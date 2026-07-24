Awards
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan becomes Maldives’ sole entry in 50 Best Discovery 2026
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan has been named to the 50 Best Discovery 2026 collection, becoming the only restaurant in the Maldives to be featured in this year’s global selection. The listing places the restaurant before the global audience of travellers, luxury travel advisors and food enthusiasts who actively follow the 50 Best ecosystem.
Announced as part of the largest-ever expansion of 50 Best Discovery, the 2026 edition welcomed more than 650 new venues from around the world. The platform now showcases over 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across more than 800 cities and towns, serving as one of the world’s most respected expert-curated hospitality guides.
Published by the organisation behind 50 Best Restaurants, 50 Best Discovery is not a platform that establishments can apply to join. Every venue is selected following votes cast by members of the independent 50 Best Academies, comprising more than 3,000 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and hospitality experts from across the globe.
For Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, the recognition reflects the strength of a concept built on consistency, craftsmanship and a clear point of view. Since opening at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives in 2020, the restaurant has remained committed to refining its craft rather than chasing trends, steadily establishing itself as one of the destination’s standout dining experiences.
At the heart of the restaurant is Ignis Maximus, Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s custom-engineered charcoal grill capable of reaching temperatures of up to 750°C. Developed specifically for Carne Diem Grill, it embodies the restaurant’s philosophy of Meat. Heat. Salt.–the belief that exceptional steak requires nothing more than outstanding ingredients, precise cooking and perfect seasoning.
That commitment to authenticity has attracted an international clientele, with guests from around the world sharing their experiences long after leaving the Maldives. Carne Diem Grill has also taken its signature live-fire cooking beyond the islands through acclaimed pop-up events in Colombo and Bangkok, each featuring an Ignis Maximus grill custom-built in the host country to faithfully recreate the restaurant’s distinctive cooking experience.
“To receive recognition from our peers through 50 Best Discovery is a tremendous honour–not only for Carne Diem Grill, but also for the Maldives as a culinary destination,” said Chef Dharshan Munidasa. “Carne Diem has always been about doing one thing exceptionally well. We have never tried to be another steakhouse. We’ve remained committed to our philosophy of exceptional ingredients, precision cooking and genuine hospitality, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that recognised on a global platform.”
The recognition also marks another significant chapter in Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s culinary journey. Following the international success of Nihonbashi–the first restaurant from Sri Lanka to be featured on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; and Ministry of Crab, which has maintained a presence on the Asia’s 50 Best rankings and extended list for more than a decade, Carne Diem Grill becomes the third restaurant created by Chef Dharshan to be recognised by the organisation behind the prestigious 50 Best rankings.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Reethi Faru Resort has announced that it has been recognised as a winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority among travellers. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.
Reethi Faru Resort is grateful to its guests for their continued support and for sharing their experiences on Tripadvisor. This recognition would not have been possible without their trust and valuable feedback. The resort also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated team, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment ensure that every guest enjoys a truly memorable stay.
Receiving this award once again is a proud milestone for Reethi Faru Resort and reflects the authentic Maldivian hospitality and exceptional service that define the resort. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award inspires the team to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.
“Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives is celebrating a remarkable series of international recognitions achieved across its four distinctive island resorts during the past quarter, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Recognised by globally respected travel publications and leading review platforms, each accolade reflects the unique identity of the individual resorts while highlighting the strength and diversity of Centara’s Maldives portfolio.
From refined island retreats and immersive family escapes to world class marine experiences and romantic adults only getaways, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that continue to inspire and resonate with travellers from around the world.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, has earned three prestigious international accolades during the past quarter, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island retreats. The resort was named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognising its extraordinary marine environment within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to vibrant coral ecosystems and year-round whale shark encounters.
Further enhancing its global recognition, Machchafushi was honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the top one percent of hospitality listings worldwide. This distinguished recognition celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and receive outstanding traveller reviews over the past twelve months. The resort also received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an impressive guest review score of 9.2, reflecting the continued appreciation of guests for its immersive island experiences, attentive hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat in the heart of North Malé Atoll, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an outstanding guest review score of 9.1. Having welcomed its first guests recently, this recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, elegant all villa and residence accommodation, elevated culinary experiences, and thoughtfully curated stays. Redefining barefoot island hospitality in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined approach to contemporary island living, where understated elegance, personalised service, and authentic Maldivian surroundings come together to create memorable guest journeys.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has been recognised among the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Inspired by an underwater world of discovery, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, offering spacious family focused villas, one of the country’s most engaging water complexes featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and splash zones, alongside the signature Candy Spa, Kids’ Club, E-Zone, and thoughtfully designed experiences created to bring families together.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, celebrating its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for travellers from around the world. Reserved exclusively for adults, the resort is renowned for its tranquil overwater villas, exceptional dining experiences, vibrant house reef, and idyllic location just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Combining effortless island living with refined experiences, Centara Ras Fushi remains a sought-after escape for couples, honeymooners and friends seeking tranquillity and connection.
Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, shared, “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they celebrate the authentic experiences our guests cherish and the dedication of our colleagues who bring them to life every day. From the remarkable marine environment surrounding Machchafushi Island to the serene adults only setting of Centara Ras Fushi each resort offers a distinctive expression of Maldivian hospitality. We are proud to see these unique offerings recognised by our guests and by internationally respected travel organisations.”
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared, “These recognitions affirm our belief that today’s travellers are seeking experiences with purpose, authenticity, and individuality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives was created to redefine refined barefoot hospitality through personalised service, intuitive luxury, and thoughtfully curated experiences, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has introduced a new benchmark for family travel by combining imaginative recreation with meaningful connections across generations. To see both resorts recognised so early in their journey is a testament to the strength of their distinct positioning and our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests.”
These latest accolades further strengthen Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ position as one of the destination’s most celebrated hospitality portfolios, where every resort offers a unique perspective of the Maldives while sharing a common commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and heartfelt Thai inspired hospitality.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort.
The nominations recognise the resort’s continued commitment to service excellence, guest satisfaction and innovative hospitality experiences, while highlighting the dedication of the team that has helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts over the past nine years.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, an award-winning house reef and a collection of personalised guest experiences that continue to attract travellers from around the world.
General Manager Raffaele Solferino said the nominations were a reflection of the people behind the resort.
“These nominations recognise the commitment, professionalism and passion shown every day by our team. Hospitality is ultimately about people, and this recognition belongs to every colleague who has contributed to the guest experience throughout the past nine years, as well as our loyal guests and valued industry partners,” he said.
The recognition follows another successful year for the resort, which has also received honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 and continues to strengthen its international reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique private island destinations.
Grand Park Kodhipparu is part of Singapore-based Park Hotel Group and remains committed to supporting the Maldives’ tourism industry through sustainable practices, meaningful guest experiences and the ongoing development of local hospitality talent.
Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, with travel professionals and guests invited to support the resort through the official World Travel Awards website.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Emirates NBD cardholders receive exclusive savings at Centara Maldives Resorts
-
Culture1 week ago
Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
News1 week ago
Bohemian Reverie brings a new festive experience to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
-
Drink1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll introduces Omakase cocktail experience
-
News1 week ago
Harriet Emily brings sound journeys wellness programme to Angsana Velavaru
-
News1 week ago
Maldives named one of the world’s happiest places to visit in new travel study
-
Cooking1 week ago
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for sixth edition
-
Family5 days ago
Outdoor adventures, football sessions planned for Velaa Kids Week