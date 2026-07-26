News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes Anshuka Parwani for exclusive wellness retreat
To honour National Wellness Month, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced an exclusive partnership with India’s most celebrated holistic health pioneer and celebrity wellness mentor, Anshuka Parwani. Designed as an invitation for travellers to slow down, practice self-care, and immerse themselves in the healing power of nature, this bespoke collaboration introduces a transformative two-day wellness activation on August 14 & 15, 2026.
Anshuka Parwani’s journey from a commercial pilot to the founder of AnshukaYoga has made her one of the most trusted names in modern wellness. Certified in yoga therapy, restorative practices, and aerial yoga, she is renowned for her highly personalised, therapeutic approach to fitness and emotional alignment. As the go-to wellness mentor for Bollywood’s top elite, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Anshuka has built a formidable media presence as a TEDx speaker, magazine cover star, and global brand ambassador. Through her digital platforms, she passionately reveals traditional yogic philosophies, making holistic health feel both deeply aspirational and effortlessly accessible.
Set against the pristine, natural backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, the exclusive weekend itinerary is anchored by signature Sunrise and Sunset Yoga sessions hosted directly by Anshuka on August 14 & 15. Morning sessions will invite guests to greet the day with mindful breathwork and gentle, revitalising flows as the sun rises over the turquoise Indian Ocean. As twilight approaches, the evening rituals will transition into a soulful space for meditation, stillness, and deep inner reflection.
“True luxury is an environment where you can feel wholly present, nourished, and deeply connected to your surroundings,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Anshuka Parwani to our island sanctuary. Her therapeutic approach to well-being perfectly mirrors our commitment to delivering the legendary ‘JW Treatment.’ By fusing mindful movement with intentional, farm-to-table dining, we look forward to offering our guests a truly enriching environment to revitalise the mind, body, and spirit.”
Reflecting on the upcoming event, Anshuka Parwani shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to collaborate with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a destination that beautifully embodies mindful luxury. I cannot wait to lead our beachfront sunrise and sunset flows, creating a shared space for mindfulness and renewal in one of the most serene sanctuaries in the world.”
Extending the philosophy of holistic well-being from the yoga mat to the palate, the collaboration also highlights an exceptional Chef Collaboration. Anshuka is working closely alongside the resort’s expert culinary team to co-curate a custom wellness menu. Guided by clean eating and the farm-to-table principles of the property’s JW Garden, these nourishing, nutrient-rich dishes are crafted to leave guests feeling entirely fulfilled and revitalised. For travellers visiting later in the season, this limited-edition culinary selection will remain integrated into the resort’s dining menus for an entire month, available until September 30, 2026.
Nestled on the tranquil, natural Vagaru Island in the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sanctuary of mindful luxury. The resort features 60 elegantly appointed beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and panoramic ocean views. Exceptional dining, rejuvenating spa rituals, and enriching activities for all ages are elevated by the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is thoughtfully tailored to each guest’s needs.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, dining extends far beyond the restaurant. It unfolds as a sensory journey where place, flavour and emotion come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by the shimmering waters of South Ari Atoll, every shoreline, every sunset and every tranquil stretch of sand becomes part of an immersive culinary landscape, shaped by the rhythm and beauty of the island.
Here, dining is reimagined as a collection of deeply personal encounters. From the romance of The Love Hut and the serenity of a shoreline champagne breakfast to the barefoot elegance of a private beach dinner beneath the stars, each experience has been thoughtfully created to celebrate meaningful moments in extraordinary surroundings.
While each occasion offers its own distinct character, together they form a seamless expression of the Machchafushi experience. Cuisine responds naturally to its setting, evolving with the changing light, the gentle ocean breeze and the atmosphere of each moment. Every detail is carefully considered, creating experiences that feel effortless, authentic and impossible to replicate elsewhere.
