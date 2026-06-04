JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa launches mindfulness and wellness experiences for Global Wellness Day

In celebration of Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 13 – 15, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled an extended wellness journey designed to inspire mindfulness and holistic well-being, culminating in International Yoga Day on June 21. Rooted in the brand’s core belief that true luxury is the ability to be fully present, the resort has curated an extensive itinerary of restorative movement and conscious dining that allows guests to nourish the mind, body, and spirit in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Mindful Movement and Island Renewal

The celebration runs from June 13 to June 15, introducing a diverse schedule of daily fitness, mindfulness, and interactive experiences guided by the resort’s resident experts. Balancing low-impact core strengthening with deep mental restoration, the curated lineup invites guests to awaken their senses with Joymanenta Yoga on the pavilion, master stress-reducing breathwork during Pranayama Breathing sessions, and experience mindful grounding with a serene Walking Meditation on the beach side. Guests can also challenge their physical vitality through an invigorating Aqua Yoga session in the crystal-clear waters, while the signature Run by JW offers a scenic, guided morning run across the island’s pristine coastline, seamlessly blending cardiovascular exercise with natural exploration. To complement these daily rituals, the signature Spa by JW is offering a complimentary 15-minute meditation session with every booking of the 50-minute Clear Your Mind treatment, enhancing the journey to total relaxation. The wellness journey reaches its peak on June 21 in celebration of International Yoga Day with a powerful, immersive yoga experience designed to foster global unity and deep inner peace.

Nourish the Moment: Conscious Culinary Delights

Recognising that well-being begins from within, the resort’s culinary team is integrating mindful nutrition into the daily guest experience. In alignment with the JW Marriott pillars to “Nourish the Moment” and “Savour the Moment,” a dedicated Healthy Corner will be featured at the breakfast buffet throughout the entire week.

Guests can indulge in nutrient-dense, chef-crafted selections, including customisable Granola Bowls topped with superfoods, and vibrant, hyper-local Salads sourced directly from the JW Garden. The on-site garden emphasises the resort’s commitment to sustainable luxury, utilising fresh herbs and greens harvested daily on the island.

A Philosophy of Feeling Whole

“At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, we view wellness not as a singular event, but as a continuous lifestyle,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “Global Wellness Day provides a beautiful catalyst to deepen our commitment to our guests’ well-being. By pairing restorative physical rituals with intentional, farm-to-table nutrition from our JW Garden, we aim to create a sanctuary where travellers leave feeling completely revitalised and whole.”

The week-long wellness programming is designed to complement the resort’s existing luxury offerings, including the signature Spa by JW and custom wellness consultations

For more information and bookings, visit the resort’s website.