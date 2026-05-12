Kai Lenny joins 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy line-up

The Indian Ocean does not need much convincing to put on a show. But for one week each September, it outdoes itself. From September 4 to 11, 2026, Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy returns to the Sultans break for its 14th edition, with multi‑discipline world champion Kai Lenny confirmed as the first athlete in the 2026 line‑up.

Most surfers build careers in one lane. Lenny has built his across all of them. From Jaws to playful walls, thrusters to twins, singles and foils, he has forged a career defined by versatility across disciplines, reflecting the ethos the Surfing Champions Trophy was created to celebrate.

Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation‑only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the high‑performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.

For Lenny, that challenge feels less like unfamiliar territory and more like home. A multi‑time world champion with a reputation forged in big waves and emerging disciplines such as foiling, he is among the athletes well suited to a format that requires competitors to shift craft, rhythm and approach throughout the week.

When Lenny first competed in the Surfing Champions Trophy in 2019, it was not only his performance that stood out, including a win in the thruster division. It was the way he appeared suited to the event itself: a week of changing boards, shifting conditions and high‑performance surf, shaped around a format that values exploration alongside competition.

“Every heat is a final,” says Lenny. “You’re surfing epic waves in paradise against some of the best in the world, but it’s still rooted in having fun. Being able to ride different types of boards is something I love doing every day, so to compete across all of them is epic.”

For 2026, Lenny takes that connection one step further by shaping the boards he will ride throughout the event, adding an additional layer of intent to a competition defined by craft, adaptability and feel.

At a wave like Sultans, defined by consistent conditions and open to interpretation, the ability to adapt across boards and conditions becomes a clear advantage. It also positions Lenny as a fitting first announcement for an event known for attracting athletes recognised for both approach and performance.

Where Champs Come to Surf

First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past participants include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. Following Bourez’s 2025 win, marked by a return from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, the 2026 edition carries strong momentum. With Kai Lenny now confirmed, the event is already shaping an anticipated return.

The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa

Located 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts.

The Surf’s Up Package: For Those Who Want In

For guests interested in participating in the week’s program, the Surf’s Up package includes round-trip shared speedboat transfers for two, daily breakfast, four days of Tropicsurf coaching, guided boat transfers to local breaks, use of surf equipment and stand-up paddleboard, daily group yoga, and a 90-minute Myofascial Renewal treatment for two at ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island.

The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.

To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy or enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.