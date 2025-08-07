Featured
Tiny flippers, big journey: sea turtles hatch at Alila Kothaifaru
A magical scene is unfolding at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, as the island becomes a nurturing ground for the next generation of marine life — sea turtle hatchlings. With four active nests currently incubating, guests and marine enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the emergence of these tiny creatures, expected to align with the next full moon.
Following a recent successful hatching, the remaining three nests have been identified as belonging to Green Sea Turtles — one of the largest sea turtle species inhabiting tropical and subtropical waters. Renowned for their smooth, heart-shaped carapaces and their herbivorous diet of seagrass and algae, these gentle marine giants play a vital role in sustaining healthy coral reefs and marine ecosystems. One additional nest is believed to belong to a Hawksbill turtle, although this has yet to be confirmed.
“Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. They lead largely solitary lives and migrate thousands of kilometres between their feeding and nesting grounds,” explains Fernanda Cortina Escalante, the resort’s resident Marine Biologist. “It’s incredibly special to witness this phase of their life cycle so closely here on our island.”
Turtle reproduction is an intricate and delicate process. These ancient mariners return to the very shores on which they were born to lay their eggs, usually under the cover of darkness. Female turtles dig nests in the sand, where the eggs incubate for 45 to 70 days before the hatchlings instinctively head towards the sea.
Green Sea Turtles can live between 60 and 80 years, grow up to 1.5 metres in length, and weigh as much as 300 kilograms. Their remarkable physiology allows them to hold their breath for up to five hours while resting, an impressive adaptation to life in the ocean.
“Hosting these nests provides us with a unique opportunity to educate guests about sea turtle conservation and promote greater awareness of marine biodiversity,” says Camille Berger, Euro-Divers Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “We feel fortunate to share this meaningful experience with guests from across the globe.”
The resort places a strong emphasis on conservation, working closely with its in-house marine biologist to monitor and protect the nesting sites.
“A new generation of sea turtles has officially embarked on its journey into the ocean, with 61 tiny hatchlings recently making their way from nest to sea,” shares Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Moments like these remind us of both the beauty of nature and the responsibility we bear in preserving this extraordinary ecosystem. It is a true honour to be part of the journey of these magnificent creatures.”
Guests staying at the resort may have the rare opportunity to witness a live hatching — an unforgettable experience of nature at its most raw and awe-inspiring.
Featured
Island traditions shine at Nova Maldives’ Maldivian magic festive programme
This festive season, Nova Maldives is set to welcome travellers with ‘Maldivian Magic – A Festive Fusion,’ a curated programme running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. Rooted in over 2,500 years of Maldivian heritage, the soulful celebration draws inspiration from the nation’s seafaring past, storytelling traditions, and rituals centred on joy and connection.
The festive itinerary invites guests to immerse themselves in enriching experiences that blend the serenity of the sea with vibrant seasonal celebrations. Morning adventures include Ocean Glides with Koamas—a thrilling jet ski excursion to encounter dolphin pods in their natural habitat—and snorkelling trips to observe whale sharks and manta rays in their graceful element. Those seeking a more tranquil experience may embark on a Private Catamaran Sunset Cruise, ideal for couples or friends, offering unhurried sails across turquoise waters under golden skies.
Evenings present further marine exploration, with night snorkelling sessions offering glimpses of nocturnal marine life—baby reef sharks, crustaceans, and colourful reef fish—bringing the quiet enchantment of the ocean to life after dark.
Gastronomy plays a central role in the celebrations, with a culinary theme titled “Taste of the Atolls.” At Wink Bar each afternoon, guests may join Elixirs of the Isles—a creative mixology class using local fruits and botanicals. Mizu, the resort’s overwater teppanyaki venue, hosts an Ocean Umami dinner experience that combines Japanese precision with Maldivian flavours. Meanwhile, FLAMES offers a Maldivian Fishermen’s Feast—a beachside seafood extravaganza accompanied by bubbles and live island music.
Adding a cultural touch to the culinary journey is Malaafaiy Keyn, a seasonal dining experience showcasing traditional Maldivian cuisine. Served on a handcrafted malaafaiy platter, the dish includes fragrant rice, spiced curries, and heritage side dishes, all enjoyed in a bespoke Mauloodh Haruge dining hall—creating a bridge between the past and present.
For guests seeking serenity, the Private Finolhu Sandbank Escape provides an opportunity to retreat to a white-sand islet. Here, chilled Prosecco, curated canapés, and the gentle rhythm of waves set the tone for a tranquil afternoon, perfect for individuals, couples, or anyone wishing to recharge.
At EsKape Spa, seasonal wellness offerings include the Kaashi Naashi Ritual, a rejuvenating treatment using coconut oil and shells, concluding with a soothing head massage. Also available is the Soulful Healing through Dhivehi Beys—a restorative oil massage incorporating local herbs, spices, and virgin coconut oil, drawing on ancestral knowledge and therapeutic practices to harmonise body and spirit.
The celebration begins with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting, a starlit gathering filled with carols and island traditions. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a fire show and beach party, followed by a Gala Dinner featuring both Maldivian specialities and festive classics. Christmas morning sees Santa Claus arriving at Wink Beach, met with handcrafted cocktails and sweet treats to delight guests of all ages.
