Island traditions shine at Nova Maldives’ Maldivian magic festive programme

This festive season, Nova Maldives is set to welcome travellers with ‘Maldivian Magic – A Festive Fusion,’ a curated programme running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. Rooted in over 2,500 years of Maldivian heritage, the soulful celebration draws inspiration from the nation’s seafaring past, storytelling traditions, and rituals centred on joy and connection.

The festive itinerary invites guests to immerse themselves in enriching experiences that blend the serenity of the sea with vibrant seasonal celebrations. Morning adventures include Ocean Glides with Koamas—a thrilling jet ski excursion to encounter dolphin pods in their natural habitat—and snorkelling trips to observe whale sharks and manta rays in their graceful element. Those seeking a more tranquil experience may embark on a Private Catamaran Sunset Cruise, ideal for couples or friends, offering unhurried sails across turquoise waters under golden skies.

Evenings present further marine exploration, with night snorkelling sessions offering glimpses of nocturnal marine life—baby reef sharks, crustaceans, and colourful reef fish—bringing the quiet enchantment of the ocean to life after dark.

Gastronomy plays a central role in the celebrations, with a culinary theme titled “Taste of the Atolls.” At Wink Bar each afternoon, guests may join Elixirs of the Isles—a creative mixology class using local fruits and botanicals. Mizu, the resort’s overwater teppanyaki venue, hosts an Ocean Umami dinner experience that combines Japanese precision with Maldivian flavours. Meanwhile, FLAMES offers a Maldivian Fishermen’s Feast—a beachside seafood extravaganza accompanied by bubbles and live island music.

Adding a cultural touch to the culinary journey is Malaafaiy Keyn, a seasonal dining experience showcasing traditional Maldivian cuisine. Served on a handcrafted malaafaiy platter, the dish includes fragrant rice, spiced curries, and heritage side dishes, all enjoyed in a bespoke Mauloodh Haruge dining hall—creating a bridge between the past and present.

For guests seeking serenity, the Private Finolhu Sandbank Escape provides an opportunity to retreat to a white-sand islet. Here, chilled Prosecco, curated canapés, and the gentle rhythm of waves set the tone for a tranquil afternoon, perfect for individuals, couples, or anyone wishing to recharge.

At EsKape Spa, seasonal wellness offerings include the Kaashi Naashi Ritual, a rejuvenating treatment using coconut oil and shells, concluding with a soothing head massage. Also available is the Soulful Healing through Dhivehi Beys—a restorative oil massage incorporating local herbs, spices, and virgin coconut oil, drawing on ancestral knowledge and therapeutic practices to harmonise body and spirit.

The celebration begins with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting, a starlit gathering filled with carols and island traditions. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a fire show and beach party, followed by a Gala Dinner featuring both Maldivian specialities and festive classics. Christmas morning sees Santa Claus arriving at Wink Beach, met with handcrafted cocktails and sweet treats to delight guests of all ages.

The New Year’s Eve festivities conclude the season in spectacular fashion, with a fireworks display and an evening of live music, DJ performances, and festive cocktails. On New Year’s Day, guests are invited to ease into 2026 with the First Brunch of ’26—a leisurely affair featuring live cooking stations and flavourful dishes in a sunlit, relaxed setting.

“Our festive offerings go beyond seasonal cheer,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager at Nova Maldives. “They embody the island’s rich cultural heritage, creating immersive moments of joy, tradition, and meaningful connection.”