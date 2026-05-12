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Kai Lenny joins 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy line-up
The Indian Ocean does not need much convincing to put on a show. But for one week each September, it outdoes itself. From September 4 to 11, 2026, Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy returns to the Sultans break for its 14th edition, with multi‑discipline world champion Kai Lenny confirmed as the first athlete in the 2026 line‑up.
Most surfers build careers in one lane. Lenny has built his across all of them. From Jaws to playful walls, thrusters to twins, singles and foils, he has forged a career defined by versatility across disciplines, reflecting the ethos the Surfing Champions Trophy was created to celebrate.
Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation‑only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the high‑performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.
For Lenny, that challenge feels less like unfamiliar territory and more like home. A multi‑time world champion with a reputation forged in big waves and emerging disciplines such as foiling, he is among the athletes well suited to a format that requires competitors to shift craft, rhythm and approach throughout the week.
When Lenny first competed in the Surfing Champions Trophy in 2019, it was not only his performance that stood out, including a win in the thruster division. It was the way he appeared suited to the event itself: a week of changing boards, shifting conditions and high‑performance surf, shaped around a format that values exploration alongside competition.
“Every heat is a final,” says Lenny. “You’re surfing epic waves in paradise against some of the best in the world, but it’s still rooted in having fun. Being able to ride different types of boards is something I love doing every day, so to compete across all of them is epic.”
For 2026, Lenny takes that connection one step further by shaping the boards he will ride throughout the event, adding an additional layer of intent to a competition defined by craft, adaptability and feel.
At a wave like Sultans, defined by consistent conditions and open to interpretation, the ability to adapt across boards and conditions becomes a clear advantage. It also positions Lenny as a fitting first announcement for an event known for attracting athletes recognised for both approach and performance.
Where Champs Come to Surf
First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past participants include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. Following Bourez’s 2025 win, marked by a return from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, the 2026 edition carries strong momentum. With Kai Lenny now confirmed, the event is already shaping an anticipated return.
The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa
Located 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts.
The Surf’s Up Package: For Those Who Want In
For guests interested in participating in the week’s program, the Surf’s Up package includes round-trip shared speedboat transfers for two, daily breakfast, four days of Tropicsurf coaching, guided boat transfers to local breaks, use of surf equipment and stand-up paddleboard, daily group yoga, and a 90-minute Myofascial Renewal treatment for two at ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island.
The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.
To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy or enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter
Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.
The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.
Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.
The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.
The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.
Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.
Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.
The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.
The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.
Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.
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Madifushi Private Island introduces next-generation gaming arcade
Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of Thinhama XP, a next-generation entertainment arcade that blends Maldivian heritage with contemporary gaming culture. Designed as a dynamic social space for guests of all ages, Thinhama XP redefines resort entertainment in the Maldives by merging tradition, technology, and interactive play.
The name Thinhama XP draws inspiration from “Thin Hama”, a traditional Maldivian strategy board game that has been played across generations. Known for its intellectual depth and strategic gameplay, “Thin Hama” reflects the rich cultural heritage of Maldivian leisure traditions. The addition of “XP” (Experience Points) introduces a modern gaming dimension, symbolizing achievement, progression, and skill development. Widely used in global gaming culture, XP represents growth through challenges and accomplishments. Together, Thinhama XP reflects the evolution of play—honouring the past while embracing the future.
Unlike conventional resort arcades, Thinhama XP has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive entertainment destination that goes beyond gaming machines. It is a multi-generational space where guests can connect, compete, and create shared memories. Guests can expect state-of-the-art arcade gaming experiences featuring modern titles and timeless classics, immersive interactive games that test reflexes, strategy, and skill, and multi-generational engagement that encourages families to play together. The space also features progression-based gameplay elements that reward continued participation, all within a fully climate-controlled environment ideal for both daytime and evening entertainment.
Thinhama XP strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s vision of delivering meaningful and differentiated guest experiences. It complements existing innovative concepts such as Kokko Learning Studio, further positioning the resort as a leader in experiential hospitality in the Maldives. Whether guests are seeking friendly competition, casual entertainment, or a relaxed indoor retreat, Thinhama XP offers an experience where every visit represents progression, achievement, and memorable island moments.
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island commented: “Thinhama XP represents our continued commitment to redefining what a luxury island experience can be. We wanted to create a space where families, friends, and guests of all ages can come together through play, while also celebrating an important part of Maldivian cultural heritage. This is more than an arcade; it is a social and emotional experience designed for connection, competition, and joy.”
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager added: “At the group level, we are focused on developing concepts that are not only entertaining but also meaningful and distinctive. Thinhama XP is a perfect example of this vision in action. It bridges tradition and innovation in a way that is authentic to the Maldives, while also meeting the expectations of today’s global traveller who seeks immersive and memorable experiences.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort in the Maldives dedicated to delivering curated, high-end guest experiences through innovative concepts, personalised service, and culturally inspired programming.
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Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils immersive night snorkelling experience with mantas
As part of its evolving lifestyle collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils a captivating new way to experience the Maldives after sunset with the launch of Night Snorkeling with Mantas, an immersive encounter that brings guests face to face with one of the ocean’s most graceful wonders in their natural rhythm.
Set against the stillness of the island’s house reef, this guided experience reveals the quiet drama of the underwater world at night. As darkness falls, powerful underwater lights draw in phytoplankton, creating a glowing stage that attracts manta rays as they arrive to feed. Guests float comfortably at the surface, watching as these gentle giants glide, loop, and turn beneath them in an effortless underwater ballet.
Led by the professional team at Sun Diving Dive Center, this experience is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and confidence in the water. Guests are guided through each step, and snorkelling vests provide ease and stability, allowing even first-time night snorkelers to relax. The result is a serene yet exhilarating encounter where time seems to slow and nature takes centre stage.
“Night snorkelling with mantas is one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after you leave the water,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Center Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “There is a quiet magic in seeing these incredible creatures up close, moving so effortlessly through the light. Our team is there every step of the way to make guests feel safe, relaxed, and fully present for what is truly a remarkable encounter.”
What makes this experience particularly remarkable is the proximity and clarity it offers. As manta rays perform their signature feeding loops, often turning belly-up just below the surface, guests are given a rare and unobstructed view of their unique spot patterns, markings so distinct they are used by researchers to identify individual mantas. It is both a visual spectacle and a quiet lesson in marine life.
Understanding Manta Ray Behaviour and Anatomy
Manta rays are among the ocean’s most intelligent and graceful creatures, known for their wide wingspan and gentle nature. Unlike many marine species, they feed on microscopic plankton, using coordinated movements to funnel food into their mouths. Their looping and barrel-rolling behavior during feeding is both efficient and mesmerising to witness. Each manta carries a unique pattern on its underside, much like a fingerprint, offering insight into ongoing conservation and research efforts across the Maldives.
Experience Highlights:
- Night snorkeling with manta rays in one of the most consistent viewing locations within the house reef
- Guidance and support from professional instructors at Sun Diving Dive Center
- Snorkeling Vest provided for ease and comfort in the water
- Full snorkel gear included, with prescription masks available for guests requiring vision support
Taking place between 19:00 and 20:00, this one-hour guest activity invites a discovery of a different side of island life, one that feels quieter, deeper, and profoundly moving. This new guest activity is available for experience at a special rate. Bookings can be made at the Dive Centre or through each guest’s Island Host.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to craft meaningful, story-rich experiences, such as Night Snorkelling with Mantas, connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Maldives in unexpected and unforgettable ways. The resort remains dedicated to curating immersive island moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary.
To explore the various programmes offered by Sun Diving at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, visit their website.
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