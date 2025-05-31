Celebrate Eid Al-Adha with bold beats, barefoot dining, revitalising escape at W Maldives

This Eid Al-Adha, W Maldives—The Original Wavemaker—invites guests to trade tradition for transformation, with a curated celebration that blends bold flavors, soulful rhythms, and serene moments in true island style. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives’ North Ari Atoll, the luxury playground is making the occasion with two exclusive offerings designed to awaken the senses and honor the spirit of the season—one for those who crave slow, mindful reconnection and another for those ready to revel under the stars.

On 6 June, the resort’s signature beachside smokehouse restaurant, FIRE, becomes the backdrop for Eid Revelry, a one-night-only dinner experience that puts Maldivian flavors and music in the spotlight. Set beneath swaying palms and candlelit skies, the open-air feast features a spread of elevated island cuisine, designed for sharing and celebrating. The vibe? Laid-back yet unmistakably electric., thank to live performances from two of the Maldives’ musical talents: Miraa, whose vocals bring a soulful edge to island storytelling, and DJ Hambe, whose dynamic beats effortlessly bridge traditional roots and modern rhythm. As homegrown talents championing the local creative scene, their presence adds heart and authenticity to the night—proof that Eid on an island can be both grounded and gloriously unexpected.

For those seeking a more introspective take on the holiday, AWAY Spa offers the Calm Celebration ritual from 4 to 11 June—a 60-minute escape designed to bring clarity to the body and calm to the mind. The experience begins with a 30-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage to melt away tension, followed by a 30-minute facial for a radiant refresh. Hosted in one of W Maldives’ iconic overwater treatment rooms—where waves become natural soundtrack—the treatment honors the quiet side of Eid, offering guests a moment to breathe, reset and emerge renewed.

The best part? Guests don’t have to shoose between tranquility and thrill—they can do both! W Maldives makes it easy to craft a holiday that hits every note, from spa serenity by day to barefoot beats by night.

And with the resort’s Stay, Dine & Fly offer—which includes daily half board, shared return seaplane transfers, and full access to all signature happenings—the only thing guests need to worry about is whether they’ll start with a stretch or a spritz.