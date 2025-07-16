Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives unveils ‘Mystival’ — spellbinding festive extravaganza
This festive season, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is set to redefine year-end celebrations with the launch of Mystival—a bold and imaginative experience running from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026. The event will transform the resort into a vivid tapestry of artistic expression, mystical wonder, and tropical fantasy.
Headlining the celebrations will be internationally acclaimed French duo DJ TRINIX and award-winning singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole. Their high-octane performance on New Year’s Eve promises to be a standout moment in the resort’s vibrant festive calendar. Joining them will be a curated lineup of international acts and local artists, delivering an exhilarating musical landscape across the resort’s three islands: Main Island, Dream Island, and the adults-only Romance Island. Further exciting performer announcements are expected in the lead-up to the event.
DJ TRINIX, the renowned electronic music duo from Lyon, France, bring a genre-blending sound that combines cinematic flair with modern energy. Their musical repertoire has earned over 500 million streams and a place on Top 50 radio charts across Europe. Known for their collaborations with global names such as Akon, Steve Aoki, and Armin van Buuren, and for appearances at iconic venues including Tomorrowland and Zénith Paris, the duo is poised to deliver a truly unforgettable show.
Sharing the spotlight is international pop artist Matilde G, a Singapore-based Italian singer-songwriter celebrated for her dynamic stage presence. With performances spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States—including the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix—she was named Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East at the 2023 MUSIV Awards.
More than a seasonal theme, Mystival invites guests on a fully immersive journey into the surreal and extraordinary. Inspired by celestial mythology, tropical folklore, and avant-garde design, the resort will come alive with dreamlike visuals, artistic installations, and experiential dining, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.
Throughout the festive period, guests will enjoy a diverse range of experiences—from serene spa rituals and vibrant underwater adventures to exhilarating watersports and themed gala dinners. Activities include whale shark expeditions, sunset beach barbecues, cultural performances, children’s programmes at the Maakanaa Kidz Club, and exceptional culinary offerings such as teppanyaki dinners and floating breakfasts.
Highlights of the season include the Christmas Eve Gala, Santa’s spectacular arrival, and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve countdown under the Maldivian stars, complete with live performances, fire shows, and dancing on the beach. Mystival promises joy for guests of all ages, celebrating island life with flair, imagination, and warmth.
To mark the launch of Mystival, Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced an exclusive Festive Offer available for bookings made before 31 August 2025. Benefits include:
- Complimentary one-way airport transfer for two guests with a minimum five-night stay in any Pool category
- A 45-minute spa treatment for two guests with a minimum four-night stay in Grand Beach Suites with Pool or Grand Water Villas
- 25% discount on spa treatments with advance booking
- 20% discount on water sports activities
- 20% off à la carte dining for guests on Bed & Breakfast or Half Board meal plans
This is not simply a holiday—it is an invitation to immerse oneself in a world of colour, creativity, and celebration. With soulful rituals and unforgettable entertainment, Mystival at Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to be the Maldives’ most enchanting festive experience yet.
Action
Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Tempo has successfully concluded a vibrant Wellbeing Week at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, celebrating a dynamic blend of movement, energy, and community. The week-long initiative showcased an array of group fitness experiences curated by Radical Fitness – a globally acclaimed fitness brand founded in Argentina, renowned for its innovative programmes that integrate music, choreography, and athletic training to deliver impactful workouts across the globe.
The activities unfolded across various locations throughout the resort, offering both land and water-based formats for a comprehensive approach to wellness. A standout session took place in the resort’s main pool, where Tempo’s founder, Zinan, led a distinctive aqua fitness class. This session fused the intensity of mixed martial arts with resistance gloves and the fluid resistance of water, creating a revitalising yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels.
On the pool bar deck, further energy-filled sessions were held, led by Yan Fayaz, Tempo’s Commercial Director of Hospitality. Guests and staff participated in back-to-back classes of FightDo and Factor F. FightDo – Radical Fitness’s signature cardio-combat programme – draws inspiration from kickboxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts disciplines, combining punches and kicks to rhythmically energising music for a full-body workout. In contrast, Factor F focused on strength and conditioning through a circuit-style format that utilised both bodyweight and equipment-based exercises to build power, endurance, and functional fitness. Both classes fostered a spirited atmosphere of teamwork and motivation among participants.
Adding star power to the week, the resort welcomed a special guest appearance by fitness influencer Laura Giromini, known as @Viverennewyork on Instagram, who led a one-off ‘Endurance Elite’ workout session.
Tempo continues to redefine wellness within the hospitality sector through its innovative, multi-dimensional fitness offerings tailored for modern resorts. Its flagship garage gym concept, now available in Malé and Hulhumalé, features high-performance equipment and expert-led coaching, providing members with focused, high-intensity training in an encouraging and personalised environment.
Through strategic partnerships with leading fitness organisations such as Radical Fitness International, Fitness Academy Europe, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), XEBEX, GETRXD, and BH Fitness, Tempo delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of fitness classes, certifications, and high-quality equipment across its resort projects. Notable collaborations include the certification of resort recreation teams via Fitness Academy Europe, as well as the introduction of FightDo and Factor F programmes at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Tempo has also recently completed two major certifications – the Basic Fitness Trainer certification and Radical Fitness’s Factor F programme – at the prominent Siyam World resort.
By designing purpose-built fitness spaces, integrating technology-driven programming, and aligning with global fitness brands, Tempo has positioned itself as a trailblazer in wellness solutions for hospitality. Its offerings go far beyond traditional gym access, enriching the guest experience with engaging, professional, and holistic fitness journeys.
Featured
Villa Park named Top Hotel Partner 2025 by Schauinsland Reisen
Villa Park, a vibrant island retreat nestled within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, has been honoured with the esteemed ‘Top Hotel Partner 2025’ award by renowned German tour operator Schauinsland Reisen. This accolade recognises the resort’s exceptional guest satisfaction, outstanding service, and consistent performance as one of the tour operator’s most valued international partners.
Boasting 462 villas – including the Maldives’ most extensive selection of beach pool villas – Villa Park offers a diverse range of accommodation suited to couples, families, and group travellers. Whether opting for beachfront sanctuaries or overwater escapes, guests are assured of privacy and comfort, making the resort a preferred choice for those in search of spacious, flexible, and memorable experiences.
Situated in a marine reserve celebrated for year-round whale shark sightings, the resort is a dream for nature lovers and diving enthusiasts. Families are warmly welcomed, with curated programmes at the Park Players Kids Club that encourage fun, creativity, and exploration for younger guests.
Wellness is also at the heart of the experience. The tranquil Araamu Spa, set amidst lush tropical gardens, offers holistic treatments and traditional Ayurvedic rituals designed to rejuvenate and restore. Meanwhile, Zero Restaurant exemplifies the resort’s commitment to sustainability, serving plant-based cuisine in an open-air garden setting. Ingredients are sourced from the island’s innovative hydroponic and permaculture systems.
Villa Park continues to redefine barefoot luxury through its unique blend of adventure, wellness, and eco-conscious living – all delivered with genuine Maldivian hospitality and a team devoted to exceeding guest expectations.
Featured
Brewing change: how The Standard Maldives is redefining eco-luxury
As one of the first countries to raise the alarm on climate change and call for global action, the Maldives has long been a pioneer in environmental stewardship. At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, this legacy is embraced with pride and purpose. The resort views its role as custodian of its fragile surroundings with the utmost seriousness, and its latest sustainability efforts reflect a strong and ongoing commitment to innovation, responsibility, and leadership in environmentally conscious hospitality.
Among its recent initiatives, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has become the first resort in the country to introduce a capsule-free coffee system across all guest villas. This pioneering technology replaces traditional single-use coffee pods with compostable coffee balls, free of aluminium and plastic, which break down naturally in garden soil within weeks. Though a seemingly small change, this shift significantly reduces non-biodegradable waste, while simultaneously enhancing the in-villa coffee experience with high-quality, guilt-free options.
This initiative is not merely about convenience; it exemplifies how luxury hospitality can integrate scalable, intelligent solutions that respect the natural world. In keeping with this philosophy, the resort has transitioned all takeaway packaging to 100% paper-based materials, effectively eliminating single-use plastics from its food and beverage operations and reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at every level.
According to General Manager Justin Swart, this move alone removes an estimated 25,000 capsules from the waste stream annually – a meaningful reduction that underscores the resort’s shift towards more circular and sustainable practices. “As the first resort in the Maldives to adopt this system, we’re not just serving better coffee – we’re setting a new standard for how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” he said.
Executive Housekeeper Ismail Moosa added, “Every small change we make — whether in the villas, the laundry, or the products we use — is a step toward protecting this beautiful island we call home. It’s not just about sustainability; it’s about leaving the Maldives just as pristine for future generations to experience and cherish.”
Sustainability at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is not seen as a final destination but rather a continual journey. With a variety of additional innovations in progress, the resort is always looking for new ways to reduce its environmental impact while enhancing the guest experience. From eliminating plastic and generating solar power to sourcing food locally, each measure forms part of a broader mission to redefine what responsible luxury means in the Maldives—both now and into the future.
A key element of this strategy is the resort’s solar photovoltaic system, which has already delivered measurable results. The 365 kW installation has thus far generated over 1.24 million kWh of renewable energy, prevented approximately 1,237 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and saved an estimated 335,451 litres of diesel. With a real-time offset of 1.65 litres of diesel per minute, the system substantially reduces the resort’s dependency on fossil fuels and furthers its vision of a carbon-conscious future.
Efforts to embed sustainability extend to the resort’s culinary operations. At Joos Café, guests can enjoy a dedicated plant-based menu designed to promote both personal wellbeing and environmental health. Weekly zero-waste buffet days have been introduced, offering thoughtfully curated meals that minimise excess through careful planning and creative use of ingredients. Meanwhile, the resort’s team members are served zero-waste lunches three times a week, fostering a workplace culture that values mindful consumption.
Further contributing to its environmental agenda, the resort has implemented an in-house water bottling facility, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass alternatives. This move not only reduces plastic waste and streamlines logistics, but also enhances the overall guest experience without sacrificing quality or design.
A crucial component underpinning all these efforts is a refined approach to procurement. The resort prioritises locally sourced ingredients—such as reef fish, octopus, lobsters, kopifai leaves, and screwpine—supporting nearby fishing and farming communities while minimising the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. By strictly adhering to local fishing regulations, such as avoiding the purchase of lobsters under 0.8 feet, the resort also ensures the protection of marine ecosystems and promotes sustainable harvesting.
“Whether it’s reducing plastic, switching to solar, or completely rethinking something as simple as a cup of coffee, we are committed to doing the right thing,” said Justin Swart. “Our guests expect more, and so do we.”
