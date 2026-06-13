Wellness, connection and joy unite nine ELE|NA sanctuaries on Global Wellness Day

Nine sanctuaries. One powerful reminder that wellness belongs to everyone. ELE|NA came together for Global Wellness Day 2026, a day that saw nine sanctuaries across the Maldives unite under a shared vision of wellbeing, connection, and joy and welcomed cancer survivors as honoured guests to one of its sanctuaries for wellness activities, in partnership with the Cancer Society of Maldives, in recognition of Cancer Survivors Month.

#JoyMagenta: Global Wellness Day Theme

The theme for Global Wellness Day 2026, Joy Magenta, is a call to embrace wellness not as a duty but as a source of genuine joy. Vibrant, energising, and full of life, magenta reflects the spirit of a global community coming together to celebrate wellbeing in all its forms.

Global Wellness Day is an internationally recognised, non-profit social movement held annually on the second Saturday of June. The day has grown into one of the world’s largest wellness celebrations, observed across more than 130 countries and thousands of venues. Its guiding philosophy “One day can change your whole life” is an invitation for people everywhere to step back from the demands of daily life and ask themselves a simple, powerful question: How can I live better? Global Wellness Day champions seven foundational pillars of healthy living: drinking more water, walking, eating well, doing good, being in nature, giving up harmful habits, and spending quality time with loved ones. In an era of increasing stress, digital overload, and disconnection from self, days like this serve as vital reminders that true wellness is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

A Day of wellness Lived Across Nine Sanctuaries

From the moment the sun rose, ELE|NA’s sanctuaries came alive with movement, intention, and community. Guests and colleagues stepped onto yoga mats at sunrise, walked barefoot through resort gardens, and gathered at pool decks and spa beaches to begin the day with breath and presence. The energy was unhurried, purposeful, and above all, shared.

As the day unfolded, Aqua Zumba sessions brought laughter and vitality to the water. Workshops invited guests to slow down and create, blending natural ingredients, learning the art of healing, and discovering the quiet power of a tea ceremony. Families came together too, with children and parents side by side, making art and finding stillness in their own way.

By afternoon, the mood turned inward. Guided meditations, sound healing sessions, and mindful movement offered a counterpoint to the energy of the morning, a chance to absorb, reflect, and restore. Healthy food corners and detox stations wove nourishment seamlessly through the day, a quiet nod to the idea that wellness lives as much in what we eat as in what we do.

As the sun dipped toward the horizon, Sunset Yoga drew guests to the beach and poolside once more, a fitting close to a day that had moved, in every sense, from light to light. And as evening fell, colleagues gathered for their own dedicated sessions of sound healing and meditation, a reminder that the spirit of Global Wellness Day extends to every member of the ELE|NA and it’s extended community.

Honoring Cancer Survivors

In one of the most meaningful moments of the day, ELE|NA partnered with the Cancer Society of Maldives for Cancer Survivors Month, inviting cancer survivors to join one of its sanctuaries for wellness activities planned for the day. It was a gesture rooted in the deepest spirit of Global Wellness Day, that healing is not linear, movement is medicine, and that community is one of the most powerful forces in any wellness journey. To share these moments with survivors was a privilege, and a reminder of why spaces like ELE|NA exist: not just to pamper, but to restore, uplift, and embrace every person who walks through the door.