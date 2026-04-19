Featured
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives blend family travel with marine discovery
As family travel patterns continue to evolve, with multigenerational holidays and “schoolcations” becoming a growing part of the market, Four Seasons is positioning its Maldives resorts as destinations where families can combine leisure with learning, exploration and shared experiences. Through programmes at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the brand is offering a Maldives-based approach to family travel that extends beyond the traditional resort stay.
In the Maldives, the focus is placed on experiences that allow families to spend time together while engaging with the natural environment in direct and practical ways. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, marine education forms a central part of the family offering. Children and teenagers can take part in hands-on initiatives alongside experts from The Manta Trust, learning about coral restoration, manta ray research and ocean conservation. The programme gives younger guests an opportunity to understand the marine ecosystems that define the Maldives while participating in activities linked to ongoing conservation work.
At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the family experience is also shaped by the surrounding lagoon and reef environment. Younger guests can take part in introductory diving, surfing and marine conservation activities designed to build early awareness of the ocean and its ecosystems. These experiences place the Maldives’ natural setting at the centre of the stay, allowing families to engage with the destination through activity as well as observation.
This emphasis on learning through travel reflects wider changes in family tourism, where parents are increasingly looking for holidays that combine recreation with educational value. In the Maldives, that approach has particular relevance, given the country’s dependence on marine ecosystems and its reputation as one of the world’s leading island destinations. By integrating conservation-focused experiences into resort programming, Four Seasons is presenting family travel not only as a period of rest, but also as an opportunity for younger travellers to develop a closer understanding of the environment around them.
The Maldives setting also supports multigenerational travel in practical terms. Resorts such as Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa are well suited to families travelling across age groups, where grandparents, parents and children may all be sharing the same holiday but looking for different forms of engagement. Accommodation, marine activities and wellness offerings can be structured in ways that allow families to spend time together while also catering to different interests and energy levels.
The family proposition is strengthened by the Maldives’ ability to combine relaxation with activities that are tied closely to place. Lagoon-based discovery, reef experiences and conservation work provide a clear alternative to more conventional beach holiday programming. Rather than limiting the stay to accommodation and dining, these activities allow the destination itself to shape the guest experience.
In this context, Four Seasons’ Maldives resorts reflect a broader shift in how luxury family travel is being positioned. The emphasis is no longer only on privacy and comfort, but also on engagement, shared discovery and experiences that carry value beyond the holiday itself. In the Maldives, where marine life and island environments remain central to the visitor experience, that model gives families a way to connect both with each other and with the destination.
Through Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons is therefore presenting a Maldives offering that responds to changing family travel expectations. By combining marine education, outdoor activity and resort-based comfort, the brand is aligning its family travel strategy with the qualities that continue to set the Maldives apart. The result is a version of family travel that is shaped not only by where guests stay, but by what they are able to learn and experience together while they are there.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru marks reopening of upgraded futsal ground
Angsana Velavaru has reopened its futsal facility as part of efforts to enhance guest experiences and staff engagement through sport and community activities.
The reopening ceremony was officiated by Dhaalu Atoll Council president Ahmed Shafiu and the resort’s general manager, Ahmed Zahir, who jointly cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.
Located within the island grounds, the futsal court measures 57 metres by 38 metres and is intended to serve as a space for both recreational use and organised activities for guests and resort associates.
The resort said the facility would form part of its wider recreational offering and would host workshops and expert-led collaborations aimed at providing guests with sports-based experiences while also supporting skill development and interaction. It added that the initiative also reflects its focus on staff wellbeing, teamwork and active living.
The opening event included friendly matches between the Angsana Velavaru men’s and women’s teams, as well as an inter-resort match between the Angsana Velavaru Orange Army and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Adjacent to the futsal court is the resort’s upgraded watersports centre, which now includes updated guest facilities such as shower and changing areas.
Ahmed Zahir said the reopening of the futsal ground represented more than a recreational upgrade and reflected the resort’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for both guests and associates. He said the facility would support active living, connection and wellbeing, while also serving as a space for learning and collaboration.
Angsana Velavaru, located in South Nilandhe Atoll, said the reopening of the futsal facility forms part of its wider efforts to expand its lifestyle and community-focused offerings.
Featured
World Art Day inspires new Graffiti Club at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has launched the Graffiti Club to mark World Art Day, introducing a team-led initiative focused on artistic expression, collaboration and storytelling through art.
The resort said the initiative brings together more than 18 team members from across different departments, reflecting a shared interest in creativity. As part of the project, selected back-of-house spaces have been turned into canvases, transforming staff areas into spaces for artistic work.
Inspired by the natural environment of the Maldives and the Maamunagau lagoon, the first set of artworks features marine life such as manta rays, whale sharks and sea turtles. The resort said the designs reflect the biodiversity of the destination and its connection to the surrounding ocean. Additional artwork is also being developed as the project continues.
InterContinental Maldives said the initiative is rooted in its brand culture and service philosophy, Inspire Incredible, and is intended to support creativity, collaboration and self-expression among team members.
Renuka Gupta, cluster director of learning and development, said creativity exists in every individual, regardless of role or background. She said the initiative was created to provide team members with a space to express themselves, connect with colleagues and contribute to the environment in which they work each day.
The resort said the Graffiti Club forms part of its wider approach to workplace culture, with a focus on creativity, wellbeing and personal expression alongside the guest experience.
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