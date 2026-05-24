Culture
Visit Maldives brings spirit of island Eid to worldwide audiences
The spirit, colour, and traditions of a Maldivian island Eid will take centre stage this festive season as Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) prepares to deliver immersive daily coverage of the Eid celebrations from Raa Atoll Meedhoo, bringing one of the country’s most vibrant cultural festivities to audiences around the world.
Beginning on 26 May, Visit Maldives will provide daily coverage from the island across its social media platforms and digital channels, continuing through 30 May. The initiative will showcase the atmosphere, traditions, and community celebrations that define Eid in the Maldives, offering audiences a deeper connection to the cultural identity of the islands beyond their well-known luxury experiences.
Throughout the five-day coverage, Visit Maldives teams will provide daily updates, feature segments, and behind-the-scenes storytelling from the island, capturing traditions that continue to shape community life across the Maldives. The campaign aims to position Maldivian culture and heritage as a central part of the destination experience while highlighting the unique character of local island communities.
Among the key traditions featured is Vedhuma Dhiyun, a longstanding custom where groups of islanders formally seek permission from community elders and leaders to begin Eid festivities. The practice reflects the strong communal values and cultural continuity preserved within island life.
The celebrations will also spotlight Bodu Mas, one of the most recognised Eid traditions in the Maldives. Meaning “big fish” in Dhivehi, the celebration centres around a giant fish structure crafted from woven coconut palm leaves and ceremonially carried through the island in a lively communal gathering rooted in the Maldives’ seafaring heritage.
Another major highlight is Maali Neshun, a traditional performance where participants dress as mythical figures and spirits using handcrafted costumes made from coconut leaves and local materials. Accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of boduberu drums, the performances transform the island into a visually striking cultural celebration.
The campaign will additionally feature Koadi Kendun, a traditional community event centred around a decorated wooden structure crafted from coconut palm materials. The celebration combines performance, competition, and artistic expression, reflecting both longstanding traditions and evolving forms of island creativity.
Speaking about the initiative, Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives Corporation, noted that showcasing living traditions and community celebrations remains an important part of strengthening destination storytelling.
“The Maldives is shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by the traditions, people, and communities that continue to preserve our cultural identity. Through this campaign, we want global audiences to experience the warmth, creativity, and spirit of a Maldivian island Eid in an authentic and meaningful way,” he said.
He also acknowledged the support and collaboration of the people of Raa Meedhoo, particularly the communities of Hulhangu Avah and Irumathi Avah, along with the Raa Meedhoo Island Council, for their role in supporting and facilitating the initiative and helping bring the island’s Eid celebrations to wider international audiences.
Following the daily coverage period, Visit Maldives will continue the initiative through long-form storytelling content scheduled for release from next month onwards on its YouTube platform, offering in-depth features, interviews, and cultural narratives from Raa Meedhoo and its celebrations.
Through this campaign, Visit Maldives continues to expand destination storytelling by highlighting the Maldives as a place shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by its living traditions, island communities, and cultural heritage.
Culture
Eid al-Adha at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa blends family togetherness with island luxury
This season, as families from across the globe gather to honour the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites multi-generational travellers to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness on the pristine shores of Shaviyani Atoll. Embracing the essence of this holy celebration, the resort has curated a deeply meaningful Eid experience, seamlessly aligned with its ongoing “Family Fun Summer” offer, giving loved ones the perfect framework to slow down, connect, and nourish the soul in an island sanctuary.
An Eid Culinary Awakening at Aailaa
Celebrating the occasion with gastronomic elegance, the resort’s vibrant all-day dining venue, Aailaa, will be transformed into a festive sanctuary alive with the warmth and spirit of Eid. Guests can look forward to a special Eid corner during breakfast, featuring traditional morning delicacies. As the day unfolds, a curated festive menu takes centre stage, showcasing rich, comforting flavours such as Chargrilled Lamb Chops and Beef Kofta Kebab.
The specialty of the day belongs to a true masterpiece: the ROYAL PRELUDE – Slow-Cooked Lamb Paya Shorba. A traditional, gelatinous aromatic broth simmered overnight, it is infused with Kashmiri saffron, delicate herbs, and finished with a golden, crispy onion garnish, offering a deeply comforting taste of heritage.
Spaces Crafted for Togetherness
At the heart of the experience is a commitment to providing a space for families to be truly present. The resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool serve as private havens of comfort, specifically designed to cater to the nuances of multigenerational living. These sanctuaries are complemented by the intuitive care of Thakuru service and the freedom of complimentary bicycles, allowing guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes at a leisurely, intentional pace.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, with over 100 programs to spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives with over 100 programs spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
Family Sun Summer Package
Designed for ultimate connection, the Family Fun Summer package offers a comprehensive escape with a USD 300 resort credit to be used toward spa treatments, signature dining, or island adventures. The experience includes daily breakfast, along with three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at select venues. Families can also enjoy a signature floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Culture
Eid al-Adha at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to feature Arabian BBQ and island experiences
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha on 27 May 2026 with a thoughtfully curated collection of island experiences inspired by togetherness, reflection, wellbeing, and celebration. Set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s Eid programme embraces the spirit of the occasion through beachfront dining, wellness journeys, artistic expression, and family moments designed for guests of all ages.
The evening’s celebrations will feature a special Management Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, welcoming guests to gather for sunset refreshments and relaxed island conversations by the shore. As the evening unfolds, guests may continue the celebration with the Arabian BBQ Beach Dinner, an atmospheric beachfront dining experience featuring Arabian-inspired flavours accompanied by live music, DJ entertainment, and a captivating fire performance beneath the stars.
For guests seeking moments of restoration and mindful wellbeing during the Eid holiday, AVI Spa will present a series of personalised wellness experiences led by visiting practitioner Dr Afsana Aradhana Ghyas. Designed to encourage balance, relaxation, and inner calm, the tailored holistic therapies offer a meaningful opportunity for guests to reconnect and recharge within the tranquillity of the island setting. Guests may also enjoy a complimentary 30-minute massage with selected facial or body therapy experiences throughout the celebration period.
Adding a creative dimension to the celebrations, the resort will also host a resin art experience inspired by ocean textures and Eid traditions. From live artistic showcases to interactive workshops, guests will have the opportunity to create handcrafted keepsakes reflecting the beauty and spirit of the occasion.
Families celebrating Eid at the resort can also look forward to a variety of island activities throughout the day, including a Middle Eastern breakfast experience, afternoon tea, beach games, and a special Eid pajama party for younger guests at Planet Trekkers.
Located in the heart of Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, offering elevated island experiences through personalised service, curated dining, wellness, and meaningful family moments.
Culture
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.
The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.
As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.
On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.
Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.
With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.
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