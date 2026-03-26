SO/ Maldives marks Earth Hour with 120-day wellness challenge

In a vibrant celebration of wellness, sustainability, and mindful living, SO/ Maldives unveils an inspiring new initiative “Ignite Your Power: 120 Days Fitness Challenge” launched in harmony with the global movement of Earth Hour.

Blending high-energy fitness with conscious living, the resort invites both guests and team members to embark on a transformative 120-day journey where personal strength meets planetary care. Under the empowering theme “Stronger Earth. Stronger You.”, this initiative reflects SO/ Maldives’ commitment to holistic wellbeing and environmental responsibility.

The launch day, set for Saturday, 28 March 2026, unfolds as a vibrant, full-day wellness immersion. Guests will awaken with invigorating sunrise workouts at the Yoga Deck, including HIIT sessions, Primal Strength Flow yoga, and the dynamic WakeFit 45. The energy continues throughout the day with Aqua Gym sessions and personalised Health & Wellness Assessments, designed to inspire long-term lifestyle changes.

Complementing the fitness journey, SO/ Maldives introduces a thoughtfully curated healthy menu, designed to nourish and energise the body. Each dish is carefully crafted with balanced nutrition in mind and features Klimato calorie-counted options, allowing guests to make informed choices while enjoying vibrant, flavourful cuisine that supports their wellness goals without compromise.

As the sun sets, the heaven changes into a moment of reflection and connection. The resort will dim its lights in tribute to Earth Hour, inviting guests to gather at Lazuli Beach for a magical, candlelit celebration under the Maldivian sky, honouring the planet through unity, mindfulness, and intention.

Further elevating the wellness experience, SO/ Maldives proudly introduces a new line of spa products through an exclusive collaboration with Comfort Zone, a science-led Italian wellness brand, and Dhiyoadhee, a Maldivian brand by Cosmerc. Rooted in innovation and sustainability, these thoughtfully curated products enhance the resort’s spa offerings, delivering transformative treatments that nurture both body and mind while celebrating both global expertise and local heritage.

This multi-dimensional initiative is more than a program, it is a movement. By integrating fitness, sustainability, and luxury lifestyle experiences, SO/ Maldives continues to redefine modern island living, inspiring a community that is stronger, more conscious, and deeply connected to the world around them.

With this launch, SO/ Maldives invites guests to not only transform their bodies, but to be part of a larger purpose, where every movement contributes to a stronger self and a healthier planet.

For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.