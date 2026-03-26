Meditation
SO/ Maldives marks Earth Hour with 120-day wellness challenge
In a vibrant celebration of wellness, sustainability, and mindful living, SO/ Maldives unveils an inspiring new initiative “Ignite Your Power: 120 Days Fitness Challenge” launched in harmony with the global movement of Earth Hour.
Blending high-energy fitness with conscious living, the resort invites both guests and team members to embark on a transformative 120-day journey where personal strength meets planetary care. Under the empowering theme “Stronger Earth. Stronger You.”, this initiative reflects SO/ Maldives’ commitment to holistic wellbeing and environmental responsibility.
The launch day, set for Saturday, 28 March 2026, unfolds as a vibrant, full-day wellness immersion. Guests will awaken with invigorating sunrise workouts at the Yoga Deck, including HIIT sessions, Primal Strength Flow yoga, and the dynamic WakeFit 45. The energy continues throughout the day with Aqua Gym sessions and personalised Health & Wellness Assessments, designed to inspire long-term lifestyle changes.
Complementing the fitness journey, SO/ Maldives introduces a thoughtfully curated healthy menu, designed to nourish and energise the body. Each dish is carefully crafted with balanced nutrition in mind and features Klimato calorie-counted options, allowing guests to make informed choices while enjoying vibrant, flavourful cuisine that supports their wellness goals without compromise.
As the sun sets, the heaven changes into a moment of reflection and connection. The resort will dim its lights in tribute to Earth Hour, inviting guests to gather at Lazuli Beach for a magical, candlelit celebration under the Maldivian sky, honouring the planet through unity, mindfulness, and intention.
Further elevating the wellness experience, SO/ Maldives proudly introduces a new line of spa products through an exclusive collaboration with Comfort Zone, a science-led Italian wellness brand, and Dhiyoadhee, a Maldivian brand by Cosmerc. Rooted in innovation and sustainability, these thoughtfully curated products enhance the resort’s spa offerings, delivering transformative treatments that nurture both body and mind while celebrating both global expertise and local heritage.
This multi-dimensional initiative is more than a program, it is a movement. By integrating fitness, sustainability, and luxury lifestyle experiences, SO/ Maldives continues to redefine modern island living, inspiring a community that is stronger, more conscious, and deeply connected to the world around them.
With this launch, SO/ Maldives invites guests to not only transform their bodies, but to be part of a larger purpose, where every movement contributes to a stronger self and a healthier planet.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.
Meditation
Constance Moofushi introduces sound healing and aerial yoga to wellness offering
Constance Moofushi, a gem in the heart of the South Ari Atoll, has unveiled an enhanced wellness programme, designed to elevate the guest experience through holistic wellbeing and restorative island serenity. Surrounded by vibrant lagoons and rich coral gardens, the resort blends luxury and simplicity to create an idyllic sanctuary for divers, wanderers, and wellness seekers alike.
At the heart of this renewed offering is Constance Spa, an elegant sanctuary set on a wooden jetty above the turquoise waters. With panoramic ocean views, a shaded relaxation area, 8 treatment rooms, a serene yoga pavilion and a fully equipped fitness room, the spa offers a peaceful setting dedicated to relaxation, renewal and holistic care.
As part of this wellness journey, Constance Spa Moofushi introduces two new experiences: Sound Healing Therapy and Aerial Yoga.
Sound Healing Therapy offers a deeply immersive vibrational experience designed to support the body’s natural self-regulation. Using seven chakra aligned singing bowls, Tingsha Bell, crystal resonant bowl, therapeutic tuning forks, and gentle gong frequencies, the session introduces precisely layered sound waves that interact with the autonomic nervous system. These low-frequency vibrations help the body shift from a sympathetic “stress response”to a parasympathetic state -encouraging slower breathing, reduced muscle tension, and improved emotional balance.
Aerial Yoga brings a playful yet restorative dimension to the wellness programme. Using suspended silk hammocks to support and deepen traditional yoga postures, he practice helps improve flexibility, strengthen the core, release tension and encourage a sense of lightness and renewal. Suitable for all levels, it offers guests a unique way to reconnect body and mind.
To complement these new experiences and enrich the guest experience, Constance Spa Moofushi also offers a diverse array of fitness and wellness sessions, including Mobility & Flexibility, Punch Fit, Balance & Power, and Pilates Mat. Morning Yoga, evening Sunset Serenity, and weekly Wellness Wednesday chakra meditation add further depth to the resort’s holistic approach while personalised coaching and tailored fitness programmes are available for guests seeking more individual support.
With this expanded wellness offering, Constance Moofushi Maldives continues to reaffirm its commitment to creating meaningful experiences that nurture both body and mind in one of the Indian Ocean’s most serene settings.
