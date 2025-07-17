Excursions
Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru
On 24th July, Dhawa Ihuru will welcome ocean enthusiasts, divers, and cultural travellers to its annual Rannamaari Dive Fest, commemorating 26 years since the Rannamaari Shipwreck became a part of the island’s renowned house reef.
Located just 25 minutes from Velana International Airport by complimentary speedboat, Dhawa Ihuru offers a bold yet relaxed island escape, encircled by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Recognised as one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025 and certified as a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, the property blends all-inclusive comfort, contemporary design, and genuine hospitality—making it an ideal destination for divers and reef lovers alike.
Situated on the edge of the house reef, the Rannamaari Shipwreck is a sunken dredger that has evolved into a thriving artificial reef since 1999. Now home to nurse sharks, batfish, coral, and a wealth of marine life, it stands as both a celebrated dive site and a symbol of reef restoration.
As part of this year’s festivities, guests will be invited to dive the Rannamaari wreck on guided explorations led by Dhawa Ihuru’s PADI Dive Instructors. The full-day celebration will also include marine conservation talks, Save the Reef educational snorkelling sessions, cultural and wellness workshops inspired by the island, culinary activities, dedicated children’s corners, and a beachfront sunset cocktail gathering.
According to Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 is more than a celebration. For over two decades, our team has nurtured the reef, welcomed divers and ocean lovers from around the world, and shared the magic of this shipwreck and its transformation. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, we take great pride in creating immersive experiences that are not only exciting but also educational and regenerative. We look forward to welcoming our guests—whether first-time divers or long-time ocean lovers—to be part of this continuing journey.”
Dhawa Ihuru has long held a reputation as an environmentally conscious resort, and was one of the first in the Maldives to implement electric reef methods. Its pioneering Barnacle Project—launched in November 1996—is a structure modelled on a barnacle shell, measuring approximately four metres in height and six metres in width, located at a depth of six metres. It has become an enduring symbol of the resort’s commitment to reef restoration.
Following the Barnacle Project, the resort introduced the Necklace electric reef in 1998, and the Lotus reef at its sister property Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2001. Located just five minutes away by speedboat, both resorts have since expanded their coral regeneration efforts to include techniques such as micro-fragmentation, mid-water nurseries, and coral rope nurseries.
During the Rannamaari Dive Fest, guests will have the opportunity to join the Save the Reef snorkelling activity and witness ongoing marine conservation projects. Guided by resident marine biologists from the Banyan Tree Marine Laboratory, snorkellers can expect to encounter a vibrant array of marine species including blacktip reef sharks, stingrays, turtles, parrotfish, and many others.
From 24th to 31st July 2025, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Dive Centre and Water Sports offers, with up to 30% off selected experiences. Beginner divers will be able to participate in Discover Scuba Diving sessions, while certified divers can opt for 5- or 10-dive packages—each beginning with a guided exploration of the Rannamaari Shipwreck.
For those seeking year-round flexibility, the Dive More, Pay Less package offers bundled PADI dive sessions and continuing education courses, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the ocean at their own pace.
Whether embarking on their first dive or returning for another chapter in their underwater journey, Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 offers a meaningful and memorable way to connect with the ocean, Maldivian culture, and a legacy of marine regeneration.
Action
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru
Single-use plastics continue to pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems, with over 11 million metric tonnes entering the oceans each year. Since the Banyan Group began its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics in 2018, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have led the way within the group—achieving a 75% reduction in plastic use, the highest rate across all properties.
This July, guests are invited to participate in a series of sustainability-focused activities designed to create meaningful impact:
- 12 July: A community clean-up in Malé City in collaboration with CLEAN Maldives, bringing together locals, guests, and team members to reduce marine waste in urban environments.
- 19 & 26 July: Marine litter snorkelling clean-ups around the house reef, removing plastic debris while protecting marine life and habitats.
- 29 July: A recycled arts and crafts workshop at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in partnership with Feyran Craft House, transforming collected plastic into handcrafted artworks.
These efforts support the Banyan Group’s ‘Brand for Good’ sustainability targets, which include the complete elimination of guest-facing single-use plastics by 2025 and full elimination across operations by 2030.
Taking place at Dhawa Ihuru—recognised for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives (Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025)—the Rannamaari Dive Fest invites divers and marine enthusiasts to explore the famed Rannamaari Shipwreck, located just metres from the shoreline.
This immersive day features:
- Guided dives to the shipwreck
- Underwater treasure hunts
- Marine conservation talks
- Cultural experiences including local arts and crafts, Maldivian cooking classes, and spa rituals
The event pays tribute to the vibrant marine ecosystem that defines Dhawa Ihuru as a premier dive destination.
Observed on 26 July, Maldivian Independence Day commemorates the country’s emergence as a sovereign island nation. In celebration of this historic occasion, both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have curated three days of experiences rooted in national pride, community, and tradition.
- 26 July: Guests may participate in a symbolic swim across the channel connecting the two islands, representing unity and freedom. The day continues with a Maldivian Culture Talk exploring traditions, language, and the significance of Independence Day, followed by a traditional Bodu Beru performance and beach bonfire under the stars.
