Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan becomes Maldives’ sole entry in 50 Best Discovery 2026

Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan has been named to the 50 Best Discovery 2026 collection, becoming the only restaurant in the Maldives to be featured in this year’s global selection. The listing places the restaurant before the global audience of travellers, luxury travel advisors and food enthusiasts who actively follow the 50 Best ecosystem.

Announced as part of the largest-ever expansion of 50 Best Discovery, the 2026 edition welcomed more than 650 new venues from around the world. The platform now showcases over 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across more than 800 cities and towns, serving as one of the world’s most respected expert-curated hospitality guides.

Published by the organisation behind 50 Best Restaurants, 50 Best Discovery is not a platform that establishments can apply to join. Every venue is selected following votes cast by members of the independent 50 Best Academies, comprising more than 3,000 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and hospitality experts from across the globe.

For Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, the recognition reflects the strength of a concept built on consistency, craftsmanship and a clear point of view. Since opening at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives in 2020, the restaurant has remained committed to refining its craft rather than chasing trends, steadily establishing itself as one of the destination’s standout dining experiences.

At the heart of the restaurant is Ignis Maximus, Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s custom-engineered charcoal grill capable of reaching temperatures of up to 750°C. Developed specifically for Carne Diem Grill, it embodies the restaurant’s philosophy of Meat. Heat. Salt.–the belief that exceptional steak requires nothing more than outstanding ingredients, precise cooking and perfect seasoning.

That commitment to authenticity has attracted an international clientele, with guests from around the world sharing their experiences long after leaving the Maldives. Carne Diem Grill has also taken its signature live-fire cooking beyond the islands through acclaimed pop-up events in Colombo and Bangkok, each featuring an Ignis Maximus grill custom-built in the host country to faithfully recreate the restaurant’s distinctive cooking experience.

“To receive recognition from our peers through 50 Best Discovery is a tremendous honour–not only for Carne Diem Grill, but also for the Maldives as a culinary destination,” said Chef Dharshan Munidasa. “Carne Diem has always been about doing one thing exceptionally well. We have never tried to be another steakhouse. We’ve remained committed to our philosophy of exceptional ingredients, precision cooking and genuine hospitality, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that recognised on a global platform.”

The recognition also marks another significant chapter in Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s culinary journey. Following the international success of Nihonbashi–the first restaurant from Sri Lanka to be featured on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; and Ministry of Crab, which has maintained a presence on the Asia’s 50 Best rankings and extended list for more than a decade, Carne Diem Grill becomes the third restaurant created by Chef Dharshan to be recognised by the organisation behind the prestigious 50 Best rankings.