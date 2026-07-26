JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes Anshuka Parwani for exclusive wellness retreat

To honour National Wellness Month, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced an exclusive partnership with India’s most celebrated holistic health pioneer and celebrity wellness mentor, Anshuka Parwani. Designed as an invitation for travellers to slow down, practice self-care, and immerse themselves in the healing power of nature, this bespoke collaboration introduces a transformative two-day wellness activation on August 14 & 15, 2026.

Anshuka Parwani’s journey from a commercial pilot to the founder of AnshukaYoga has made her one of the most trusted names in modern wellness. Certified in yoga therapy, restorative practices, and aerial yoga, she is renowned for her highly personalised, therapeutic approach to fitness and emotional alignment. As the go-to wellness mentor for Bollywood’s top elite, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Anshuka has built a formidable media presence as a TEDx speaker, magazine cover star, and global brand ambassador. Through her digital platforms, she passionately reveals traditional yogic philosophies, making holistic health feel both deeply aspirational and effortlessly accessible.

Set against the pristine, natural backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, the exclusive weekend itinerary is anchored by signature Sunrise and Sunset Yoga sessions hosted directly by Anshuka on August 14 & 15. Morning sessions will invite guests to greet the day with mindful breathwork and gentle, revitalising flows as the sun rises over the turquoise Indian Ocean. As twilight approaches, the evening rituals will transition into a soulful space for meditation, stillness, and deep inner reflection.

“True luxury is an environment where you can feel wholly present, nourished, and deeply connected to your surroundings,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Anshuka Parwani to our island sanctuary. Her therapeutic approach to well-being perfectly mirrors our commitment to delivering the legendary ‘JW Treatment.’ By fusing mindful movement with intentional, farm-to-table dining, we look forward to offering our guests a truly enriching environment to revitalise the mind, body, and spirit.”

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Anshuka Parwani shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to collaborate with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a destination that beautifully embodies mindful luxury. I cannot wait to lead our beachfront sunrise and sunset flows, creating a shared space for mindfulness and renewal in one of the most serene sanctuaries in the world.”

Extending the philosophy of holistic well-being from the yoga mat to the palate, the collaboration also highlights an exceptional Chef Collaboration. Anshuka is working closely alongside the resort’s expert culinary team to co-curate a custom wellness menu. Guided by clean eating and the farm-to-table principles of the property’s JW Garden, these nourishing, nutrient-rich dishes are crafted to leave guests feeling entirely fulfilled and revitalised. For travellers visiting later in the season, this limited-edition culinary selection will remain integrated into the resort’s dining menus for an entire month, available until September 30, 2026.

Nestled on the tranquil, natural Vagaru Island in the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sanctuary of mindful luxury. The resort features 60 elegantly appointed beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and panoramic ocean views. Exceptional dining, rejuvenating spa rituals, and enriching activities for all ages are elevated by the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is thoughtfully tailored to each guest’s needs.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.