Ifuru Island Maldives launches ‘Blend’ private yacht experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled Blend, a beautiful Princess 62 luxury yacht, now available for private charters, curated cruises, and exclusive overnight stays. This new experience offers guests the opportunity to explore the Indian Ocean in style, blending barefoot luxury with personalised service and curated culinary moments.
Whether sailing into the sunset with a bottle of sparkling wine, enjoying a champagne breakfast surrounded by endless blue, or spending the night aboard under the stars, Blend is designed for romance, celebration, and once-in-a-lifetime memories. The yacht comfortably hosts up to 14 guests for day cruises and offers overnight accommodation for four in two elegant cabins.
Guests can choose from a variety of experiences—from short scenic voyages and gourmet lunch cruises to full-day ocean adventures and overnight escapes on the water. Each journey is supported by a dedicated crew and includes tailored amenities, premium dining, and seamless access to the Maldives’ breathtaking surroundings.
“We wanted to create an experience that feels intimate yet elevated—something that takes the Ifuru lifestyle and extends it onto the sea,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Blend allows our guests to celebrate special moments, escape the ordinary, and explore the beauty of the Maldives with privacy and personalisation.”
The new offering also includes combo and split-stay packages, allowing guests to pair their villa stay at Ifuru Island with one or more nights onboard the yacht, enjoying the best of both land and sea. Add-on experiences such as sandbank dining, floating breakfasts, onboard spa treatments, and cinematic evenings under the stars are available by advance booking.
Blend is now available for private bookings. For enquiries and reservations, please contact: bookingmagic@ifuruisland.com
Kuda Villingili Maldives to host aqua fitness icon Rajni Maker for Global Wellness Day
This Global Wellness Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the transformative power of water with an exclusive wellness program led by India’s pioneering aqua fitness expert, Rajni Maker. Taking place from June 14 to 18, 2025, the resort’s immersive wellness celebration is inspired by the global theme #ReconnectMagenta, encouraging guests to slow down, recharge, and rediscover a sense of connection—with self, with nature, and with community.
Located a scenic 30-minute speedboat journey from Malé, Kuda Villingili is an island sanctuary where time and space are redefined. A curated collection of villas and residences evoke a deep sense of space, comfort, and privacy. Whether nestled over water or tucked within lush foliage, every accommodation invites moments of stillness, reflection, and reconnection.
Kuda Villingili is already a haven for wellness seekers, offering a wealth of experiences that celebrate balance, vitality, and inner peace. The resort’s private island spa is home to eight treatment villas where guests can indulge in holistic therapies using organic, island-inspired ingredients. For those seeking movement, the resort boasts the Maldives’ largest pool, a state-of-the-art gym with ocean views, and a scenic jungle yoga pavilion designed for sunrise and sunset practices.
With decades of experience in crafting inclusive, water-based wellness journeys, Rajni Maker brings her signature blend of intentionality, flow, and vitality to the Maldives. Her sessions are tailored to support all fitness levels, creating an energising and welcoming space for everyone—from first-time movers to seasoned wellness seekers. Set against the striking backdrop of the Maldives’ largest pool, Rajni’s unique approach to aquatic fitness makes each workout a joyful and transformative experience.
“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Kuda Villingili. The resort’s serene setting and expansive aquatic spaces offer the ideal canvas for meaningful, water-based wellness experiences,” says Rajni Maker. “My goal is to help every participant reconnect with their body and mind, while also leaving them with simple, sustainable practices they can continue at home—whether they are just beginning their wellness journey or are seasoned fitness enthusiasts.”
The wellness weekend opens with sessions designed to foster a deeper bond with the natural surroundings, including a guided nature walk through the island’s lush landscape, ending with a mindful beachside body scrub using traditional Maldivian ingredients. As the days unfold, guests are invited to explore inner strength and stability through a sunrise Pilates session with the Magic Circle and energise themselves with high-intensity aqua kickboxing—a spirited yet joint-friendly cardio workout led by Rajni herself.
Wellness is celebrated not only as a personal journey but as a shared experience. Guests can join their loved ones in an invigorating family beach HIIT session, or enjoy friendly competition during a padel tennis match, complete with thoughtful wellness prizes. The sense of connection continues with creative expressions such as a nature-inspired painting session, and deeper reflection is encouraged through one-on-one wellness consultations with the resort’s dedicated experts.
Whether guests are seeking a new way to move, or simply a new space to pause, Global Wellness Day at Kuda Villingili promises an unforgettable journey of renewal. With Rajni Maker leading the way, and the resort’s immersive wellness offerings as the foundation, the island becomes a sanctuary of motion, mindfulness, and meaningful reconnection.
TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025
Meeru Maldives Resort Island is honoured to be named among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, an accolade that reaffirms the resort’s long-standing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most cherished holiday destinations. Known for its scenic beauty, heartfelt hospitality, and wide range of facilities, Meeru continues to win the hearts of guests from around the globe.
A favourite across generations of travellers, Meeru Maldives has been a sanctuary for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and repeat visitors alike, offering something truly special for everyone.
“Meeru’s legacy of warm hospitality and immersive experiences has stood the test of time. We are delighted to once again be recognised by our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts.
Celebrating more than 40 years of uninterrupted service excellence, Meeru has become a household name in the Maldives tourism industry. The resort offers 284 rooms, stunning beaches, an island museum, engaging weekly entertainment, and curated experiences for romance, adventure, and relaxation.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island has consistently maintained a high standard of guest satisfaction, which has led to numerous recognitions by the world’s largest travel review platform, TripAdvisor. Past accolades include:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024 – Top 10% of hotels worldwide
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2023 – Recognised for consistently excellent guest reviews
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 (UK)
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2012 – UK
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2009 – UK – Top 10 Best Hotel for Romance – Asia
These recognitions highlight Meeru’s ability to consistently deliver quality and value while evolving to meet the changing needs of modern travellers.
Meeru is more than just a beach destination it’s a simplistic and luxurious journey into the soul of the Maldives. Guests are invited to explore not only nature but also the island’s history, culture and heritage through unique offerings such as the Meeru Museum, which showcases island traditions and cultural artefacts.
From romantic candle-lit dinners on the beach to engaging weekly entertainment, kids’ activities, spa treatments, and thrilling water sports, Meeru curates every stay to suit a wide spectrum of guests. The island’s thoughtful layout allows both serenity-seekers and adventure-lovers to find their perfect corner of paradise.
“At Meeru, we don’t just create holidays – we create memories that guests carry for a lifetime,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives Resort Island. “Being recognised once again in the Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true honour, and a tribute to every team member who pours their heart into making Meeru a second home for so many. These awards are more than just accolades – they are a reflection of the connections we’ve built over the years, and the joy we’ve shared with guests from around the world.”
As Meeru embraces the future, sustainability remains at the core of its vision. From eco-friendly practices and marine conservation efforts to community engagement and green innovations, the resort remains committed to preserving the very environment that makes it so special.
With its blend of nature, culture, and warm-hearted hospitality, Meeru Maldives Resort Island continues to thrive as a beacon of authentic Maldivian experiences in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.
2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards: Kagi Maldives ranks in top 10% globally
Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, an exquisite destination renowned for its commitment to luxury, wellness, and authentic Maldivian hospitality, has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s ongoing dedication to providing guests with exceptional experiences and impeccable service, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after wellness and boutique retreats in the Maldives.
The 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s best hotels, recognizing those that consistently receive outstanding reviews and ratings from guests. Kagi Maldives’ inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences, particularly in the realms of personalized wellness, holistic spa treatments, and rejuvenating escapes in a pristine, tranquil environment.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, the company behind Kagi Maldives, expressed his pride in the achievement: “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams,” said Solah. “To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement. It reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays and ensure our guests’ experiences are truly one of a kind.”
Kagi Maldives has earned multiple accolades in previous years, cementing its place as a destination that continually exceeds guest expectations. This latest recognition follows the resort’s receipt of Travellers’ Choice Award Winner titles in 2023 and 2022, both for ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest feedback.
Located on a secluded, tranquil tip of North Malé Atoll, Kagi Maldives provides the perfect balance of serenity and luxury, designed for discerning travellers who seek relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellbeing. The resort’s remarkable setting is a true escape, offering guests pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery.
At the heart of Kagi Maldives is its world- class Baani Spa, offering holistic wellness journeys inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices and a focus on mind, body, and spirit rejuvenation. The resort’s wellness philosophy promotes mental clarity, physical vitality, and emotional wellbeing, with a menu of therapies and treatments that incorporate organic ingredients sourced from the island’s natural surroundings. Whether welcoming guests with a traditional Maldivian gesture or tailoring activities to their personal preferences, Kagi Maldives team is dedicated to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere for every traveller.
“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from our guests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager. “This acknowledgment is not just about the resort, but about our amazing team, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every guest leaves Kagi Maldives with memories to cherish for a lifetime.”
As Kagi Maldives continues to evolve and refine its offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide enriching experiences that promote both luxury and wellbeing. Looking forward, the resort will continue to set new benchmarks in the Maldives’ wellness tourism sector, attracting discerning travellers seeking the perfect combination of rejuvenation, adventure, and relaxation.
Past Accolades:
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2023 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for excellent guest reviews.
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2022 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for consistently receiving great user reviews.