The New Year’s Eve festivities conclude the season in spectacular fashion, with a fireworks display and an evening of live music, DJ performances, and festive cocktails. On New Year’s Day, guests are invited to ease into 2026 with the First Brunch of ’26—a leisurely affair featuring live cooking stations and flavourful dishes in a sunlit, relaxed setting.
“Our festive offerings go beyond seasonal cheer,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager at Nova Maldives. “They embody the island’s rich cultural heritage, creating immersive moments of joy, tradition, and meaningful connection.”
Featured
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort celebrates two years of extraordinary hospitality
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has marked its second anniversary since becoming part of the NH Collection brand by Minor Hotels. Operating under the upper-upscale NH Collection label since 1 August 2023, the resort has continued to offer immersive guest experiences shaped by the spirit of the Maldives and NH Collection’s commitment to premium service and genuine hospitality.
The anniversary offers a moment to reflect on the resort’s journey in elevating standards while preserving the elements that guests have always cherished: untouched natural surroundings, sincere service, and peaceful seclusion. Over the past two years, the resort has established itself as a sanctuary for couples, families, and solo travellers seeking comfort, exploration, and meaningful connection.
In line with the NH Collection’s ethos to ‘Feel the Extraordinary,’ the resort has embraced a philosophy of exceeding expectations. The team has prioritised delivering seamless stays enriched by thoughtful details, warm hospitality, and inspiring environments. Enhancements have included revitalised dining experiences and updated wellness offerings, all carefully curated to help guests savour every moment.
Key developments over the two-year period include the continued provision of five-star service in a premium setting, the addition of multilingual team members to cater to an international clientele, a strengthened commitment to eco-conscious practices in line with the brand’s sustainability goals, and a refreshed visual identity across both digital and physical touchpoints.
As NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort enters its third year under the brand, it remains dedicated to refining its signature experience—a harmonious blend of natural beauty, understated elegance, and attentive care.
Reflecting on the occasion, General Manager Frans Westraadt remarked, “Every anniversary is a reminder of what we stand for. We are proud of how far we’ve come in delivering extraordinary stays while staying true to our values. The trust of our guests and the dedication of our team are what fuel us.”
Featured
Fari Islands Festival to feature Michelin-calibre dining and world-class talent this September
This September, the Fari Islands Archipelago in the North Malé Atoll will play host to the inaugural Fari Islands Festival—an immersive celebration of music, art, gastronomy, wellness, and nature, scheduled from 19 to 22 September 2025. The festival promises a convergence of globally acclaimed creatives and thought leaders, including celebrated Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur, and a display of Amarta, a mesmerising light installation by James Turrell. Among the standout highlights is the guest residency of WAGYUMAFIA, the pioneering Tokyo-based culinary collective renowned for revolutionising the experience of Japanese wagyu, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
As part of the festivities, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives will offer a rare, one-night-only dining experience by WAGYUMAFIA for two fortunate couples on 20 September. This intimate dinner will take place beneath the stars at IWAU, the resort’s signature Japanese restaurant. Founded by self-taught chef Hisato Hamada, WAGYUMAFIA has gained global acclaim for its meticulous craftsmanship, compelling storytelling, and innovative approach to traditional cuisine. Known for its exclusive, invite-only experiences, the brand will present its celebrated wagyu cuisine in the Maldives for the first time.
At IWAU—which means “celebrate” in Japanese—guests will dine in an open-air space where Japanese culinary artistry is showcased through refined techniques, seasonal ingredients, and understated elegance. The minimalist, design-forward setting will provide the perfect backdrop for WAGYUMAFIA’s unique culinary expression.
This extraordinary gastronomic experience is available exclusively through Marriott Bonvoy Moments and is open to Marriott Bonvoy members. The package includes a three-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, from 19 to 22 September 2025, along with return luxury speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport and daily breakfast at La Locanda. Guests will also enjoy specially curated lunches and dinners at the resort’s acclaimed dining venues, a private dinner for two during the Fari Marina Fiesta, full access to the Fari Islands Festival, and priority reservations for select festival events.
Further enriching the experience are exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with featured talent, and a special evening hosted by award-winning mixologists from two of the World’s 50 Best Bars—Danico and Nutmeg & Clove—at the Fari Beach Club. The pinnacle of the stay will be the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner at IWAU on 20 September.
This partnership between The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and WAGYUMAFIA epitomises the ethos of the Fari Islands Festival—bringing together world-class artistry, cultural richness, and culinary innovation in a setting of unparalleled beauty. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this celebration of creativity and luxury, forging lasting memories.
Marriott Bonvoy members may now bid for the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner, access to the Fari Islands Festival, and the three-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands via Marriott Bonvoy Moments until 21 August 2025.
For those seeking a more expansive festival experience, the resort is also offering the Fari Islands Package. This curated escape includes three-day access to the Fari Islands Festival, an elegant villa stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, return luxury speedboat transfers, and daily lunch and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurants. Guests will also be treated to two hosted dinners at select venues within Fari Marina Village on 19 and 21 September, along with two bespoke experiences chosen from the festival’s handpicked collection.
