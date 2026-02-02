Angsana Velavaru marks Year of the Horse with festive dining and family experiences

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has announced a limited-time flash offer inviting travellers to experience the Maldives in March, one of the destination’s most favourable months, with savings of up to 80 per cent when booking direct. The promotion is available across all four Cinnamon resorts in the Maldives and combines discounted rates with added island experiences, allowing guests to enjoy the destination during a period of ideal weather conditions.

The promotion is open for bookings from 23 January to 8 February 2026, for stays between 1 March and 31 March 2026, using the coupon code MAR26.

Guests booking under the offer can look forward to a range of experiences, including diving and snorkelling excursions with opportunities to encounter manta rays, reef sharks and sea turtles. On land, activities include island hopping, sunset fishing trips, Balinese spa treatments and four-course beachfront dinners. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are also eligible to receive resort credits of up to USD 150, providing additional value during their stay.

At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all available benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, a swim and snorkel excursion, and a local island visit.

At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 150 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available options include a beach dinner, a spa treatment, island hopping and dolphin watching.

At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Experiences include sunset fishing, island hopping, a bottle of sparkling wine and a kayaking experience.

At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 100 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, sunset fishing and a dolphin safari.

Under the GHA DISCOVERY membership programme, Silver tier members may select two benefits, Gold tier members may select three benefits, and Platinum tier members are entitled to all listed benefits once per stay.

In addition, GHA DISCOVERY members who book direct are eligible for further privileges, including the ability to earn and redeem DISCOVERY Dollars, potential room upgrades up to suite category, and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and membership tier.

Available for a limited time, the flash offer is designed to encourage travellers to visit the Maldives in March, when weather conditions are favourable and island experiences are at their most appealing.