The Shoreline Breakfast welcomes the day with quiet celebration, where the ocean sets the pace and simplicity becomes the ultimate expression of island living. Intimate beachfront dining offers a more secluded experience, where refined cuisine is paired with the natural beauty of the shoreline and the gentle rhythm of the ocean. The Barefoot Beach Dinner embraces understated elegance, where exquisite dishes are enjoyed with the softness of sand beneath your feet and the stars overhead. At The Love Hut, thoughtfully curated dining becomes part of life’s most meaningful milestones, creating memories that linger long after the moment has passed.
Across every experience, the culinary philosophy remains beautifully consistent. Menus are intentionally refined and understated, allowing the setting, the occasion and the company to remain at the heart of each encounter. Every dish is designed to complement its surroundings rather than compete with them, creating a style of dining elevated through simplicity, authenticity and a genuine sense of place.
Together, these experiences define the essence of Machchafushi. They blur the boundaries between dining, celebration and island living, where every meal becomes part of a larger story shaped by nature and heartfelt hospitality. Here, the ocean is more than a backdrop; it is an integral part of the experience, influencing every flavour, every atmosphere and every lasting memory.
More than a collection of dining experiences, this is the spirit of Machchafushi expressed through cuisine. A destination where exceptional food, breathtaking surroundings and meaningful moments come together effortlessly, inviting every guest to become part of an unforgettable island story.
News
Oaga Art Resort completes first phase of reboot ahead of August return
Oaga Art Resort Maldives returns on 1 August 2026 following a brief operational hiatus, unveiling an island-wide refresh that enhances the way guests eat, stay, unwind and explore, while staying true to the artistic spirit that has defined the resort since its opening.
More than a refurbishment, this reboot reflects Oaga’s philosophy that creativity is always organically growing. Over the past few months, the resort has reimagined some of its most loved spaces, introduced entirely new experiences, and laid the foundation for the next phase of its growth.
A More Comfortable Stay
The resort’s Haruge and Bodu Haruge villas return with refreshed interiors designed to enhance both comfort and functionality. Guests can expect more complete and thoughtfully curated furnishings, expanded lounge seating, dedicated vanity areas, and carefully considered details that make each villa feel even more like a home by the sea.
A Bigger, Bolder Kaa Kada
The most significant transformation can be found at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s main restaurant.
Now larger than ever, the restaurant introduces expanded indoor and outdoor dining areas, an elevated buffet experience and a spacious new bar. The culinary offering has also evolved through a collection of dedicated food stations celebrating flavours from around the world, including Asian cuisine, Mediterranean favourites, vegetarian selections, grilled specialties and seafood, alongside an extensive Maldivian cart.
Guests looking for a late-night bite will also find the return of Dhan Kada, serving comforting midnight favourites from 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
Private dining spaces, upgraded guest facilities and a more seamless restaurant layout complete the new experience.
The Social Hub Gets a New Stage
At Raa Baa, the resort’s vibrant gathering place has been thoughtfully expanded to welcome even more moments of connection.
Building on the introduction of Oaga’s new Arcade earlier this year, Raa Baa continues to evolve as the island’s social heart. The former Jeymu Café seating has been transformed into a spacious indoor lounge, creating a relaxed environment for arriving and departing guests. Additional seating, expanded guest facilities including a dedicated washroom for day-use guests, and a larger performance stage further enhance the space, offering an even better setting for Oaga’s live music, performances, artistic showcases and community gatherings.
The main pool at Raa Baa has also been refreshed with bolder, brighter tones, while its extension allows more guests to enjoy the poolside experience comfortably. Together with the upgraded spaces and expanded facilities, Raa Baa’s evolution creates even more opportunities to connect, play and unwind from day into night.
Welcoming La’ Fuh Dan
Joining Oaga’s dining collection for the first time is La’ Fuh Dan, a new sunset-side Italian specialty restaurant overlooking the beach.
