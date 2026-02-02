Fuvahmulah receives Tiger Shark Dive Award at DRT Expo KL

Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating an extraordinary achievement, earning recognition among the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the second year in a row, marking another milestone in the resort’s journey of excellence.

Ifuru Island Maldives has been honoured for the second consecutive year in the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025, a prestigious accolade by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards that celebrates the “Best of the Best” in global hospitality. This recognition affirms the resort’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished properties, with a reputation for exceptional service and vibrant lifestyle offerings that bring the island experience to life.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, General Manager Marcel Sawyer has been recognised globally among the Top 100 General Managers of the World, highlighting his exceptional leadership and vision that have shaped Ifuru Island Maldives into a celebrated lifestyle destination. Under his guidance, every guest experience reflects the resort’s vibrant spirit and commitment to excellence.

Offering the perfect escape in the heart of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a secluded paradise with a full kilometre of pristine white sand and stunning Maldivian sunsets, featuring a seamless blend of vibrant shared areas and peaceful private retreats. With 147 well-appointed accommodations including private pools and direct beach access, the resort has earned global recognition for its outstanding hospitality and remains a preferred destination for families, couples, friends, or solo travellers seeking unforgettable island experiences.

“Being recognised among the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World for the second consecutive year is a true honour for both our team and myself. This achievement reflects the passion, dedication, and teamwork behind every experience we create, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, memorable moments, and vibrant experiences for every guest,” shared General Manager, Marcel Sawyer.

With this honour, Ifuru Island Maldives continues to reinforce its position as a leading lifestyle destination, offering guests unforgettable experiences, vibrant moments, and the authentic warmth of Maldivian culture.