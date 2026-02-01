Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru unveil sustainability and festive programme for February

British singer and songwriter Craig David has shared an emotional reflection from his recent visit to the Maldives after being surprised at dinner by Maldivian performers Huyam Mohamed (Huya) and her musical partner, who performed a cover of his hit Rise & Fall at a resort.

Posting on Instagram, the 43-year-old artist wrote: “This touched my heart differently🥹❤️ At dinner @huya_shan a beautiful local Maldivian duo surprised me with a cover of Rise & Fall🎶 Little did I know a core memory was being made✨Thank you both for this kind & thoughtful gift.”

The moment—shared with David’s global audience—spotlighted a side of the Maldives experience that goes beyond scenery: intimate, guest-facing cultural encounters where local talent becomes part of the evening’s story. The singer’s emphasis on being “touched” and describing the performance as a “core memory” drew strong engagement from fans, many of whom responded to the warmth of the exchange and the setting in the Maldives.

Rise & Fall, released in 2003, is one of David’s best-known songs and features Sting, built around a sample from Shape of My Heart. The choice of song—and the surprise delivery—appeared to resonate personally with the artist, who has often spoken about music’s power to connect people across places and backgrounds.

Craig David rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, breaking through with Fill Me In and the multi-platinum debut album Born to Do It, before building a catalogue spanning UK garage, R&B and pop. His Maldives post adds to a growing pattern of high-profile artists and public figures sharing on-island moments with local performers—an increasingly visible intersection between luxury hospitality and Maldivian creative talent.

Huya, known for her work as part of the duo Huya & Shan and for resort performances, has been featured previously for her role in the Maldives’ tourism entertainment scene. In this instance, the duet created what David described as a lasting memory—one that also amplified Maldivian musicianship to a global audience in a single post.