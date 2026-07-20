Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives is celebrating a remarkable series of international recognitions achieved across its four distinctive island resorts during the past quarter, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Recognised by globally respected travel publications and leading review platforms, each accolade reflects the unique identity of the individual resorts while highlighting the strength and diversity of Centara’s Maldives portfolio.
From refined island retreats and immersive family escapes to world class marine experiences and romantic adults only getaways, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that continue to inspire and resonate with travellers from around the world.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, has earned three prestigious international accolades during the past quarter, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island retreats. The resort was named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognising its extraordinary marine environment within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to vibrant coral ecosystems and year-round whale shark encounters.
Further enhancing its global recognition, Machchafushi was honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the top one percent of hospitality listings worldwide. This distinguished recognition celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and receive outstanding traveller reviews over the past twelve months. The resort also received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an impressive guest review score of 9.2, reflecting the continued appreciation of guests for its immersive island experiences, attentive hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat in the heart of North Malé Atoll, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an outstanding guest review score of 9.1. Having welcomed its first guests recently, this recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, elegant all villa and residence accommodation, elevated culinary experiences, and thoughtfully curated stays. Redefining barefoot island hospitality in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined approach to contemporary island living, where understated elegance, personalised service, and authentic Maldivian surroundings come together to create memorable guest journeys.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has been recognised among the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Inspired by an underwater world of discovery, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, offering spacious family focused villas, one of the country’s most engaging water complexes featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and splash zones, alongside the signature Candy Spa, Kids’ Club, E-Zone, and thoughtfully designed experiences created to bring families together.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, celebrating its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for travellers from around the world. Reserved exclusively for adults, the resort is renowned for its tranquil overwater villas, exceptional dining experiences, vibrant house reef, and idyllic location just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Combining effortless island living with refined experiences, Centara Ras Fushi remains a sought-after escape for couples, honeymooners and friends seeking tranquillity and connection.
Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, shared, “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they celebrate the authentic experiences our guests cherish and the dedication of our colleagues who bring them to life every day. From the remarkable marine environment surrounding Machchafushi Island to the serene adults only setting of Centara Ras Fushi each resort offers a distinctive expression of Maldivian hospitality. We are proud to see these unique offerings recognised by our guests and by internationally respected travel organisations.”
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared, “These recognitions affirm our belief that today’s travellers are seeking experiences with purpose, authenticity, and individuality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives was created to redefine refined barefoot hospitality through personalised service, intuitive luxury, and thoughtfully curated experiences, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has introduced a new benchmark for family travel by combining imaginative recreation with meaningful connections across generations. To see both resorts recognised so early in their journey is a testament to the strength of their distinct positioning and our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests.”
These latest accolades further strengthen Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ position as one of the destination’s most celebrated hospitality portfolios, where every resort offers a unique perspective of the Maldives while sharing a common commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and heartfelt Thai inspired hospitality.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort.
The nominations recognise the resort’s continued commitment to service excellence, guest satisfaction and innovative hospitality experiences, while highlighting the dedication of the team that has helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts over the past nine years.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, an award-winning house reef and a collection of personalised guest experiences that continue to attract travellers from around the world.
General Manager Raffaele Solferino said the nominations were a reflection of the people behind the resort.
“These nominations recognise the commitment, professionalism and passion shown every day by our team. Hospitality is ultimately about people, and this recognition belongs to every colleague who has contributed to the guest experience throughout the past nine years, as well as our loyal guests and valued industry partners,” he said.
The recognition follows another successful year for the resort, which has also received honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 and continues to strengthen its international reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique private island destinations.
Grand Park Kodhipparu is part of Singapore-based Park Hotel Group and remains committed to supporting the Maldives’ tourism industry through sustainable practices, meaningful guest experiences and the ongoing development of local hospitality talent.
Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, with travel professionals and guests invited to support the resort through the official World Travel Awards website.
Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for Families, Best Resort Pools, and Best House Reefs categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. These awards reinforce the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island destinations, celebrated for its exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities and extraordinary natural surroundings.
Presented annually by Travel + Leisure, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific honours the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations and travel experiences, as voted by the publication’s discerning readers.
Nestled within the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a distinctive interpretation of contemporary island luxury, where thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and meaningful connections with nature come together to create memorable stays for guests of all ages.
The awards celebrate the diversity of experiences that define the resort, from thoughtfully curated family moments and two expansive swimming pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to direct access to a vibrant house reef, where guests can discover extraordinary marine life in one of the world’s most remarkable underwater environments.
Spanning a two-kilometre-long island, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers 192 beach and overwater villas and pavilions designed for couples, families and multi-generational travellers. The resort’s newest accommodation category, the Temptation Beach Pool Villa, features generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private pool and beach access.
