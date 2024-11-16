Cooking
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
Each year, the number of people participating in Dry January continues to grow, with more individuals embracing this alcohol-free movement. Similarly, Veganuary is expected to reach new heights in 2025, surpassing the 25 million participants who took part this year, marking it as a record-breaking year for exploring plant-based foods.
Nova Maldives invites guests to celebrate Dry January and Veganuary 2025 with a variety of plant-based and alcohol-free offerings. These culinary experiences are designed to embody the wellness-focused and island-inspired lifestyle that Nova champions.
Throughout January, Nova’s expert mixologists will host interactive cocktail-making classes, providing guests with an opportunity to refine their skills while enjoying the resort’s tranquil surroundings.
Dining options during this special month include vibrant creations at Soul Kitchen and refreshing mocktails at Wink Bar. Featured dishes include the Maldivian Coconut & Vegetable Curry and Kopee Faiy Salad, both crafted from sustainably sourced local ingredients for an authentic taste of Maldivian culture. Among the alcohol-free beverages are the tropical Solis Sunset Cooler, inspired by the sunsets over South Ari Atoll, and the Cucumber Basil Fizz, a refreshing blend of basil and cucumber flavours.
For those wishing to recreate these dishes and drinks at home, Nova provides full recipes, encouraging culinary exploration inspired by island cuisine.
Featured Recipes:
- Maldivian Coconut and Vegetable Curry (Tharukaaree Riha): This traditional Maldivian dish combines fresh vegetables with creamy coconut milk for a hearty, plant-based meal. The recipe highlights local ingredients and supports sustainable farming practices.
- Kopee Faiy Salad (Kopi Fai): A refreshing side dish made with Kopee Faiy leaves, grated coconut, lime juice, and salt. Simple to prepare, this salad is a burst of freshness and complements any meal perfectly.
- Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Stack with Herb Pesto: Enhanced with crispy slices of fried breadfruit, this dish combines the savoury flavours of grilled vegetables with a homemade herb pesto, offering a nutritious and satisfying option.
Signature Mocktails:
- Solis Sunset Cooler: A tropical blend of passion fruit juice, lime, and coconut water, topped with soda for a refreshing finish.
- Cucumber Basil Fizz: A vibrant mix of fresh cucumber and lemon juices with basil syrup, creating an invigorating beverage.
General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru emphasises Nova’s commitment to showcasing authentic Maldivian cuisine, “At Nova, we’re passionate about presenting dishes rich in fresh, plant-based ingredients. With the growing global trend toward mindful eating and health-conscious choices, our new recipes not only highlight local produce such as coconuts, spices, and tropical fruits but also cater to those seeking sustainable and nourishing dining options.”
Cooking
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announces an exclusive culinary pop-up, Ultra Milano by Domenico Carella, taking place from November 9th to November 13th, 2024. This exclusive experience will showcase the innovative culinary and mixology talents of Domenico Carella, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry.
Carella has built an impressive career as a professional chef, bartender, and manager. With over a decade of experience, he has mastered the art of blending ingredients and flavours to create dishes that perfectly balance texture and taste. His culinary journey has taken him around the world, earning accolades such as Manager of the Year in Asia by “That’s Shanghai” in 2015.
At this event, Domenico Carella’s mixology will complement Fabrizio Margarita’s pizza artistry, reimagining dining with a sustainable flair at Veli Bar in Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
Carella’s approach to food and beverage emphasises environmental respect and sustainability. His holistic vision ensures that all departments, from the kitchen to the bar, work harmoniously, aligning the procurement of raw materials to create a unified and sustainable operation.
Cooking
Michelin Chef Nino Di Costanzo’s exclusive residency at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru
“People visit a restaurant to experience something unforgettable – a story, a feeling, a connection,” says two-Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo. His approach to the new collaboration at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru brings a world of sensory interaction to life, even before the first bite is taken.
