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Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with diving, education and reef restoration
Nova Maldives has wrapped a three-day Women’s Dive Day (WDD) programme, running from 17 to 19 July, bringing together marine leaders, resort guests and local schoolgirls for a series of conversations, first dives and hands-on conservation work centred on women and the ocean.
A conversation on the water’s surface
The programme opened on 17 July with a fireside chat bringing together three women – Zoona Naseem, the Maldives’ first female PADI Course Director, Nova’s resident marine biologist Jenna Lehocki, and PADI AmbassaDiver, Maëlly Faure. The conversation moved beyond diving logistics to the culture of the sport itself, touching on the gender gap that still shapes the industry.
Breaking the mould: the existing gender gap comes down to a lack of visible role models, not interest, and normalising women at every level is what closes it, backed by PADI’s dive-learning community and annual WDD programmes building the networks women need to feel they belong, not just welcome.
From fear to fascination: the proliferation of diving content on social media have turned sharks and rays from something to dread into something to admire, and PADI’s Global Shark & Ray Census offer formalised ways for divers to help log sightings to track and protect species once misunderstood.
Marine careers don’t run in straight lines: science majors that became teachers, divers who became underwater photographers, instructors who now run dive centres of their own. The message to the next generation isn’t “pick a lane,” it’s that the lanes cross.
First breaths underwater
On the morning of 18 July, seven women took part in complimentary Discover Scuba Diving sessions, with five going on to complete their DSD experience in full. For many, it was a first introduction to breathing underwater, a small but significant step in an industry where women still make up a minority of certified divers.
Group first dives of this kind are one of the most effective on-ramps into the sport, giving participants a taste of the confidence and calm that experienced divers describe as transformative, without the commitment of a full certification course.
Inspiring the Next Generation
That afternoon, Nova also welcomed 15 pupils from Dhangethi School for a careers guidance workshop led by Zoona, who shared her own journey to becoming the Maldives’ first female PADI Course Director.
The workshop was followed by a coral planting session, where students and guests helped tie coral fragments onto metal frames before joining Nova’s dive team to take them out to the house reef for planting – offering the Dhangethi pupils a tangible link between the classroom conversation on careers in marine science and the practical, hands-on work of protecting the reef that surrounds their community.
Coral restoration of this kind has taken on real urgency in the Maldives: the archipelago has weathered major bleaching events in 1998, 2016 and again in 2024, when sea temperatures reached record highs and live coral cover fell sharply across several atolls.
Frame-based coral planting, of the kind Nova’s guests took part in, is one of the most widely used restoration methods across Maldivian resorts, giving damaged sections of reef a head start by anchoring young coral in place while it establishes itself.
This is only the start of Nova’s marine calendar this year, with the resort returning with AWARE Week with PADI in mid-September — a week-long programme spanning lagoon-based Dive Against Debris sessions, guided snorkelling for non-divers, and educational workshops. More details will be released in coming weeks.
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Villa Nautica turns reef into living classroom through coral restoration project
Villa Nautica and diveOceanus, in partnership with The Hub 10 – Finland International School, have launched the first phase of a long-term coral restoration and citizen science programme, transforming the reef surrounding the resort into a living classroom.
Following an introductory marine biology session at the school, students visited Villa Nautica to work alongside the diveOceanus team. They learned how to identify coral species, measure coral fragments, assess coral health and record baseline scientific data before preparing five dedicated coral restoration frames.
The initiative extends beyond a traditional coral planting activity. Each coral fragment has been individually recorded through a Coral Tracker system, allowing students to follow its progress over time. When they return approximately six months later, they will compare new measurements with the data collected during their first visit, documenting coral growth, survival and the marine life beginning to establish around the frames.
Over time, students will be able to observe how initially bare structures develop into functioning reef habitats that support fish and other marine organisms. As each class graduates, responsibility for the monitoring programme will pass to the next group, creating a continuous citizen science project in which each generation builds on the work of those before them.
The initiative forms part of Villa Nautica’s wider coral restoration programme, established in 2024 and managed by diveOceanus. The resort currently maintains approximately 65 coral restoration frames, contributing to more than 130 frames established across Villa Resorts.
Mohamed Seeneen, Director of Operations at diveOceanus, explained that the team has gained valuable knowledge through years of reef restoration during periods of elevated sea temperatures.
