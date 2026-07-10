Five turtle nests mark rare conservation milestone at Niva Kuramathi

Since May 2026, a single female green turtle has returned to the beaches of Niva Kuramathi on five separate occasions—on 8, 18, and 29 May, and again on 9 and 20 June—choosing these shores to lay her eggs.

Kuramathi Island is not a regular nesting ground for turtles, which makes each return, and each nest, a rare and significant event. The nesting turtle hauls herself ashore to dig a hollow chamber in the warm sand before laying a clutch of up to 100 eggs. She then draws the sand back over the eggs to camouflage them, smoothing the surface until the nest disappears beneath her. Slowly, she makes her way back to the sea.

This labour-intensive journey usually takes place under the cover of darkness. Green sea turtles can weigh between 150 and 250 kg, with their heart-shaped shells stretching up to 140 cm in length. In the water, their paddle-like flippers sweep through the currents.

Every nest at Niva Kuramathi has been carefully marked and protected, giving it the best chance of success. On 7 July, the first hatchlings emerged from the warm sand at night and instinctively made their way towards the sea.

The nest hatched after 59 days of incubation. It contained 107 eggs, producing 59 hatchlings that made it to the sea. There were 46 unfertilised eggs and only two fertilised eggs that did not hatch. This represents a fantastic hatching rate for the fertilised eggs. The nest was excavated with permission from the Environmental Regulatory Authority (ERA).

Throughout, guests have been given the opportunity to witness both nesting and hatching events – always at a respectful distance. These are the moments that reveal the wildlife that calls the island home, watched not as just a rare spectacle but as something shared.

“We are excited to have a green turtle choose our island to nest on,” said Tom Osborne, Sustainability Manager at Niva Kuramathi. “This isn’t a regular nesting ground for turtles, so to have five nests is truly special.”

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