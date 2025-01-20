Dreamlike retreat: explore Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy Resorts

The Maldives is a destination where summer feels eternal, offering turquoise waters, pristine white sands, and serene tranquility. Through the ‘Endless Summer’ campaign by Marriott Bonvoy, travellers are invited to escape the winter cold or bask in perpetual sunshine with a limited-time offer. Guests can choose from a selection of luxurious resorts in the Maldives and enjoy benefits such as a full-board dining plan, complimentary speedboat or seaplane transfers, or up to USD 250 in resort credit. Additional perks include non-motorised water sports like paddle-boarding, kayaking, windsurfing, and catamaran sailing, depending on the property. This exclusive offer, valid for a minimum stay of four nights, is available for bookings between January 20 and February 28, 2025, and includes Marriott Bonvoy points to unlock future travel opportunities.

The North Malé Atoll is a marine sanctuary renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and secluded luxury. Just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, it hosts three Marriott Bonvoy resorts. These waters, rich with stingrays, nurse sharks, turtles, and dolphins, offer exceptional snorkelling and diving opportunities for adventurers of all levels. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, features 100 villas with ocean or lagoon views, infinity pools, and personalised butler service. Dining options span Cantonese, Japanese, Italian, and Middle Eastern cuisines, while the Ritz-Carlton Spa offers treatments inspired by Yin and Yang. Guests can also explore curated dining and art installations at Fari Marina Village and participate in the Defining Moment ceremony featuring Boduberu drumming.

The JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, offers 80 luxurious pool villas with ocean views. The resort combines contemporary design with personalised service and features seven dining venues, including Athiri and Nikkei, which serve steak and Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. The Spa by JW offers exclusive treatments by BABOR, while younger guests can enjoy activities at the Family by JW Kids’ Club and the teens’ zone.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, set on a private natural island, provides 176 beachfront cottages and overwater villas that blend rustic charm with modern comforts. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and lush palm groves, the resort offers family-friendly programs such as beach picnics, cooking classes, and nature walks. Its farm-to-table dining and coral restoration initiatives, alongside complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, make it a sustainable and family-oriented retreat.

North Ari Atoll, Dhaalu Atoll, and Baa Atoll showcase the Maldives’ extraordinary natural beauty. North Ari Atoll is famous for iconic dive sites and whale shark migration routes. W Maldives, reopening in March after a transformation, offers 77 overwater and beach villas with bio-boho designs. Guests can explore the house reef, enjoy unique dining experiences, and participate in private island excursions.

In Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 villas with private pools and panoramic views. The resort offers Ayurvedic treatments, the Maldives’ largest hydrotherapy pool, and signature experiences like the Champagne Sabering Ritual. Dining options include Japanese Kaiseki at T-Pan and a wine cellar boasting 650 labels.

Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is home to The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, which features 69 villas surrounded by lush foliage or perched above turquoise waters. The resort offers Japanese cuisine, pan-Asian flavours, and holistic wellness programs. Children under 12 stay and dine for free, making it a family-friendly haven.

In Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa combines mid-century modern design with eco-conscious features such as a large organic garden. Guests can enjoy culinary experiences, spacious villas, and abundant marine life around its thriving house reef.

The Shaviyani Atoll offers ultimate seclusion at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with 60 villas and personalised butler service. Families can enjoy the extensive kids’ club and adventure activities, while food enthusiasts indulge in farm-to-table dining. Water-sports like jet skiing and parasailing cater to thrill-seekers.

As the sun sets over the Maldives, Marriott Bonvoy invites travellers to embrace the promise of an eternal summer in this idyllic paradise.