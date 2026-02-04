Featured
Four Seasons Maldives brings Fire Horse energy to Lunar New Year celebrations
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives will welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with a week of Lunar New Year celebrations across Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa. Taking place from 16 to 24 February 2026, the programme will see both islands animated by the vibrant energy associated with this rare zodiac year.
Bold and spirited, the Fire Horse symbolises momentum, confidence and fresh beginnings. The celebrations are designed to reflect these qualities through a blend of cultural tradition, island elegance and family-focused experiences, positioning the Maldives as a fitting setting for the festive season.
Marking a first for the Maldives, the resorts will host an exclusive pop-up by Beijing’s Michelin-recognised Baiweiyuan Dumpling Restaurant, operating concurrently at both islands. Long celebrated in Beijing for its handmade dumplings and comforting soups, Baiweiyuan will present a menu featuring signature pork and chive dumplings, beef and onion fillings, and vegetarian options such as egg and tomato. Cold starters, including soy-braised pork trotter, will complement the experience.
Prepared fresh to order, the dumplings introduce an authentic taste of Beijing to the Indian Ocean, offering a culinary highlight that reflects the warmth and generosity associated with the Fire Horse.
Lunar New Year at Kuda Huraa
16–24 February 2026
At Kuda Huraa, Lunar New Year celebrations will unfold throughout the week in a lively, festival-style programme. Events begin with a Reunion Dinner at Café Huraa, followed by themed dining evenings, outdoor cinema screenings, a Pool Party and a Pop-Up Asian Market.
Evenings will include experiences such as a Secret Beach BBQ under the stars, a Mediterranean Market at Reef Club and an Asian Buffet at Café Huraa. Baiweiyuan’s dumpling pop-up will be available daily, allowing guests to enjoy the flavours of Beijing throughout the celebrations.
Kuda Huraa highlights include:
- Reunion Dinner on 16 February
- Family Feast Lunch, Seafood Night and Asian Buffet
- Secret Beach BBQ and Mediterranean Market
- Pool Party with DJ on 18 February
- Pop-Up Asian Market and outdoor movie nights
- Daily Baiweiyuan Dumpling pop-up
The Kuda Mas Kids Club will also host a two-week Fire Horse–inspired festival for younger guests, featuring activities such as lantern painting, snorkelling adventures, arts and crafts, dumpling making, tie-dye workshops, karaoke evenings and beach games. The programme is designed to encourage creativity, confidence and fun.
Lunar New Year at Landaa Giraavaru
16 February 2026
Landaa Giraavaru will welcome the New Year with a poolside celebration from 7.00pm to 10.30pm, featuring a Dragon Dance, live DJ and lantern-lit setting around the main pool. A Yu Sheng prosperity toss will symbolise abundance and good fortune, while live cooking stations will showcase celebratory flavours prepared by the resort’s culinary team.
Landaa Giraavaru highlights include:
- Poolside Lunar New Year celebration
- Dragon Dance performance
- Live DJ and festive ambience
- Yu Sheng prosperity toss
- Culture-inspired welcome drinks
- Baiweiyuan Dumpling pop-up available throughout the week
Across both islands, Lunar New Year at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives is designed to bring families and friends together in the spirit of prosperity, connection and shared celebration. Guests are invited to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse through traditions that honour luck, abundance and meaningful togetherness.
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
At CROSSROADS Maldives, Valentine’s Day is designed as a full-day celebration that extends beyond a single romantic dinner, unfolding instead as a journey of connection, creativity and shared discovery. Set across two interconnected islands linked by a tranquil lagoon, the destination invites couples to shape their own rhythm of romance, moving fluidly between moments of energy, playfulness and quiet reflection.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a multi-island Valentine’s escape that combines barefoot island living with a contemporary sense of togetherness. From sunrise through to starlight, couples are encouraged to explore experiences that engage both body and mind.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the day begins with a sunrise couple’s fitness run along the shoreline, followed by guided snorkelling experiences and pool-based wellness sessions. As the pace builds, playful activities take centre stage, including aqua zumba, beach and pool volleyball, water polo and a light-hearted couple’s “Amazing Race” around the island.
