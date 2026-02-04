Four Seasons Maldives brings Fire Horse energy to Lunar New Year celebrations

Four Seasons Resorts Maldives will welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with a week of Lunar New Year celebrations across Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa. Taking place from 16 to 24 February 2026, the programme will see both islands animated by the vibrant energy associated with this rare zodiac year.

Bold and spirited, the Fire Horse symbolises momentum, confidence and fresh beginnings. The celebrations are designed to reflect these qualities through a blend of cultural tradition, island elegance and family-focused experiences, positioning the Maldives as a fitting setting for the festive season.

Marking a first for the Maldives, the resorts will host an exclusive pop-up by Beijing’s Michelin-recognised Baiweiyuan Dumpling Restaurant, operating concurrently at both islands. Long celebrated in Beijing for its handmade dumplings and comforting soups, Baiweiyuan will present a menu featuring signature pork and chive dumplings, beef and onion fillings, and vegetarian options such as egg and tomato. Cold starters, including soy-braised pork trotter, will complement the experience.

Prepared fresh to order, the dumplings introduce an authentic taste of Beijing to the Indian Ocean, offering a culinary highlight that reflects the warmth and generosity associated with the Fire Horse.

Lunar New Year at Kuda Huraa

16–24 February 2026

At Kuda Huraa, Lunar New Year celebrations will unfold throughout the week in a lively, festival-style programme. Events begin with a Reunion Dinner at Café Huraa, followed by themed dining evenings, outdoor cinema screenings, a Pool Party and a Pop-Up Asian Market.

Evenings will include experiences such as a Secret Beach BBQ under the stars, a Mediterranean Market at Reef Club and an Asian Buffet at Café Huraa. Baiweiyuan’s dumpling pop-up will be available daily, allowing guests to enjoy the flavours of Beijing throughout the celebrations.

Kuda Huraa highlights include:

Reunion Dinner on 16 February

Family Feast Lunch, Seafood Night and Asian Buffet

Secret Beach BBQ and Mediterranean Market

Pool Party with DJ on 18 February

Pop-Up Asian Market and outdoor movie nights

Daily Baiweiyuan Dumpling pop-up



The Kuda Mas Kids Club will also host a two-week Fire Horse–inspired festival for younger guests, featuring activities such as lantern painting, snorkelling adventures, arts and crafts, dumpling making, tie-dye workshops, karaoke evenings and beach games. The programme is designed to encourage creativity, confidence and fun.

Lunar New Year at Landaa Giraavaru

16 February 2026

Landaa Giraavaru will welcome the New Year with a poolside celebration from 7.00pm to 10.30pm, featuring a Dragon Dance, live DJ and lantern-lit setting around the main pool. A Yu Sheng prosperity toss will symbolise abundance and good fortune, while live cooking stations will showcase celebratory flavours prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

Landaa Giraavaru highlights include:

Poolside Lunar New Year celebration

Dragon Dance performance

Live DJ and festive ambience

Yu Sheng prosperity toss

Culture-inspired welcome drinks

Baiweiyuan Dumpling pop-up available throughout the week

Across both islands, Lunar New Year at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives is designed to bring families and friends together in the spirit of prosperity, connection and shared celebration. Guests are invited to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse through traditions that honour luck, abundance and meaningful togetherness.