News
Wellness, connection and joy unite nine ELE|NA sanctuaries on Global Wellness Day
Nine sanctuaries. One powerful reminder that wellness belongs to everyone. ELE|NA came together for Global Wellness Day 2026, a day that saw nine sanctuaries across the Maldives unite under a shared vision of wellbeing, connection, and joy and welcomed cancer survivors as honoured guests to one of its sanctuaries for wellness activities, in partnership with the Cancer Society of Maldives, in recognition of Cancer Survivors Month.
#JoyMagenta: Global Wellness Day Theme
The theme for Global Wellness Day 2026, Joy Magenta, is a call to embrace wellness not as a duty but as a source of genuine joy. Vibrant, energising, and full of life, magenta reflects the spirit of a global community coming together to celebrate wellbeing in all its forms.
Global Wellness Day is an internationally recognised, non-profit social movement held annually on the second Saturday of June. The day has grown into one of the world’s largest wellness celebrations, observed across more than 130 countries and thousands of venues. Its guiding philosophy “One day can change your whole life” is an invitation for people everywhere to step back from the demands of daily life and ask themselves a simple, powerful question: How can I live better? Global Wellness Day champions seven foundational pillars of healthy living: drinking more water, walking, eating well, doing good, being in nature, giving up harmful habits, and spending quality time with loved ones. In an era of increasing stress, digital overload, and disconnection from self, days like this serve as vital reminders that true wellness is not a luxury, it is a necessity.
A Day of wellness Lived Across Nine Sanctuaries
From the moment the sun rose, ELE|NA’s sanctuaries came alive with movement, intention, and community. Guests and colleagues stepped onto yoga mats at sunrise, walked barefoot through resort gardens, and gathered at pool decks and spa beaches to begin the day with breath and presence. The energy was unhurried, purposeful, and above all, shared.
As the day unfolded, Aqua Zumba sessions brought laughter and vitality to the water. Workshops invited guests to slow down and create, blending natural ingredients, learning the art of healing, and discovering the quiet power of a tea ceremony. Families came together too, with children and parents side by side, making art and finding stillness in their own way.
By afternoon, the mood turned inward. Guided meditations, sound healing sessions, and mindful movement offered a counterpoint to the energy of the morning, a chance to absorb, reflect, and restore. Healthy food corners and detox stations wove nourishment seamlessly through the day, a quiet nod to the idea that wellness lives as much in what we eat as in what we do.
As the sun dipped toward the horizon, Sunset Yoga drew guests to the beach and poolside once more, a fitting close to a day that had moved, in every sense, from light to light. And as evening fell, colleagues gathered for their own dedicated sessions of sound healing and meditation, a reminder that the spirit of Global Wellness Day extends to every member of the ELE|NA and it’s extended community.
Honoring Cancer Survivors
In one of the most meaningful moments of the day, ELE|NA partnered with the Cancer Society of Maldives for Cancer Survivors Month, inviting cancer survivors to join one of its sanctuaries for wellness activities planned for the day. It was a gesture rooted in the deepest spirit of Global Wellness Day, that healing is not linear, movement is medicine, and that community is one of the most powerful forces in any wellness journey. To share these moments with survivors was a privilege, and a reminder of why spaces like ELE|NA exist: not just to pamper, but to restore, uplift, and embrace every person who walks through the door.
Awards
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru secures top global ranking in Tripadvisor awards
OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has announced that OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has been named a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Best of the Best Award Winner for 2026. Recognised among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, the resort was ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts.
Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in travel and are based entirely on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. More than an industry accolade, the recognition reflects the experiences that travellers themselves value most and the destinations they cannot stop talking about.
Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has become one of the Maldives’ most sought-after barefoot luxury destinations. Guests are drawn to its intimate island setting, elevated all-inclusive offering, world-class dining, transformative wellness experiences and unrivalled access to the marine wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Surrounded by powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort delivers the quintessential Maldivian escape while offering something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a meaningful connection to place. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life to unwinding at Navasana Spa, every stay is designed to foster a deeper connection to both nature and self.
Located in one of the few places in the world where whale sharks can be encountered year-round, the resort offers guests extraordinary opportunities to swim alongside the ocean’s largest fish in their natural habitat. The surrounding waters of South Ari Atoll are also home to manta rays, sea turtles, vibrant coral ecosystems and an abundance of tropical marine life, creating unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface.
In celebration of World Ocean Month, the award also shines a spotlight on the resort’s commitment to marine stewardship and conservation. Led by an on-site marine biologist, Chloe Mclanachan, the resort’s dedicated marine team helps guests develop a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater world through guided snorkeling experiences, educational programs and coral conservation initiatives. These efforts reflect OUTRIGGER’s broader commitment to protecting the ocean environments that make its destinations so special.
The recognition comes as the resort continues to expand its wellness offering, introducing immersive experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of island life. From restorative spa rituals and holistic wellness treatments at Navasana Spa to mindful moments inspired by the healing power of the ocean, wellness has become an integral part of the Maafushivaru experience.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Tripadvisor’s global community as one of the world’s leading all-inclusive resorts,” said John Allanson, GM of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “Being ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences for everyone who visits our beautiful island.”
The recognition of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is part of a broader achievement across the OUTRIGGER portfolio. In addition to Maafushivaru’s Best of the Best distinction, Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards also recognised OUTRIGGER properties across Hawai’i, Fiji, Thailand and Mauritius, including resorts in Waikīkī, Maui, Kauai, Kona, Fiji’s Coral Coast, Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Island and Mauritius. Together, these honors reinforce OUTRIGGER’s growing reputation for delivering exceptional beachfront experiences in some of the world’s most iconic island destinations.
From the overwater villas of the Maldives to legendary surf breaks in Waikīkī, the pristine beaches of Fiji, the tropical shores of Thailand and the turquoise lagoons of Mauritius, OUTRIGGER continues to create authentic, place-based experiences that connect guests to the people, culture and natural beauty of each destination. The brand’s strong showing across Tripadvisor’s global rankings reflects a shared commitment to genuine hospitality, memorable guest experiences and a deep respect for the environments and communities that make each destination unique.
For more information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils summer getaway offer for couples and families
As summer unfolds across the Indian Ocean, Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, invites travellers to discover a slower, more relaxed side of the Maldives with its Last-Minute Summer Escape special offer, designed for couples and families seeking meaningful time together in a naturally beautiful island setting.
Nestled within one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort offers a distinctive blend of privacy, space, and authentic island experiences. Surrounded by white sandy beaches, lush tropical landscapes, and vibrant marine life, the resort provides an idyllic setting for summer holidays, whether travelling as a couple, family, or multi-generational group.
Available for a limited time, the Last-Minute Summer Escape combines exceptional seasonal value with thoughtful inclusions designed to enhance every stay. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast at Raha Market, dine-around dinners across the resort’s restaurants, complimentary stays and dining for children under 12, and villa upgrades subject to availability.
Beyond its natural beauty, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a diverse range of experiences for all ages. Guests can explore the resort’s Sustainability Lab, take part in coral planting and recycling workshops, enjoy a wide selection of water sports and marine excursions, discover arts and crafts activities, join wellness experiences, or spend quality time together through sports and recreational activities across the island.
With spacious villas, family-friendly facilities, and experiences designed to appeal to every generation, the resort offers an effortless way to create meaningful memories during the summer season.
Summer is a wonderful time to experience Sirru Fen Fushi. Families have more time to travel together, children can immerse themselves in nature and discovery, and guests can enjoy the freedom to explore our island at a relaxed pace. The Last-Minute Summer Escape combines these experiences with added value, making it even easier to create meaningful memories in the Maldives.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
Sun Siyam earns prestigious design accolades at International Property Awards
Sun Siyam, the Maldivian-owned hospitality group operating six resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, has been recognised with two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for excellence in architecture, design, and real estate. The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrate outstanding design achievement across two of the group’s most distinguished properties: Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives.
The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and are widely regarded as a gold standard for design and architectural achievement across the Asia Pacific region. Sun Siyam received the Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka for Sun Siyam Pasikudah, and the Award for Hotel Suite Interiors — Maldives for the Deluxe Water Villa at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Both projects were led by London-based Studio Sixty7, founded by Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol.
Both award-winning projects were realised through a long-standing creative partnership between Sun Siyam and Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design practice whose work is distinguished by its sensitivity to context, materiality, and the spirit of a place. Both Jose and Lee guided the design transformation of two very different island environments, the Sri Lankan coastline and the Maldivian lagoon, while maintaining a coherent philosophy: that luxury should feel earned by the land it sits in, not imposed upon it.
“We are so proud to have received two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, for Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives. These projects mean a great deal to us. The work we have done with Sun Siyam has pushed us to design spaces that are truly rooted in their environment — not just aesthetically, but in the way they feel and the way guests experience them. To have that recognised is something we are really proud of as a studio. We could not have done it without the Sun Siyam team. They have trusted us with their vision, given us the space to do our best work, and shared our belief that luxury and a deep respect for place are not competing ideas. We are deeply grateful for that partnership, and proud to be part of what they are building, “ said Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol, Co-founders, Studio Sixty7.
Set on a private island in Noonu Atoll where Maldivian magic meets its most elevated expression, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is the flagship of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, a five-star sanctuary where considered design, curated calm, and experiences crafted entirely to your taste come together effortlessly. Generous enough for families, intimate enough for romance, and restorative enough for those who need it most, the resort offers 15 dining and bar venues, an award-winning spa with over 165 treatments, and the largest diving centre in the region. The International Property Award for Hotel Suite Interiors recognises the resort’s newly reimagined Deluxe Water Villa, the first chapter of a resort wide design transformation under the creative direction of Studio Sixty7, and a fitting reflection of a place where every detail is an invitation to stay a little longer.
The new aesthetic introduces muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms — gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and breathable linen creating an atmosphere that is relaxed yet unmistakably elevated. Each villa is conceived as a frame for the ocean: open-plan, serene, with a bathroom offering direct lagoon views. Private decks with suspended hammocks and soft green accents invite stillness, while Horizon Water Villas add a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating spaces made for sunrise rituals and slow Maldivian afternoons.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline on Sri Lanka’s northeast shore, Sun Siyam Pasikudah is a boutique retreat of 34 contemporary pavilions and part of the Privé Collection under The House of Siyam. The resort underwent an extensive transformation and reopened in November 2023, reimagined from the ground up with new colour concepts, fittings, furnishings, and offerings, while preserving the original structure that gives the property its architectural character.
The International Property Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka reflects the depth and integrity of that renovation. Central to the design was a commitment to local craftsmanship: the transformation was realised in close collaboration with Sri Lankan artisans and community woodworkers, with bespoke furniture, handmade chandeliers, and joinery items created locally and woven throughout the interiors. The result is a property that feels genuinely rooted in its surroundings , not imported but grown from the island itself. Nearly 90 percent of the resort’s staff come from surrounding communities, a figure that speaks to a philosophy that extends well beyond interior design and into the daily life of the property.
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