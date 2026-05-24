Visit Maldives brings spirit of island Eid to worldwide audiences

The spirit, colour, and traditions of a Maldivian island Eid will take centre stage this festive season as Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) prepares to deliver immersive daily coverage of the Eid celebrations from Raa Atoll Meedhoo, bringing one of the country’s most vibrant cultural festivities to audiences around the world.

Beginning on 26 May, Visit Maldives will provide daily coverage from the island across its social media platforms and digital channels, continuing through 30 May. The initiative will showcase the atmosphere, traditions, and community celebrations that define Eid in the Maldives, offering audiences a deeper connection to the cultural identity of the islands beyond their well-known luxury experiences.

Throughout the five-day coverage, Visit Maldives teams will provide daily updates, feature segments, and behind-the-scenes storytelling from the island, capturing traditions that continue to shape community life across the Maldives. The campaign aims to position Maldivian culture and heritage as a central part of the destination experience while highlighting the unique character of local island communities.

Among the key traditions featured is Vedhuma Dhiyun, a longstanding custom where groups of islanders formally seek permission from community elders and leaders to begin Eid festivities. The practice reflects the strong communal values and cultural continuity preserved within island life.

The celebrations will also spotlight Bodu Mas, one of the most recognised Eid traditions in the Maldives. Meaning “big fish” in Dhivehi, the celebration centres around a giant fish structure crafted from woven coconut palm leaves and ceremonially carried through the island in a lively communal gathering rooted in the Maldives’ seafaring heritage.

Another major highlight is Maali Neshun, a traditional performance where participants dress as mythical figures and spirits using handcrafted costumes made from coconut leaves and local materials. Accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of boduberu drums, the performances transform the island into a visually striking cultural celebration.

The campaign will additionally feature Koadi Kendun, a traditional community event centred around a decorated wooden structure crafted from coconut palm materials. The celebration combines performance, competition, and artistic expression, reflecting both longstanding traditions and evolving forms of island creativity.

Speaking about the initiative, Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives Corporation, noted that showcasing living traditions and community celebrations remains an important part of strengthening destination storytelling.

“The Maldives is shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by the traditions, people, and communities that continue to preserve our cultural identity. Through this campaign, we want global audiences to experience the warmth, creativity, and spirit of a Maldivian island Eid in an authentic and meaningful way,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support and collaboration of the people of Raa Meedhoo, particularly the communities of Hulhangu Avah and Irumathi Avah, along with the Raa Meedhoo Island Council, for their role in supporting and facilitating the initiative and helping bring the island’s Eid celebrations to wider international audiences.

Following the daily coverage period, Visit Maldives will continue the initiative through long-form storytelling content scheduled for release from next month onwards on its YouTube platform, offering in-depth features, interviews, and cultural narratives from Raa Meedhoo and its celebrations.

Through this campaign, Visit Maldives continues to expand destination storytelling by highlighting the Maldives as a place shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by its living traditions, island communities, and cultural heritage.