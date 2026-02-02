Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme

This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to celebrate love through a series of intimate and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, set against the natural beauty of the Original Maldives, where romance, inner renewal and mindful presence unfold with ease.

From 10 to 14 February 2026, the resort presents a refined Valentine’s programme designed for couples seeking meaningful connection and timeless romance. Central to the celebration is destination dining on a private sandbank, where an exclusive Valentine’s dinner is served on a secluded stretch of white sand, surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Beneath the stars and by candlelight, couples are invited to savour a carefully curated menu in an atmosphere of quiet intimacy.

Romance is further elevated at Madi Hiyaa, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, with a specially crafted four-course Valentine’s menu. The experience begins with a rose-inspired sparkling welcome cocktail, setting an elegant tone for the evening. At Naiboli Bar, candlelit tables, subtle Valentine’s touches and live music create an unhurried evening by the sea, allowing guests to linger and connect.

On 14 February, couples may deepen their celebration at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa through the Romantic Spa Retreat, a 120-minute experience designed for reconnection. Guests may choose between Sunrise Nourished or Sunset Relief, each combining a signature body healer, a full-body massage and a mini facial, complemented by light refreshments enjoyed in the privacy of the spa pavilion.

Throughout February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers the “From Stress to Stillness” wellbeing journey, inviting guests to restore balance through a personalised consultation and a thoughtfully curated programme that includes Auricular Therapy, Counter Tech Move rituals and Yogic Sleep (Yoga Nidra). Rooted in understated elegance and a holistic philosophy of wellbeing, the month becomes an invitation to celebrate love while fostering calm, reflection and mindful presence.

Valentine’s celebrations extend to Dhawa Ihuru, where couples are invited to mark the occasion through relaxed moments by the sea. On 14 February 2026, guests are welcomed at Velavani Bar with a rose sparkling Valentine’s drink before continuing the evening at Riveli Restaurant, where a special Valentine’s sweet corner adds a romantic highlight to the dining experience. Throughout the month, guests may also unwind at 8lements Spa, where soothing treatments encourage relaxation, balance and quiet renewal, complementing the spirit of the season.