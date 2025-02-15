Awards
Forbes Travel Guide’s dual 5-star rating for One&Only Reethi Rah, One&Only Spa
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, and the One&Only Spa have been awarded a dual 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and while this is One&Only Reethi Rah’s fifth consecutive year earning a 5-star rating, this marks the One&Only Spa’s first year with a 5-star rating, as well as the first and only spa in the Maldives with a 5-star rating.
“We are so grateful to receive these coveted awards, which celebrate the hard work and commitment of our incredible colleagues, and we look forward to creating even more remarkable, one-off experiences for our guests,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
Awards
Sun Siyam Resorts honoured at Target Taste Awards 2024
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced its receipt of the prestigious 2024 Target Taste Award for ‘Overseas Island Hotel Group.’ The accolade was presented during the ‘Target Taste’ awards ceremony in December 2024, held in Beijing. This event celebrated innovation and excellence within the luxury lifestyle industry.
The 2024 awards, themed ‘Revolutionise and Innovate,’ gathered leading brands and visionaries to highlight advancements in high-end hospitality, design, travel, and culinary arts. Sun Siyam Resorts was honoured for its commitment to redefining island luxury through exceptional guest experiences, sustainable practices, and innovative offerings.
Ashley Zhang, Regional Marketing & Communications Manager for China, accepted the award on behalf of the company, marking a significant milestone for the group.
Target Taste, a prominent Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine established in 2013, has consistently recognised industry pioneers. Its awards serve as a hallmark of innovation, elegance, and excellence in the luxury sector.
Claudia Klingbeil, Group Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts, stated: “This recognition is deeply meaningful to all of us at Sun Siyam Resorts. It reflects the passion, dedication, and heart that our team pours into creating memorable experiences for our guests, and this recognition fuels our commitment to constantly evolve and innovate.”
Awards
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives wins ‘Best Overseas Hotel’ award at Voyage Best Hotel & Resort Awards 2024
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has received the prestigious title of “Best Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Voyage Best Hotel & Resort Awards. This esteemed recognition ranks the resort among the top 50 hotels most cherished by the Chinese travel market.
This award reflects The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ exceptional service, luxurious amenities, and distinctive hospitality that deeply resonates with Chinese travelers. The recognition is based on the hotel’s excellent online reputation, built through glowing reviews and feedback from Chinese guests, highlighting its unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences.
“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this recognition from Voyage Magazine,” said Amar Lalvani, President & Creative Director, Lifestyle Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The Chinese travel market is a key focus for The Standard, and this award underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences tailored to our guests. It is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. We look forward to further strengthening our connection with Chinese travelers and welcoming more guests to discover the unique charm of The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.”
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, The Standard offers a perfect blend of tropical tranquility and vibrant energy, making it a sought-after destination for global travelers. With this award, the resort continues to cement its reputation as a premier choice for luxury and innovation in the hospitality industry.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured with 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and Travelling Scope Star Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has reached new heights of recognition, proudly claiming two prestigious industry awards that highlight its unmatched luxury and guest experience. The five star luxury resort, located in North Male’ Atoll, was recently honoured as the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and the “Best Luxury Resort of the Year” by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards, affirming its status as a global icon in luxury hospitality. These recognitions highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled vacation experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading resort in the luxury travel sector.
The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, originally launched by the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure in 1998, have since become a trusted guide for the global travel industry and a source of inspiration for millions of travellers. The Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, established over a decade ago, continues to spotlight excellence across various categories, including hotels, airlines, and destinations. With a meticulous six-phase evaluation process—including reader feedback, public voting, hotel experience surveys, professional polling, expert panel reviews, and editorial audits— these awards have become a key benchmark in the industry.
The Travelling Scope Star Awards, established by Travelling Scope, China’s longest-running travel publication, are known for their authoritative and professional recognition within the travel sector. Celebrating trailblazers in the industry, these awards honour the innovators and forces driving progress in the world of travel. Now in their eighth year, the Star Awards continue to highlight excellence and inspire the future of travel.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive both the ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel’ award from Travel + Leisure China and the ‘Best Luxury Resort of the Year’ by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class luxury and service. The Chinese market holds immense importance for Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ key tourist segments, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing and diversifying our offerings to meet the expectations of our Chinese guests. At the same time, we remain committed to creating extraordinary experiences for all our visitors, ensuring that Kuda Villingili is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort for travellers from around the globe.”
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, providing easy access to a serene tropical retreat. Surrounded by white sands, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery, the resort offers a seamless blend of luxury and tranquillity, with warm hospitality ensuring an unforgettable stay.
The resort features 75 luxurious villas, including beach and overwater options with private pools. At the heart of the resort is the Maldives’ largest pool, a 150-meter haven with jacuzzis, shallow zones for children, and an Olympic-size lap area. By night, this pool transforms into an enchanting dining venue under the stars.
Dining options include seven restaurants and three bars, offering global cuisines like Mediterranean, Peruvian-Japanese fusion, and interactive teppanyaki. The whisky and cigar lounge boasts the Maldives’ largest whisky collection, paired with stunning lagoon views.
For relaxation, the spa features eight ocean-view villas with treatments inspired by South Asian therapies. Adventure abounds with activities such as surfing, deep-sea fishing, diving, and e-foil rides. Land sports include tennis, padel tennis, and a Technogym, while a kids’ club ensures younger guests enjoy immersive activities.
In addition to these accolades, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives was also recognised as the 8th best resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious ranking underscores the resort’s dedication to delivering world-class luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is more than a holiday destination; rather, it is a home, a safe nook for one and for all. From couples to families to friends to even solo travellers, Kuda Villingili offers unmatched experiences and a haven for everyone to be themselves and their best selves.