The menu combines beloved Italian classics with locally inspired creations that celebrate Maldivian ingredients through a contemporary Italian lens. Beside the restaurant, guests will also discover a new van bar serving cocktails and refreshments, creating another social space to enjoy the island’s famous sunsets.
Enhancing Every Corner of the Island
The Oaga Art Resort reboot extends beyond accommodation and dining.
Guests will discover larger, more comfortable spaces at the Hoara X-Centre, making it even easier to embark on excursions and island adventures. Families can enjoy upgraded facilities at Fiyoh Kids Club and Ollie’s Farm, while Hoba Spa returns with an elevated treatment menu inspired by the rhythms of the sun and moon, blending wellness with Maldivian traditions.
The Story Continues
The August reopening marks the first phase of Oaga’s continued reboot in progress.
Later this year, the resort will introduce a collection of new overwater villas, including an entirely new villa category on the island’s sunrise side, further expanding the accommodation offering while preserving Oaga’s signature focus on art, culture and authentic Maldivian experiences.
As guests return from 1 August, they can expect the same warm hospitality, vibrant creativity and unmistakable character that define Oaga Art Resort, now reimagined through this reboot.
The reboot doesn’t end here. More enhancements, new spaces and exciting reveals will be unveiled over the coming weeks.
Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026
RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced its recognition as a winner at the International Sustainability Awards 2026, celebrating the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality and environmental stewardship.
At the heart of the award is RAAYA by Atmosphere’s on-site composting programme, introduced in April 2024. All wet organic waste, including fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells, is processed on the island and converted into nutrient-rich compost for landscaping. Garden waste such as leaves, grass cuttings and plant trimmings is also composted instead of being discarded.
Today, approximately 600 kilograms of organic waste is converted into compost each month, with no food waste leaving the island. This has reduced the need for off-island transportation and disposal, saving approximately USD 2,400 each month while lowering the emissions associated with waste transfers. Most of RAAYA by Atmosphere’s waste is now sorted and managed in-house, with a garbage transfer vessel required only once every two months to transport recyclable materials.
Commenting on the achievement, Mario Stanic, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the International Sustainability Awards 2026. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our vision and guides every decision we make, from protecting our natural surroundings and embracing responsible operations to creating meaningful experiences for our guests. This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team, whose dedication enables us to make a lasting positive impact while delivering exceptional Maldivian hospitality.”
The initiative is part of a wider commitment to sustainability across RAAYA’s operations. The resort’s solar power production increased from 382,856 kWh in 2024 to 1,541,286 kWh in 2025. Solar energy now accounts for 21% of the island’s total energy needs, up from 8% the previous year. The resulting reduction in carbon emissions nearly doubled, rising from 541 metric tonnes to 1,097 metric tonnes.
As a Green Globe Certified resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to build on this progress through responsible waste management and resource conservation. Future plans include introducing a glass crusher to repurpose waste glass for construction and a green waste shredder to strengthen the island’s circular waste-management system.
The award recognises a team effort that turns everyday operational decisions into measurable results. For RAAYA by Atmosphere, sustainability is a part of the island experience, in how the island operates, grows and protects its natural environment.
RAAYA by Atmosphere is a 167-key private island resort in the pristine Raa Atoll, offering a distinctive blend of adventure, creativity and authentic Maldivian hospitality. The exclusive RAAYA Plan™ seamlessly blends the stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes. Balancing indulgence and relaxation with an engaging island lifestyle that encourages outdoor fun, nature exploration and immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Japanese techniques meet Peruvian flavours in Tavaru’s new concept
-
Family1 week ago
Outdoor adventures, football sessions planned for Velaa Kids Week
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt to lead culinary residency at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Awards1 week ago
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
-
News1 week ago
‘Prism’ brings a season of light and festive celebration to Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives celebrates Wellness Month with spa and culinary experiences
-
Action6 days ago
Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro
-
News1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils safari-inspired luxury glamping escape