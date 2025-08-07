Tiny flippers, big journey: sea turtles hatch at Alila Kothaifaru

A magical scene is unfolding at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, as the island becomes a nurturing ground for the next generation of marine life — sea turtle hatchlings. With four active nests currently incubating, guests and marine enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the emergence of these tiny creatures, expected to align with the next full moon.

Following a recent successful hatching, the remaining three nests have been identified as belonging to Green Sea Turtles — one of the largest sea turtle species inhabiting tropical and subtropical waters. Renowned for their smooth, heart-shaped carapaces and their herbivorous diet of seagrass and algae, these gentle marine giants play a vital role in sustaining healthy coral reefs and marine ecosystems. One additional nest is believed to belong to a Hawksbill turtle, although this has yet to be confirmed.

“Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. They lead largely solitary lives and migrate thousands of kilometres between their feeding and nesting grounds,” explains Fernanda Cortina Escalante, the resort’s resident Marine Biologist. “It’s incredibly special to witness this phase of their life cycle so closely here on our island.”

Turtle reproduction is an intricate and delicate process. These ancient mariners return to the very shores on which they were born to lay their eggs, usually under the cover of darkness. Female turtles dig nests in the sand, where the eggs incubate for 45 to 70 days before the hatchlings instinctively head towards the sea.

Green Sea Turtles can live between 60 and 80 years, grow up to 1.5 metres in length, and weigh as much as 300 kilograms. Their remarkable physiology allows them to hold their breath for up to five hours while resting, an impressive adaptation to life in the ocean.

“Hosting these nests provides us with a unique opportunity to educate guests about sea turtle conservation and promote greater awareness of marine biodiversity,” says Camille Berger, Euro-Divers Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “We feel fortunate to share this meaningful experience with guests from across the globe.”

The resort places a strong emphasis on conservation, working closely with its in-house marine biologist to monitor and protect the nesting sites.

“A new generation of sea turtles has officially embarked on its journey into the ocean, with 61 tiny hatchlings recently making their way from nest to sea,” shares Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.

“Moments like these remind us of both the beauty of nature and the responsibility we bear in preserving this extraordinary ecosystem. It is a true honour to be part of the journey of these magnificent creatures.”

Guests staying at the resort may have the rare opportunity to witness a live hatching — an unforgettable experience of nature at its most raw and awe-inspiring.