Forbes Travel Guide’s dual 5-star rating for One&Only Reethi Rah, One&Only Spa

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has reached new heights of recognition, proudly claiming two prestigious industry awards that highlight its unmatched luxury and guest experience. The five star luxury resort, located in North Male’ Atoll, was recently honoured as the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and the “Best Luxury Resort of the Year” by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards, affirming its status as a global icon in luxury hospitality. These recognitions highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled vacation experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading resort in the luxury travel sector.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, originally launched by the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure in 1998, have since become a trusted guide for the global travel industry and a source of inspiration for millions of travellers. The Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, established over a decade ago, continues to spotlight excellence across various categories, including hotels, airlines, and destinations. With a meticulous six-phase evaluation process—including reader feedback, public voting, hotel experience surveys, professional polling, expert panel reviews, and editorial audits— these awards have become a key benchmark in the industry.

The Travelling Scope Star Awards, established by Travelling Scope, China’s longest-running travel publication, are known for their authoritative and professional recognition within the travel sector. Celebrating trailblazers in the industry, these awards honour the innovators and forces driving progress in the world of travel. Now in their eighth year, the Star Awards continue to highlight excellence and inspire the future of travel.

Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive both the ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel’ award from Travel + Leisure China and the ‘Best Luxury Resort of the Year’ by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class luxury and service. The Chinese market holds immense importance for Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ key tourist segments, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing and diversifying our offerings to meet the expectations of our Chinese guests. At the same time, we remain committed to creating extraordinary experiences for all our visitors, ensuring that Kuda Villingili is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort for travellers from around the globe.”

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, providing easy access to a serene tropical retreat. Surrounded by white sands, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery, the resort offers a seamless blend of luxury and tranquillity, with warm hospitality ensuring an unforgettable stay.

The resort features 75 luxurious villas, including beach and overwater options with private pools. At the heart of the resort is the Maldives’ largest pool, a 150-meter haven with jacuzzis, shallow zones for children, and an Olympic-size lap area. By night, this pool transforms into an enchanting dining venue under the stars.

Dining options include seven restaurants and three bars, offering global cuisines like Mediterranean, Peruvian-Japanese fusion, and interactive teppanyaki. The whisky and cigar lounge boasts the Maldives’ largest whisky collection, paired with stunning lagoon views.

For relaxation, the spa features eight ocean-view villas with treatments inspired by South Asian therapies. Adventure abounds with activities such as surfing, deep-sea fishing, diving, and e-foil rides. Land sports include tennis, padel tennis, and a Technogym, while a kids’ club ensures younger guests enjoy immersive activities.

In addition to these accolades, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives was also recognised as the 8th best resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious ranking underscores the resort’s dedication to delivering world-class luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is more than a holiday destination; rather, it is a home, a safe nook for one and for all. From couples to families to friends to even solo travellers, Kuda Villingili offers unmatched experiences and a haven for everyone to be themselves and their best selves.