Starting November 11, 2024, the celebrated Italian chef will share his inventive culinary artistry from his renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant, Danì Maison, located on the island of Ischia. Recognised by Forbes as one of the “top ten restaurants not to be missed,” Danì Maison’s essence will be brought to the Maldives’ iconic Blu Beach Club, set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.
Chef Nino’s vision for this cross-cultural culinary exchange blends the island traditions of Ischia with the natural beauty of the Maldives. Through this collaboration, Mediterranean flavours from his kitchen meet the local produce of Landaa’s gardens, creating an experience that unites the culinary traditions and natural richness of both islands. “It’s about two stunning nature-led islands coming together through a meeting of diverse culinary traditions grounded in soil, sea, and surroundings,” Chef Nino explains.
The collaboration extends to sharing expertise with the Blu Beach Club culinary team, with four of Blu’s chefs having already trained at Danì Maison. Guests will have the chance to experience Chef Nino’s unique dishes during two week-long residencies at Blu, from November 11–17, 2024, and again from February 13–19, 2025. Following these residencies, Blu will offer a specially curated menu by Chef Nino, available year-round to only two tables of four each evening.
At the heart of Chef Nino’s success lies his artistry: he visualises the emotional impact of a dish before he even envisions the food itself, with each ingredient and process in harmony with nature. This philosophy complements Landaa Giraavaru’s nature-inspired ethos, allowing for a collaborative journey with both guests and the Blu culinary team. For Chef Nino, the goal is to bring as much emotion and wonder to the plate as he does flavour.
His creative process begins six months before a dish arrives on the table, with each element carefully crafted to evoke a specific feeling. From the ingredients to the final plating, everything is considered, including the choice of plate, often designed by Chef Nino himself in Venetian glass or Italian ceramics.
Chef Nino also brings his careful sourcing approach to Blu, where he plans to use Landaa’s flourishing herb and vegetable garden to serve a Mediterranean-inspired menu. He views this approach as both a challenge and a rewarding aspect of the partnership, driven by the dedication of Landaa’s wider team. “The only way to progress with anything different or unique is for both sides to learn from one another and make it a collaborative process,” he says.
Raised amid the vineyards and olive groves of Ischia, Chef Nino’s childhood immersed him in a world of fine food, with family roots in fishing and farming. His career has since taken him from directorships at global IT Group restaurants to his acclaimed Danì Maison, where he presents an innovative take on authentic Campanian cuisine within the art- and nature-filled surroundings of his family home. Since opening in 2016, Danì Maison has earned two Michelin stars, four Hats by Espresso, and three Forks by Gambero Rosso.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of the world’s leading chefs to Blu,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Landaa Giraavaru. “Partnering with Chef Nino will not only bring an extraordinary culinary experience to our guests but also provide our team with invaluable career insights.”
Cooking
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of acclaimed Chef Jereme Leung for a four-day culinary journey at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the Maldives’ first Chinese restaurant. From November 1st to 4th, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Leung’s latest culinary creations. Known for his blend of tradition and innovation, Chef Leung will be showcasing a variety of dishes that redefine modern Chinese cuisine, featuring everything from signature dim sum to seafood and barbecue specialties.
On November 2nd, guests can join a Dim Sum and Noodles Cooking Class, offering a hands-on learning experience led by Chef Leung himself. Limited to just eight participants, the class will explore the art of preparing traditional Chinese dishes. Throughout the event, Chef Leung will be available to meet and engage with guests during lunch and dinner, adding a personal element to this immersive dining experience.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Jereme Leung return to Conrad Maldives,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “His expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine continue to set Ufaa apart as a culinary destination. Guests can expect fresh and exciting new dishes that will elevate their dining experience and showcase Chef Leung’s commitment to both tradition and creativity.”
This four-day event at Ufaa by Jereme Leung promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, providing exclusive access to the chef’s latest innovations and an immersive journey into modern Chinese gastronomy. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this exceptional dining experience.
