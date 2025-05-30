Ifuru Island Maldives launches ‘Blend’ private yacht experience

Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled Blend, a beautiful Princess 62 luxury yacht, now available for private charters, curated cruises, and exclusive overnight stays. This new experience offers guests the opportunity to explore the Indian Ocean in style, blending barefoot luxury with personalised service and curated culinary moments.

Whether sailing into the sunset with a bottle of sparkling wine, enjoying a champagne breakfast surrounded by endless blue, or spending the night aboard under the stars, Blend is designed for romance, celebration, and once-in-a-lifetime memories. The yacht comfortably hosts up to 14 guests for day cruises and offers overnight accommodation for four in two elegant cabins.

Guests can choose from a variety of experiences—from short scenic voyages and gourmet lunch cruises to full-day ocean adventures and overnight escapes on the water. Each journey is supported by a dedicated crew and includes tailored amenities, premium dining, and seamless access to the Maldives’ breathtaking surroundings.

“We wanted to create an experience that feels intimate yet elevated—something that takes the Ifuru lifestyle and extends it onto the sea,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Blend allows our guests to celebrate special moments, escape the ordinary, and explore the beauty of the Maldives with privacy and personalisation.”

The new offering also includes combo and split-stay packages, allowing guests to pair their villa stay at Ifuru Island with one or more nights onboard the yacht, enjoying the best of both land and sea. Add-on experiences such as sandbank dining, floating breakfasts, onboard spa treatments, and cinematic evenings under the stars are available by advance booking.

Blend is now available for private bookings. For enquiries and reservations, please contact: bookingmagic@ifuruisland.com