Meditation
One&Only Reethi Rah’s five-star spa unveils Spring wellness programme
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort, invites guests to elevate their wellness at the One&Only Spa, which was recently awarded its second consecutive five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, making it the only spa in the Maldives with this recognition. A haven of quiet pampering, One&Only Spa is nestled amongst secluded lush tropical gardens and blends ancient healing traditions with modern techniques to offer bespoke treatments that promote long-lasting wellbeing.
This spring, One&Only Spa welcomes a curated programme of world-class visiting practitioners in March and April, promising a varied line-up of wellness and fitness experiences by acclaimed experts.
Discover the ancient practices of Ayurveda with Dr. Gopal Govindasamy, a naturopathic doctor and yoga expert from India. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Gopal is an established and leading authority in holistic wellness, having trained at the world-renowned Sivananda Yoga Institute. He has also earned an international reputation as Dr. Magic Hands, due to his exceptional ability to relieve and correct persistent and physical concerns, helping guide his clients towards lasting wellbeing and balance. Choose the Royal Indian Ayurvedic Journey for a full body massage that focuses on vital points of the body and improves your inner balance.
For those seeking bespoke and personalised training, celebrity trainer Lindley Zama brings 14 years of expertise in wellness and movement, with training programmes that focus on building a strong and resilient body. Whether at the resort’s Fitness Centre, at an outdoor workout on the beach facing the ocean, or even aboard one of the resort’s vessels as you cruise over the water, Lindley’s training sessions are thoughtfully designed to energise and prioritise spinal health and joint mobility through myofascial release techniques. Try his Myofascial Mobilisation session to release deep-held tension and as the perfect preparation for more intense training. Athletes can also choose Lindley’s Sports Performance Skills session which will be built around specific sports and goals and involve personalised conditioning to develop strength, endurance, and lasting performance.
Guests can also elevate their wellness through Pilates and yoga with Renee Watson, co-founder and co-director of The Source Cape Town, a premier Pilates and yoga studio and teacher training centre in South Africa. With extensive experience teaching Pilates, yoga, gyrokinesis, lynotherapy, and more, Renee has led workshops and courses worldwide to help her clients address their unique needs. Experience a workout on the versatile Pilates Reformer where an intentional session with Renee offers a full-body experience with deep core connection, postural awareness, and mindful movement and breathwork.
For fans of skincare, the One&Only Spa is currently partnered with world-renowned luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to offer a selection of transformative, celebrity-approved treatments and products. Designed to amplify the power of TFC8® technology, the 60-minute Bespoke Facial delivers immediate results that leave the skin refreshed, balanced, and radiant, while the 75-minute Advanced Facial is a luxurious treatment designed to deeply rejuvenate and nourish the skin for a healthy and long-lasting glow.
Whether guests are seeking to dive into a new wellness journey or to deepen their existing habits, the One&Only Spa provides breathtaking natural spaces where holistic transformation unfolds effortlessly. From sunrise yoga to curated training sessions to deeply restorative therapies, every moment is both holistically therapeutic and personal, inviting guests to embark on or continue their spa journey in the relaxing landscapes of the Maldives.
For bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Featured
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the residency of acclaimed holistic practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi at Merana Spa, taking place from 17 March to 30 April 2026. The residency forms part of the resort’s ongoing focus on wellness, restoration and mindful living.
Grounded in Japanese healing traditions, Kawaguchi’s therapeutic philosophy centres on personalised care designed to calm the nervous system, release emotional tension and support the body’s natural restorative functions. Her integrative approach combines auriculotherapy (ear reflexology), aromatherapy, Reiki energy healing and targeted massage techniques to create treatments tailored to individual needs.
Guests may select from a range of core therapies offered during the residency. Highlights include the Tranquil Mind Ritual, which blends scalp massage, ear reflexology and energy work to ease tension and encourage emotional clarity. The Aroma Reiki Healing Touch treatment combines aromatherapy back massage with carefully selected essential oils and Usui Reiki to address both physical and emotional blockages. Auriculotherapy sessions focus on stimulating reflex points in the ears to support hormonal balance, immunity, nervous system regulation and overall wellbeing, with optional ear seeds available to extend the benefits beyond the treatment.
Alongside individual sessions, Kawaguchi will offer complimentary consultations and a programme of group wellness experiences. These include guided Reiki self-healing meditation and ear stretching massage sessions designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity, providing guests with simple techniques to support their wellbeing during and after their stay.
Hosted within the serene surroundings of Merana Spa, the residency offers guests an opportunity to pause, reset and engage in a deeper wellness journey, aligned with Vakkaru Maldives’ philosophy of understated luxury and holistic balance.
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