Fushifaru Maldives offers access to Lhaviyani’s manta ray hotspot

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites padel aficionados and active travellers to trade the city court for an extraordinary island escape with The Maldives Padel Retreat, from 13 to 23 December 2026. Led by former World No. 1, Juani Mieres, the retreat invites guests to refine their game with a legend of the sport while embracing the pleasures of island life.

The 10-day retreat brings together expert coaching on a state-of-the-art padel court overlooking the turquoise lagoon, island discovery and a curated programme of wellness, recreation and exploration.

Widely regarded as one of the sport’s most respected figures, Juani Mieres reached World No. 1 and won multiple World Championship and World Padel Tour titles. Known as “The Gentleman of Padel” for his elegant playing style and precision, Juani will open up his playbook, giving guests an insider’s look at the techniques, tactics and secrets behind the game at its highest level. Daily small-group clinics, personalised coaching, match play and friendly competition give players the chance to refine their skills while embracing the social spirit that makes padel such a unique and engaging sport.

Designed for players seeking to elevate their game, padel enthusiasts eager to connect through a shared passion, and travellers drawn to an active escape with a sense of adventure, the retreat extends well beyond the court. The programme brings together wellness and relaxation, with sunset yoga rituals, guided stretching and recovery sessions creating a rhythm that moves naturally between energy and the serenity of island life.

“I am delighted to return to Le Méridien Maldives to host a Padel Retreat. Padel has grown at an incredible pace around the world over the past few years, bringing together a global community of players and enthusiasts. I experienced the resort in 2025, and its beautiful island offers a unique backdrop for the sport. I am excited to welcome players from around the world and share my passion for the game in such an inspiring destination,” said Juani Mieres.

Beyond the court, a different kind of adventure awaits. Guests can explore the vibrant housereef and encounter marine life in its natural habitat, glide across turquoise lagoons by kayak and paddleboard, or discover the art of hydroponic farming at one of the Maldives’ largest greenhouses. Five restaurants and bars offer a journey of flavours, from Japanese teppanyaki at Tabemasu to Mediterranean-inspired dining at Riviera, while La Vie, the adults-only bar, offers a relaxed atmosphere for sunset drinks and live music. Days unfold with endless summer moments at Au Soleil pool parties or a private beach picnic by the sea, while evenings invite guests to explore the Maldivian sky alongside the resident astronomer.

For younger guests and families travelling together, the Family Kids Hub offers a world of its own, with creative activities and experiences designed for curious little explorers. From culinary workshops and arts and crafts to marine conservation, children can follow their curiosity and make the most of island life while parents take to the court.

“At Le Méridien Maldives, we strive to create experiences that invite guests to engage, connect and discover. The Padel Retreat brings the spirit of the sport together with the pleasures of island life: a shared passion for padel, learning from an icon of the game and savouring the good life, from the court and the ocean to wellness, gastronomy and adventure,” said Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the natural island of Thilamaafushi, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a 360-degree chic, eco-conscious island escape surrounded by a pristine lagoon and the Indian Ocean. The resort’s collection of overwater and beach villas, alongside two-bedroom villas ideal for families and groups of friends, offers an idyllic hideaway to indulge in island life, explore the surrounding waters and immerse in the beauty of the Maldives.

The Maldives Padel Retreat with Juani Mieres will take place from 13 to 23 December 2026. The retreat package includes:

10-night stay in an Overwater Villa

Return seaplane transfers

Full Board dining

Padel Retreat programme with Juani Mieres

One 60-minute massage per guest

Complimentary yoga sessions, guided stretching and recovery sessions

Complimentary daily watersports, including kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling

24/7 access to Waves Fitness Centre

A collection of complimentary wellness and recreational activities

For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.