“Over the years, we have experienced several marine heatwaves that have affected reefs throughout the Maldives. While our restoration sites have also experienced losses, they have shown encouraging resilience. Rather than continually introducing new donor colonies, we focus on propagating coral fragments that have naturally survived previous bleaching events, allowing these more resilient corals to form the foundation of future restoration.”
The team has already observed coral colonies beginning to develop into more natural reef formations. Species such as the Harlequin Filefish have also been seen returning regularly to the restoration sites, providing an encouraging indication that the developing habitats are supporting marine biodiversity.
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Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro
As tennis and padel continue to shape the luxury travel landscape, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has welcomed French-Mexican sports professional Stefano as its new Tennis Pro, further elevating the resort’s growing focus on world-class racquet experiences in the Maldives.
Originally from Mexico, Stefano arrives at Finolhu with an extensive background in both tennis and padel. A former competitive athlete who reached No. 4 nationally in Mexico, he has built an international career spanning Mexico, the French overseas region of Guadeloupe and the Maldives, where he has become a familiar figure across several of the country’s leading luxury resorts.
Prior to joining Finolhu, Stefano served as a Tennis and Padel Professional at Patina Maldives. He previously held similar roles at Anantara Kihavah and The St. Regis Maldives, coaching players of all ages and abilities, from first-time enthusiasts to seasoned competitors seeking to refine their game.
At Finolhu, Stefano will lead the resort’s tennis and padel programme, offering private coaching sessions, social matches and bespoke experiences for families, couples and sports enthusiasts. His arrival comes at a time when padel, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, is increasingly finding a place alongside traditional wellness and recreation offerings at luxury destinations.
Known for its playful spirit and vibrant energy, Finolhu complements its two-kilometre sandbank, eclectic dining experiences and extensive activities with dedicated tennis and padel facilities, giving guests the opportunity to stay active while immersed in the natural beauty of Baa Atoll. Whether introducing newcomers to the fast-paced world of padel or helping experienced players perfect their serve, the resort’s racquet sports offering has become an increasingly popular part of the Finolhu experience.
The programme is delivered in partnership with LUX Tennis, the international tennis management company recognised for bringing premium coaching and curated sporting experiences to luxury resorts around the world. Through this collaboration, Finolhu offers guests access to professional instruction and tailored programmes that combine performance, wellness and leisure in an exceptional island setting.
For Stefano, whose journey has taken him from the courts of Mexico and the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, Finolhu represents the latest chapter in a career dedicated to sharing a passion for racquet sports. Whether hosting friendly tournaments beneath the Maldivian sun or introducing guests to a new sport, his focus remains on creating memorable experiences that extend far beyond the court.
To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit finolhu.com.
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Five turtle nests mark rare conservation milestone at Niva Kuramathi
Since May 2026, a single female green turtle has returned to the beaches of Niva Kuramathi on five separate occasions—on 8, 18, and 29 May, and again on 9 and 20 June—choosing these shores to lay her eggs.
Kuramathi Island is not a regular nesting ground for turtles, which makes each return, and each nest, a rare and significant event. The nesting turtle hauls herself ashore to dig a hollow chamber in the warm sand before laying a clutch of up to 100 eggs. She then draws the sand back over the eggs to camouflage them, smoothing the surface until the nest disappears beneath her. Slowly, she makes her way back to the sea.
This labour-intensive journey usually takes place under the cover of darkness. Green sea turtles can weigh between 150 and 250 kg, with their heart-shaped shells stretching up to 140 cm in length. In the water, their paddle-like flippers sweep through the currents.
Every nest at Niva Kuramathi has been carefully marked and protected, giving it the best chance of success. On 7 July, the first hatchlings emerged from the warm sand at night and instinctively made their way towards the sea.
The nest hatched after 59 days of incubation. It contained 107 eggs, producing 59 hatchlings that made it to the sea. There were 46 unfertilised eggs and only two fertilised eggs that did not hatch. This represents a fantastic hatching rate for the fertilised eggs. The nest was excavated with permission from the Environmental Regulatory Authority (ERA).
Throughout, guests have been given the opportunity to witness both nesting and hatching events – always at a respectful distance. These are the moments that reveal the wildlife that calls the island home, watched not as just a rare spectacle but as something shared.
“We are excited to have a green turtle choose our island to nest on,” said Tom Osborne, Sustainability Manager at Niva Kuramathi. “This isn’t a regular nesting ground for turtles, so to have five nests is truly special.”
For more inspiration, visit www.nivakuramathi.com.
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