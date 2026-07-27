RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026

RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced its recognition as a winner at the International Sustainability Awards 2026, celebrating the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality and environmental stewardship.

At the heart of the award is RAAYA by Atmosphere’s on-site composting programme, introduced in April 2024. All wet organic waste, including fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells, is processed on the island and converted into nutrient-rich compost for landscaping. Garden waste such as leaves, grass cuttings and plant trimmings is also composted instead of being discarded.

Today, approximately 600 kilograms of organic waste is converted into compost each month, with no food waste leaving the island. This has reduced the need for off-island transportation and disposal, saving approximately USD 2,400 each month while lowering the emissions associated with waste transfers. Most of RAAYA by Atmosphere’s waste is now sorted and managed in-house, with a garbage transfer vessel required only once every two months to transport recyclable materials.

Commenting on the achievement, Mario Stanic, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the International Sustainability Awards 2026. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our vision and guides every decision we make, from protecting our natural surroundings and embracing responsible operations to creating meaningful experiences for our guests. This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team, whose dedication enables us to make a lasting positive impact while delivering exceptional Maldivian hospitality.”

The initiative is part of a wider commitment to sustainability across RAAYA’s operations. The resort’s solar power production increased from 382,856 kWh in 2024 to 1,541,286 kWh in 2025. Solar energy now accounts for 21% of the island’s total energy needs, up from 8% the previous year. The resulting reduction in carbon emissions nearly doubled, rising from 541 metric tonnes to 1,097 metric tonnes.

As a Green Globe Certified resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to build on this progress through responsible waste management and resource conservation. Future plans include introducing a glass crusher to repurpose waste glass for construction and a green waste shredder to strengthen the island’s circular waste-management system.

The award recognises a team effort that turns everyday operational decisions into measurable results. For RAAYA by Atmosphere, sustainability is a part of the island experience, in how the island operates, grows and protects its natural environment.

RAAYA by Atmosphere is a 167-key private island resort in the pristine Raa Atoll, offering a distinctive blend of adventure, creativity and authentic Maldivian hospitality. The exclusive RAAYA Plan™ seamlessly blends the stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes. Balancing indulgence and relaxation with an engaging island lifestyle that encourages outdoor fun, nature exploration and immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.