Creative expression forms an integral part of the programme, with hands-on workshops such as coconut painting, tie-dye art, cocktail and mocktail masterclasses, and relaxed karaoke sessions at the swim-up bar. For couples seeking slower, more intimate moments, SAii Spa offers extended Valentine’s journeys for two, featuring shared rituals, massages, facials and private bathing ceremonies, concluding with champagne and chocolate indulgences.
One of the most personal experiences takes place at the clay studio at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, where couples spend time shaping a single ceramic piece together. The finished item is kiln-fired and, if guests depart before completion, shipped to their home as a lasting keepsake of their time together.
Across the lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a contrasting atmosphere with its Love Loud, Live Proud Valentine’s programme. Dance-led fitness sessions, couple-focused pool games and sunset partner yoga transition into beachfront dining, live music and Latin-inspired performances beneath the night sky.
As part of the celebrations, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced the LOVE ROCKS Valentine’s offer, providing couples with the opportunity to extend their stay beyond the day itself. The offer includes savings of up to 35 per cent, with bookings available from 12 January to 10 February 2026 for stays between 10 February and 31 March 2026.
As evening falls, Valentine’s dining experiences unfold across the destination’s beach and open-air venues, ranging from intimate multi-course dinners and relaxed barbecues to DJ-led beach parties at Hard Rock Cafe. Rather than centring on a single moment, Valentine’s Day at CROSSROADS Maldives is defined by a series of experiences chosen by each couple, allowing the celebration to feel personal, flexible and unhurried.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme
This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to celebrate love through a series of intimate and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, set against the natural beauty of the Original Maldives, where romance, inner renewal and mindful presence unfold with ease.
From 10 to 14 February 2026, the resort presents a refined Valentine’s programme designed for couples seeking meaningful connection and timeless romance. Central to the celebration is destination dining on a private sandbank, where an exclusive Valentine’s dinner is served on a secluded stretch of white sand, surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Beneath the stars and by candlelight, couples are invited to savour a carefully curated menu in an atmosphere of quiet intimacy.
Romance is further elevated at Madi Hiyaa, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, with a specially crafted four-course Valentine’s menu. The experience begins with a rose-inspired sparkling welcome cocktail, setting an elegant tone for the evening. At Naiboli Bar, candlelit tables, subtle Valentine’s touches and live music create an unhurried evening by the sea, allowing guests to linger and connect.
On 14 February, couples may deepen their celebration at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa through the Romantic Spa Retreat, a 120-minute experience designed for reconnection. Guests may choose between Sunrise Nourished or Sunset Relief, each combining a signature body healer, a full-body massage and a mini facial, complemented by light refreshments enjoyed in the privacy of the spa pavilion.
Throughout February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers the “From Stress to Stillness” wellbeing journey, inviting guests to restore balance through a personalised consultation and a thoughtfully curated programme that includes Auricular Therapy, Counter Tech Move rituals and Yogic Sleep (Yoga Nidra). Rooted in understated elegance and a holistic philosophy of wellbeing, the month becomes an invitation to celebrate love while fostering calm, reflection and mindful presence.
Valentine’s celebrations extend to Dhawa Ihuru, where couples are invited to mark the occasion through relaxed moments by the sea. On 14 February 2026, guests are welcomed at Velavani Bar with a rose sparkling Valentine’s drink before continuing the evening at Riveli Restaurant, where a special Valentine’s sweet corner adds a romantic highlight to the dining experience. Throughout the month, guests may also unwind at 8lements Spa, where soothing treatments encourage relaxation, balance and quiet renewal, complementing the spirit of the season.
Excursions
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.
The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.
Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.
The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.
In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.
The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.