For families, the resort offers a wide range of activities across the island, including the PLAY kids’ club, a dedicated programme for teenagers, island treasure hunts, creative workshops and marine-based experiences. Guests can also enjoy 40 complimentary activities during their stay, offering a varied programme of leisure, wellness, sports and discovery.
The resort features eight restaurants and five bars, with dining concepts ranging from Italian and Japanese cuisine to Indian Ocean flavours and international menus. Its award-winning LUX* ME Spa offers personalised treatments, wellness rituals and holistic therapies, complemented by the LUX* curated healthy cuisine – Keen On Green.
As an eco-luxury resort that focuses on sustainability, guided snorkelling and diving experiences, marine conservation initiatives and signature LUX* Extraordinary Experiences, such as Swimming with Whale Sharks, allow guests to experience unique year-round whale shark encounters and to explore one of the Maldives’ most notable marine ecosystems.
General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll John Rogers said: “We are truly honoured to be voted once again by the readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia across three award categories that reflect the diverse experiences we offer. These recognitions are testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our continued commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that help our guests celebrate life.”
These recognitions further strengthen LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as Maldives’ leading luxury island resort, steeped in distinctive hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and enduring commitment to excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Awards
JOALI Maldives named among world’s top three hotels in Travel + Leisure Awards
JOALI Maldives has announced its recognition as the No. 2 Resort in Asia and No. 3 in the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.
Celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, and travel experiences, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most respected recognitions in global hospitality, determined by the votes and experiences of the publication’s international readership.
This remarkable achievement reflects JOALI Maldives’ continued commitment to redefining contemporary luxury through its philosophy of Joy of Creative Living – a unique approach where art, nature, wellbeing, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create deeply meaningful experiences.
Since opening as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort, JOALI Maldives has introduced a new expression of island living, inviting guests to discover a destination where creativity and connection are woven into every detail. From immersive art installations and bespoke culinary journeys to transformative wellbeing experiences and intuitive service, every element of the resort is thoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity, imagination, and joy.
A Destination Where Art, Nature and Hospitality Intertwine
Located on Muravandhoo Island in the pristine Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature while experiencing a world shaped by creativity and craftsmanship.
The resort’s philosophy of Creative Living is brought to life through collaborations with renowned artists and artisans, immersive installations across the island, and experiences that encourage guests to engage with art beyond traditional boundaries. From exploring the island’s living galleries to participating in curated creative journeys, every stay becomes an opportunity for discovery and self-expression.
Villas & Residences: Private Worlds of Creative Living
Set among lush tropical landscapes and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, JOALI Maldives features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, each designed as a private sanctuary blending refined luxury, natural beauty, and artistic expression.
Inspired by the rhythm of island life, the villas showcase contemporary architecture complemented by natural materials, handcrafted details, and bespoke artworks. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted ocean views, while private pools and expansive outdoor spaces create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.
Each residence reflects JOALI Maldives’ belief that luxury should be personal and meaningful, with every space thoughtfully curated to tell its own story. Guests may choose from elegant Beach Villas, iconic Water Villas, and expansive multi-bedroom Residences, each offering exceptional privacy and tailored experiences.
Every villa is accompanied by a dedicated Jadugar, meaning “magician” in Dhivehi. More than a traditional butler, the Jadugar provides intuitive and personalised hospitality, anticipating guests’ needs and creating memorable moments throughout their stay – from private dining experiences and island adventures to celebrations crafted around individual preferences.
Guests are also invited to explore the island at their own pace with complimentary bicycles, discovering hidden pathways, tropical gardens, and serene viewpoints that reveal the natural beauty of Muravandhoo.
Celebrating a Shared Vision of Excellence
This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire JOALI Maldives team, whose commitment brings the spirit of Creative Living to life every day. It also celebrates the trust and support of guests, partners, and the wider JOALI community, whose appreciation continues to inspire the resort’s pursuit of excellence.
As JOALI Maldives continues its journey, the resort remains devoted to creating transformative experiences that celebrate imagination, wellbeing, and meaningful connection.
For those seeking more than a holiday, JOALI Maldives offers a destination where every stay becomes a story, every moment inspires, and every experience embodies the Joy of Creative Living.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories
-
Family1 week ago
Where families come together: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ luxury villa experience
-
News1 week ago
Fari Islands Festival adds Milind Soman, Sean Wotherspoon and National Geographic
-
News5 days ago
Emirates NBD cardholders receive exclusive savings at Centara Maldives Resorts
-
Awards6 days ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
-
Culture5 days ago
Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Cooking6 days ago
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
-
News5 days ago
Bohemian Reverie brings a new festive experience to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi