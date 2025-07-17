Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru

On 24th July, Dhawa Ihuru will welcome ocean enthusiasts, divers, and cultural travellers to its annual Rannamaari Dive Fest, commemorating 26 years since the Rannamaari Shipwreck became a part of the island’s renowned house reef.

Located just 25 minutes from Velana International Airport by complimentary speedboat, Dhawa Ihuru offers a bold yet relaxed island escape, encircled by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Recognised as one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025 and certified as a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, the property blends all-inclusive comfort, contemporary design, and genuine hospitality—making it an ideal destination for divers and reef lovers alike.

Situated on the edge of the house reef, the Rannamaari Shipwreck is a sunken dredger that has evolved into a thriving artificial reef since 1999. Now home to nurse sharks, batfish, coral, and a wealth of marine life, it stands as both a celebrated dive site and a symbol of reef restoration.

As part of this year’s festivities, guests will be invited to dive the Rannamaari wreck on guided explorations led by Dhawa Ihuru’s PADI Dive Instructors. The full-day celebration will also include marine conservation talks, Save the Reef educational snorkelling sessions, cultural and wellness workshops inspired by the island, culinary activities, dedicated children’s corners, and a beachfront sunset cocktail gathering.

According to Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 is more than a celebration. For over two decades, our team has nurtured the reef, welcomed divers and ocean lovers from around the world, and shared the magic of this shipwreck and its transformation. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, we take great pride in creating immersive experiences that are not only exciting but also educational and regenerative. We look forward to welcoming our guests—whether first-time divers or long-time ocean lovers—to be part of this continuing journey.”

Dhawa Ihuru has long held a reputation as an environmentally conscious resort, and was one of the first in the Maldives to implement electric reef methods. Its pioneering Barnacle Project—launched in November 1996—is a structure modelled on a barnacle shell, measuring approximately four metres in height and six metres in width, located at a depth of six metres. It has become an enduring symbol of the resort’s commitment to reef restoration.

Following the Barnacle Project, the resort introduced the Necklace electric reef in 1998, and the Lotus reef at its sister property Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2001. Located just five minutes away by speedboat, both resorts have since expanded their coral regeneration efforts to include techniques such as micro-fragmentation, mid-water nurseries, and coral rope nurseries.

During the Rannamaari Dive Fest, guests will have the opportunity to join the Save the Reef snorkelling activity and witness ongoing marine conservation projects. Guided by resident marine biologists from the Banyan Tree Marine Laboratory, snorkellers can expect to encounter a vibrant array of marine species including blacktip reef sharks, stingrays, turtles, parrotfish, and many others.

From 24th to 31st July 2025, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Dive Centre and Water Sports offers, with up to 30% off selected experiences. Beginner divers will be able to participate in Discover Scuba Diving sessions, while certified divers can opt for 5- or 10-dive packages—each beginning with a guided exploration of the Rannamaari Shipwreck.

For those seeking year-round flexibility, the Dive More, Pay Less package offers bundled PADI dive sessions and continuing education courses, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the ocean at their own pace.

Whether embarking on their first dive or returning for another chapter in their underwater journey, Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 offers a meaningful and memorable way to connect with the ocean, Maldivian culture, and a legacy of marine regeneration.