- 26–28 July: Three days of beachside “Fun Olympic Games” celebrate island spirit through friendly competition and laughter.
- 25–31 July: Special dive and water sports promotions of up to 30% will be available. Offers include signature experiences such as diving the Rannamaari Shipwreck and snorkelling excursions with nurse sharks and stingrays.
The July programming forms part of the lead-up to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s official 30th anniversary in September 2025. Each initiative reflects the resort’s founding philosophy: Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. Guests are invited to reconnect with nature, engage with Maldivian culture, and experience the true spirit of the Original Maldives.
Excursions
COMO Maalifushi and Cocoa Island join global tribute to women divers on 10th PADI Dive Day
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of PADI Women’s Dive Day, COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island will host dedicated dive experiences in tribute to the passion, resilience, and adventurous spirit of women divers worldwide. Scheduled for Saturday, 19 July 2025, this global initiative brings together divers in a united effort to increase female participation in scuba diving, while also promoting marine conservation and inclusivity beneath the waves.
On this date, both COMO properties in the Maldives will organise specially guided dives exclusively for certified female guests. These experiences offer participants the chance to explore the region’s thriving marine ecosystems and connect with a broader movement that champions gender inclusivity and environmental stewardship in the diving community.
Situated in the unspoilt waters of the Maldives, COMO Maalifushi provides access to a range of renowned dive sites, including coral gardens and manta ray cleaning stations. These underwater landscapes are ideal for divers seeking meaningful interactions with marine life in a setting of natural splendour.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives, commented, “At COMO, we are committed to empowering women not only on land but also beneath the surface of the ocean. PADI Women’s Dive Day gives us a platform to honour values such as inclusivity, passion, and marine conservation — all of which resonate strongly with our brand ethos. We are proud to create experiences that allow our guests to forge lasting connections with the natural world in transformative and memorable ways.”
At COMO Cocoa Island, participants can expect similarly enriching experiences, with access to gentle reef slopes, crystal-clear lagoons, and a diversity of marine life. Supported by expert marine guides, the dives are designed to be both empowering and educational, fostering a deeper appreciation of the ocean’s delicate balance.
First launched in 2015, PADI Women’s Dive Day has grown into the world’s largest celebration of women in diving. This year, both COMO resorts aim to inspire a new wave of female divers while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and unity beneath the surface.
Action
Making waves all summer long: Manta rays, mini explorers take over The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, July isn’t just another sunny month – it’s when the ocean comes alive. Manta season is in full swing, and Hanifaru Bay (just a splash away from the resort) becomes host to hundreds of reef manta rays performing underwater ballet. Offering a front row seat to all the action is the resort’s Manta Ray Watching Experience package available through October 31.
Suitable for confident snorkelers aged 12+, the three-hour excursion includes roundtrip speedboat rides and all the ocean wonder you can handle. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Hanifaru Bay’s shape works like a plankton magnet, drawing in marine life for one of the largest known manta feeding frenzies on the planet. As you float just meters above the action, graceful giants barrel rolling through plankton-rich waters in synchrony, with whale sharks making cameo appearances.
Beyond the waves
Kids under 12 are safe from FOMO with the return of the Summer Camp, running from July 1 to August 31. Creative energy gets channeled into arts, crafts, pottery and even directing resort-wide film shorts. Young adventurers can zen out in Lil’ Yogis, work out on the water with SUP, swing rackets with Tennis Titans or shake it off with Zumba. Mini chefs can dive into sushi, cupcake, pizza and mocktail workshops. And those craving star power can choose between karaoke showdowns and splashy pool parties. Language games and Maldivian drumming sessions sneak in a little learning with all that fun.
Family stays
Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes finding family-friendly accommodation a breeze. Lagoon Overwater Villas are suspended above crystal-clear waters, Ocean Overwater Villas take you from bed straight to the house reef, and Beach Villas are perfect for private poolside moments in lush tropical greenery. Finally, multigenerational families will find just the right balance of privacy and togetherness at the sprawling
The Standard Residence.
Applicable for two adults and two kids below 12 years old (an additional charge of USD 285 per night applies to older kids), the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package includes accommodation in an overwater or beachfront villa, an All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan, free water sports, laundry and spa credit. Over at Lil’ Shark Kids Club, youngsters dive into complimentary activities ranging from high-energy fun to creative pursuits – whether ruling the roost in the playroom, splashing in the paddling pool, digging into the sandy park or winding down in the movie den. Beyond daily adventures like cooking classes, babysitting services are also available for $35 per hour.
For more information on the Manta Ray Experience, priced at $250 per person, please click here. For the full summer camp programme, visit the link. To book your accommodation, please click here.
Trending
-
Culture1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to discover real island living in Kihadhoo
-
Action1 week ago
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
-
Cooking6 days ago
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
-
Fitness1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency
-
Cooking1 week ago
From garden to gourmet: Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates local, responsible cuisine
-
News1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah redefines beachfront luxury with new Beach Pool Villas
-
Featured1 week ago
Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Featured1 week ago
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll