Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with diving, education and reef restoration

Nova Maldives has wrapped a three-day Women’s Dive Day (WDD) programme, running from 17 to 19 July, bringing together marine leaders, resort guests and local schoolgirls for a series of conversations, first dives and hands-on conservation work centred on women and the ocean.

A conversation on the water’s surface

The programme opened on 17 July with a fireside chat bringing together three women – Zoona Naseem, the Maldives’ first female PADI Course Director, Nova’s resident marine biologist Jenna Lehocki, and PADI AmbassaDiver, Maëlly Faure. The conversation moved beyond diving logistics to the culture of the sport itself, touching on the gender gap that still shapes the industry.

Breaking the mould: the existing gender gap comes down to a lack of visible role models, not interest, and normalising women at every level is what closes it, backed by PADI’s dive-learning community and annual WDD programmes building the networks women need to feel they belong, not just welcome.

From fear to fascination: the proliferation of diving content on social media have turned sharks and rays from something to dread into something to admire, and PADI’s Global Shark & Ray Census offer formalised ways for divers to help log sightings to track and protect species once misunderstood.

Marine careers don’t run in straight lines: science majors that became teachers, divers who became underwater photographers, instructors who now run dive centres of their own. The message to the next generation isn’t “pick a lane,” it’s that the lanes cross.

First breaths underwater

On the morning of 18 July, seven women took part in complimentary Discover Scuba Diving sessions, with five going on to complete their DSD experience in full. For many, it was a first introduction to breathing underwater, a small but significant step in an industry where women still make up a minority of certified divers.

Group first dives of this kind are one of the most effective on-ramps into the sport, giving participants a taste of the confidence and calm that experienced divers describe as transformative, without the commitment of a full certification course.

Inspiring the Next Generation

That afternoon, Nova also welcomed 15 pupils from Dhangethi School for a careers guidance workshop led by Zoona, who shared her own journey to becoming the Maldives’ first female PADI Course Director.

The workshop was followed by a coral planting session, where students and guests helped tie coral fragments onto metal frames before joining Nova’s dive team to take them out to the house reef for planting – offering the Dhangethi pupils a tangible link between the classroom conversation on careers in marine science and the practical, hands-on work of protecting the reef that surrounds their community.

Coral restoration of this kind has taken on real urgency in the Maldives: the archipelago has weathered major bleaching events in 1998, 2016 and again in 2024, when sea temperatures reached record highs and live coral cover fell sharply across several atolls.

Frame-based coral planting, of the kind Nova’s guests took part in, is one of the most widely used restoration methods across Maldivian resorts, giving damaged sections of reef a head start by anchoring young coral in place while it establishes itself.

This is only the start of Nova’s marine calendar this year, with the resort returning with AWARE Week with PADI in mid-September — a week-long programme spanning lagoon-based Dive Against Debris sessions, guided snorkelling for non-divers, and educational workshops. More details will be released in coming weeks.