellness and the true joys of living. With a camp theme of ‘Choose Your Joy, Spark Your Creativity’, JOALI Maldives will be joined by international artists to create personalised experiences this summer:

Emmanuel Deschodt, 8th to 14th July: From Paris, Emmanuel is an artist and a boxer, who blends the two for a dynamic approach to portraiture and performance art. During his time at JOALI Maldives, he will host wood painting workshops, boxing classes, as well as a live performance of his ‘Punch Portrait’, an expressive portrait that combine physicality with artistic expression.

Karu Paper Studio, 15th to 21st July: Founder of Karu Paper Studio, Anouk Vigneau is a paper artist based in Lillie, Paris. Through cutting, pasting, folding, bending and more, Anouk creates pieces both big and small and will be offering five paper workshops during her time at JOALI Maldives.

Gabriela Noelle, 5th to 11th August: A Cuban-American artist based in Miami in the United States, Gabriela’s interactive pieces inspire the viewer to see the world through the eyes of a child, from functional items to three-dimensional sculptures. At JOALI, Gabriela will host three workshops for kids and families to create pieces that prompt imagination, exercises curiosity, and creates a bond with their environment.

With each day bringing new possibilities at the Kids Summer Camp, this year’s itinerary is tailor-made for guests between the ages of 4 – 12, and will also include:

Education & Sustainability: Kids will learn from JOALI’s resident sustainability experts on the importance of becoming a protector of the planet, and will organise eco-activities such as tree planting, organic gardening, as well as workshops on reducing plastic waste and conserving energy.

Art Classes: In addition to workshops and classes with the visiting artists, kids will embrace their artistic side with JOALI’s resident artists who will teach pottery, photography, wood painting, marble, crystal art, and more.

Island Immersion: Explore the fascinating plant life of the Maldives on an island walk, and stargaze with JOALI’s resident astronomer, identifying stars and planets in the night sky.

Culture: Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the Maldivian local culture and rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional music and dance performances.

Wellness: Wellness experiences during Kids’ Camp include making their own natural soaps and skincare products, yoga classes and boxing classes, all led by JOALI’s wellness experts.

Culinary: Little Chefs can take part in cooking classes and learn to make sushi, sandwiches and two classic Maldivian dishes — Mas Huni and Huni Roshi.

Sports & Games: Everyday is filled with games and sports activities such as padel tennis, foam parties, an ocean scavenger hunt with JOALI’s resident Marine Biologist, beach games and more.

While young visitors are at Kids Camp, parents will enjoy the many luxuries of the 73-villa island such as innovative dining concepts, exploring the spectacular sea life, destination programming, and more, including the newly refreshed wellness centre, JOALI BEING Cure, bringing guests the award-winning ‘weightlessness’ philosophy of JOALI BEING. With a selection of beach or overwater villas offering one, two, three and four-bedroom options, families will enjoy private pools, dedicated butlers known as “jadugars” (the Maldivian word for “magician”), bicycle rides around the island together, and memories to last a lifetime.

JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.